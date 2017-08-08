This Monday, Aug. 14, a Creative Content Scout will be at UH Maui College for SXSW talent submissions. The South by Southwest Festival (SXSW), one of the nation’s largest and most prestigious music and film conference events, is sending a scout to Maui to attract local talent. The meet-and-greet is intended to introduce attendees to a plan of action, and see if they have what it takes to represent Hawaii at the festival. Please RSVP by email or phone. Free. 5:30pm. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Ka`ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 512-669-3321; [email protected]

Photo courtesy of Facebook/SXSW