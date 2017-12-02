Da Maui Sleigh Ride will be at Queen Ka`ahumanu Center on Friday, Dec. 8. Keiki will join in the mall’s North-East parking lot for a joyous sleigh ride with Da Sleigh Maui. There’ll also be keiki crafts, letters to Santa and many more joyous holiday activities. Children and adults with special needs are welcome to enjoy Da Maui Sleigh from 3:30-4:30pm. Free. General admission is 5:30-8:30pm. (Last ride is at 8:20pm). Queen Ka`ahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka`ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

Photo: KeKu Photography