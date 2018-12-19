Christmas 2018, Maui Style!

PAUSE!!! Christmas is here, and that means we’ll be saying goodbye to 2018 soon. So let’s take a moment to celebrate the holidays by doing something merry. In case you’re in need of some ideas, the MauiTime Elves went on a sleigh ride to find the most festive fun for all! So brighten the holiday season with these cheery Christmas events!

Photos with Santa…

THE SHOPS OF WAILEA – Families can get their holiday photos taken with Santa at the Fountain Courtyard. Visiting hours are scheduled: Dec 20 from 1-7pm; and Dec 21-24, 11am-7pm. Paws and Claus (treats for pets after photos with Santa) will be on Monday, Dec 24 from 4-7pm. Photos provided by Blinnk Photography. (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

QUEEN KA‘AHUMANU CENTER – Families can get their photos taken with Santa at Center Stage North. Visiting hours are scheduled: Dec 20-22 from 10am-8pm; and Dec 23, 10am-5pm. Compassionate Santa for families with children and adults with special needs are invited to take a photo with Santa without the holiday crowds. Advance appointments may be made through Guest Services via phone or email. (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; [email protected]; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

HULA GRILL – On Friday, Dec 21, Santa in slippahs along with his team of reindeer will paddle onto Ka‘anapali Beach via Hawaiian outrigger canoe, then he and Mrs. Claus will meet with keiki to sit and hear their wishes in the Barefoot Bar, while his Elves keep busy in the Workshop with keiki Christmas Ornaments decorating. Bring your cameras, best photo tagged with #santainslippahs will win a $100 gift certificate to the grill. 3:30pm-sunset. (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

DOWN THE HATCH – For all the 21+ kiddos, Chris Kringle will be at the Hatch on Friday, Dec 21 from 7:30-11:30pm, so you can let him know what you want for Christmas. At 10pm DJ CPNESS will be helping you jingle your bells! (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

LAHAINA CANNERY MALL – Visit with Santa and get your holiday photo taken. Visiting hours are scheduled: Dec 22-23 from 10am-3pm and 4:30-7pm and on Christmas Eve Dec 23, 11am-2pm. Photo packages are provided by Imaging Plus Hawai‘i. (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MAUI MALL – On Saturday Dec 22, you and your keiki can get a FREE picture taken with Santa Claus, when you make a canned food donation to the Maui Food Bank. A table will be set up with donation bins to receive your donation. Photo Booth provided by Maui High Video Club in unit B-12, Santa’s Workshop starting at 5pm. (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

ULANA TERRACE – From Saturday, Dec 22 until Monday, Dec 24, a whimsical keiki buffet station plus a visit from Santa himself. Families will have the opportunity to take pictures with Santa Claus throughout the morning while enjoying the breakfast buffet. Call or go online for menu. Reservations recommended. $47. Available 6:30-11am each day. (The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, One Ritz-Carlton Dr.); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

GRAND WAILEA – On Christmas Eve, Dec 24 Santa Claus, along with Mrs. Claus and their elves, will arrive on Wailea Beach in front of the resort via Hawaiian outrigger canoe to spread holiday cheer. Meet Santa and take photos on the Chapel Lawn. Complementary and open to the public. 9-11am. (3850 Wailea Alanui); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

Shopping, Gifts and Spa…

HUI NO‘EAU VISUAL ARTS CENTER – The Hui’s holiday shopping event is a winter wonderland of local and handmade items for everyone. Until Christmas Eve, Dec 24 the Hui gift shop is expanded to include even more one-of-a-kind handmade gifts by local artists and crafters like paintings, ceramic pieces, hand blown glass ornaments, locally made beauty products, and more! Elves are happy to help you check off your shopping list. Open 9am-6pm each day. (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

MAUI HUMANE SOCIETY – Become a “Holiday Hero” and shelter a pet this Christmas. From now until Christmas Eve, the public can take home a pet to foster during the holidays. Select any cat or dog with the special “foster” sign on their kennel, MHS will provide all of the supplies. You can return your friend back Wednesday, Dec 26, or you can choose to continue fostering until they are adopted. Open 11am-6pm daily. (1350 Mehameha Lp., Pu‘unene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

LEODA’S KITCHEN AND PIE SHOP – Pre-order your pie today! Order by December 21st for pick up on Christmas Eve between 7am-4pm. (820 Olowalu Village Rd., Lahaina); 808-662-3600; Leodas.com

SPA MONTAGE KAPALUA BAY – Give the gift of relaxation this holiday season. Offers are: Dec 20, Gift Of Joy; Dec 21, Gift Of Indulgence; Dec 22, Gift Of Relaxation; Dec 23; Gift Of Beauty; Dec 24, Gift Of Retail Therapy, and Dec 25, Gift Of Rejuvenation. Gifts are available on the day offered only. Subject to availability. Cannot be combined with any other discounts or promotions. Call or go online for details. (One Bay Dr.); 808-665-8282; Spamontage.com

THE RITZ-CARLTON SPA, KAPALUA – Melt away holiday stress with festive specials until Jan 31, 2019. Offers are: Knesko Diamond Facial; Knesko 24 Karat Gold Facial; and Cinnamon Vanilla Brown Sugar Body Scrub and Massage. Those who reserve a spa treatment will enjoy complimentary access to the spa facilities on the scheduled day of their treatment. (One Ritz-Carlton Dr.); 808-665-7079; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

C.U.T. MARKET & WAI BAR – On Friday, Dec 21, it’s a co-hosted Pop Up Shop and Party. Shop for last minute holiday gifts at C.U.T. and enjoy drink specials and live music by Tori Dixon right next door at Wai Bar. 7:30-9pm. (N. Market St. Wailuku); Cut-market.business.site; Waibarmaui.com

Holiday Gift Wrapping…

QUEEN KA‘AHUMANU CENTER – Gift wrapping offered by Maui’s nonprofit organizations in the East Wing. Schedule: Dec. 21, Special Olympics Maui, 5-10pm; Dec. 22, Maui Adult Day Care Center, 9am-10pm; and Dec. 23, Hui No Ke Ola Pono, 9am-6pm. (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

THE SHOPS AT WAILEA – Gift wrapping will be offered from Dec. 20-23, 9:45am-9pm, and on Christmas Eve from 9:45am-7pm. Complimentary gift wrapping is provided by Alpha Delta Kappa. Donations are appreciated and will go towards college scholarships for Maui High School students. (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

Brunches, Buffets, and Dinners…

QUEEN KA‘AHUMANU CENTER – On Saturday Dec 22nd, Make-A-Wish Hawaii presents Breakfast with Santa at 8am. This cheerful breakfast event celebrates Maui wish families and includes a holiday breakfast buffet, fun keiki holiday activities, goodie bags, sing-a-long, Da Maui sleigh and photos with Santa! All proceeds from this special occasion will help grant wishes for local keiki in Maui. Tickets: $25/adults; $20/keiki (under 12). (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; [email protected]; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

ULANA TERRACE – From Saturday, Dec 22 until Monday, Dec 24, families can enjoy a memorable breakfast buffet with specialty items and whimsical keiki buffet station plus a visit from Santa. Families can take pictures with Santa Claus throughout the morning. Call or go online for menu. Reservations recommended. $47. Available 6:30-11am each day. (The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, One Ritz-Carlton Dr.); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

CAFE O‘LEI – The Christmas Eve buffet offers carved prime rib of beef, sautéed mahi mahi and vegetables, chicken linguini, and more along with a selection of desserts. Call for full menu and reservations. Cost: $30/per person; $15/kids (12 and under); Free/kids (under 3). 4-8:30pm. (The Dunes, 1333 Maui Lani Pkwy., Kahului); 808-877-0073; Cafeoleirestaurants.com

KAHILI RESTAURANT – A Christmas Eve dinner buffet in Waikapu offers an array of fresh and grilled veggies, pasta salad, ‘ahi poke, prime rib of beef, pepper crusted salmon and more along with selections of pies, cakes and cookies. Call or go online for full menu. Cost: $43.95; $21.95/children (10 and under). Reservations required. 4:30pm. (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

GANNON’S WAILEA- It’s a grand holiday buffet in Wailea featuring apple and kale Caesar salads, Hawaiian style ‘ahi poke, kalua pig spring rolls, sea salt crusted roast beef, cedar plank salmon, sweet potato casserole, caramelized brussels sprouts, and so much desserts. Full menu and reservations available online. Offered on Christmas Eve from 4-8pm and Christmas Day, 11am-8pm. Cost: $70/adults; $35/children (7-12). (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr.); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

KA‘ANA KITCHEN – Celebrate the festive season with a prix fixe a la carte menu with a fresh local twist on your traditional holiday favorites. Call for full menu and reservations. Cost: Christmas Eve, $125++/adult; $65/children (6-12) and Christmas Day, $140++/adult; $65/children (6-12). 4:30-9pm both days. (Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, 3550 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-573-1234; Maui.andaz.hyatt.com

CANE AND CANOE – Satisfy your holiday appetite and enjoy a prix fixe Christmas Eve dinner. Choose winter green salad or citrus cured kampachi crudo, fresh Hawaiian catch or filet mignon and end with eggnog panna cotta for dessert. The Christmas Day dinner buffet features: an upcountry farmers market table, carving and children’s station, from the sea options, a raw bar, desserts and more. Call or go online for full menu. Cost: Christmas Eve, $75 and Christmas Day, $115/adults; $40/children (5-12). 5-9pm. (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

HOOK + KNIFE – On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day guest can enjoy a bountiful four-course holiday menu highlighting traditional and local favorites along with live music. Includes a special welcome cocktail and holiday gift. Call or go online for menu. Reservations recommended. $158. (3-course keiki menu available for $59). 5-9pm on both days. (The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, One Ritz-Carlton Dr.); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

‘UMALU – Christmas Day at this tiki torch lit poolside restaurant offers a Holiday Special: 6oz filet of beef with grilled lobster tail, herbed farro risotto and local greens for $55. Contact for details and reservations. (Hyatt Regency Maui Resort, 200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-1234; Maui.hyatt.com

SWAN COURT – The Christmas Day buffet offers a seafood bar, assorted fruits and cheeses, fresh garden greens, hand-sliced and ocean n’ earth options and delicious sweets, plus waterfalls and the swan lagoon. Cost: $69/adults; $35/keiki. Contact for reservations. (Hyatt Regency Maui Resort, 200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-1234; Maui.hyatt.com

MAUKA MAKAI – Christmas Day brunch features fresh-from-the-garden options like heirloom caprese and orzo pasta. Roast duckling, miso salmon, glazed ham, and Hawaiian salt crusted prime rib highlight the menu, along with the cold seafood display offering shrimp cocktail, tako and ‘ahi poke and king crab legs. Then finish off at the flambe station. Call or go online for full menu. Cost: $68/adults; $32/keiki; Free/5-and-under. For seating reservations, call or visit any concierge desk. 10:30am-2:30pm. (The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, 45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6400; Westinnanea.com

SEASCAPE MA‘ALAEA RESTAURANT – Christmas Day offers specials for lunch. Choose, Hanapa‘a; locally caught catch with Chef’s choice of sides and preparation at Market Price. Or indulge in a mouthwatering Christmas ham; poha berry and liliko‘i glazed ham topped with wild mushroom sauce and pancetta onion marmalade for just $19. Call for details and reservations. (Ma‘alaea Harbor, 192 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

THE ANUENUE ROOM – It’s a Christmas Day feast. Raise a glass as the culinary team presents a lavish holiday buffet with an array of delicacies, highlighted with live entertainment. Call or go online for full menu. Cost: $108/adults; $48/children (6-12). Reservations recommended. 3-8pm. (The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, One Ritz-Carlton Dr., Lahaina); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

ROCKsalt RESTAURANT – The Christmas Day holiday buffet will feature multiple carving stations, including an italian-style crispy porchetta and prime rib. Highlights include teppan-yaki seafood pasta, hurricane garlic chicken, oysters on the half shell, and assorted sashimi and poke. Holiday desserts will also be on display, with a flambe action station. Call or go online for full menu. Cost: $69/adults; $34/children (6-12). Reservations are required. 3-8pm. (Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa, 2605 Ka‘anapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-921-4600; Rocksaltmaui.com

AUNTIE’S KITCHEN – The Christmas Day buffet features a seafood bar with hurricane ‘ahi poke, lomi-lomi salmon shooters, crab dip, rice noodles and more. Guest can also look forward to the cold and carvey stations, hot selections and yummy dessert options like coconut cream puff, and berry tartlets. Call or go online for full menu. Cost: $59/adult; $29/keiki. For seating reservations, call or visit any Concierge Desk. 4-8pm. (The Westin Ka‘anapali Ocean Resort Villas, 6 Kai Ala Dr.); 808-667-3254; Westinkaanapali.com

PULEHU, AN ITALIAN GRILL – Christmas Day dinner offers a prix fixe three-course menu with shaved beet salad, quadrefiore pasta, and dark chocolate panna cotta. Regular a la carte menu also available. Call or go online for full menu. Prix Fixe menu is $49; regular menu at listed prices. For seating reservations, call or visit any Concierge Desk. 5-9pm. (The Westin Ka‘anapali Ocean Resort Villas, 6 Kai Ala Dr.); 808-667-3254; Westinkaanapali.com

Parades, Parties and More…

A HOLIDAY WONDERLAND – Experience the magic of the season as the resort is transformed into a holiday wonderland with sparkling lights. The picturesque “winter” setting alongside dramatic ocean views and warm island breezes, puts a signature Hawaiian twist on classic holiday traditions. Stop by and check it out and take photos. (The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua, One Ritz-Carlton Dr., Lahaina); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

ALL ABOARD THE HOLIDAY EXPRESS! – The holiday cheer begins once you board the festively decorated train for a fun holiday ride with elves and Rudolph! All guests will receive milk and fresh baked cookies, and Santa will be there with a free toy for the keiki. Two rides available each day, 6:30pm and 8pm. Check-in/boarding is 45 minutes prior. Regular tickets are $35 and Premium tickets are $50. (Premium ticket holders get an additional gift for the kids and a free printed photo with Santa). Children 2 and under are free. Kama‘aina gets 10 percent discount. (Maui Sugar Cane Train, 957 Limahana Pl., Lahaina); 808-667-6851; Sugarcanetrain.com

HAWAIIAN STYLE CHRISTMAS CONCERT – Enjoy an afternoon of live Holiday and Hawaiian music with husband-wife duo, Mele Fong and Richard Tom – The Hawaiian Serenaders on Thursday, Dec 20. ‘Ukulele players and hula dancers from Kaunoa will also join in. Guest can also enjoy fresh baked cookies and coffee while relaxing to the beautiful sounds of Hawai‘i. 11am-12pm. (Ka‘ahumanu Church, 103 South High St., Wailuku); 808-871-7720.

PETER KRATER’S MAUI HOLIDAY HOME CONCERT AND RECEPTION – Join Grammy-award winning pianist-composer, Peter Kater in an intimate Holiday Concert at his home on Maui, Thursday, Dec 20. Lie under his piano as he plays his beautifully rich and evocative music for you. Following join Peter in a reception with wine and sake and some yummy light snacks. Tickets are: $45. Show is at 7:30pm. Brightstarevents.net/peter-kater

AN ENCHANTRESS HOLIDAY PARTY – It’s a Holiday Party on Thursday, Dec 20 from 6-9pm with live music by Murray Thorne. Stop by and check out the latests art work and holiday fashion. There will be Holiday specials on boutique items and the first 30 guest will receive gift bags. Refreshments will be served. (Enchantress Gallery by Bootzie, The Shops at Wailea, 3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-495-4161; Enchantressgallery.com

NAUGHTY NOEL VARIETY SHOW – Join Santa’s cheekiest elves, Cabaret & Cocktails this Holiday Season. This festive variety show for adults will feature all manner of Naughty and Nice singers, dancers, and comedians, including Kit Kat Club Cabaret, Lia De Souza, Free Range Comedy, Jamie Loo Who, Lily O Lei, and many more! There will also be a live auction after each nights show, so you can get some Christmas Shopping done. Showtimes are: Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 3pm. (ProArts Playhouse, 1280 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

FRONT STREET FILMS – Lahaina Arts Association and Fuzzbox Productions will host a free screening of ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ in the park on Friday, Dec 21 starting at 7pm. Prior to the film attendees can enjoy face and arm painting, children’s art activities, entertainment, and local vendors starting at 4:30pm. Proceeds go to supporting children’s art education for Maui county. (James Campbell Park, 127 Wainee St. , Lahaina).

WINTER SOLSTICE LIGHT IS RETURNING CEREMONY – Join a special Community Ritual on Friday, Dec 21, complete with sacred music and sound bath with crystal singing bowls, Tibetan bowls, gongs and chimes, plus anointings, sacred cacao, poetry, and peace flame activation. Ceremony is hosted by Mystical Alchemy Sacred Sound Healing, featuring Heather Salmon and Donny Regalmuto with special guests Rev. Kedar St. John, Dr. Rev. Ayin Adams and Shoshana B. Some chairs will be provided. Feel free to bring, yoga mat, shawl, etc. Pre-festivities start at 6:15pm with Kyra’s Elixir Bar. Ceremony begins at 7pm. Suggested donation $20-$25. (Makawao Union Church Hall, 1445 Baldwin Ave.); Blackswantemple.org

UGLY CHRISTMAS SWEATERS AND CRAFT BEER – Dust off your ugly Christmas sweaters and join Kohola on Friday, Dec 21st from 7-9pm for Christmas inspired cocktails and delicious craft beer. Prizes for the best ugly Christmas sweaters will be awarded! (Kohola Brewery, 910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

“A MAKAWAO MELE KALIKIMAKA” – This Friday’s M3F block party themed “A Makawao Mele Kalikimaka” will feature entertainment by all-time favorite Capt. Randolph S. Coon with the Haiku Hillbillys, the Maui Madrigals, Makawao Elementary School “Dance Time”, Josh and Pearl Rose. Highlights include, Kathy Collins’ “Tita’s Night Before Christmas,” Santa experience and face painting in the Komoda Keiki and TOYS 4 TOTS drive. The party will of course have additional entertainment, good eats on the street and in restaurants, vendor booths, arts and crafts, the Classic Car Showcase and more. 6-9pm. (Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

CHRISTMAS PAJAMA JAM – Throw on your PJ’s and head down south on Friday, Dec 21, and vibe out to jams by DJ Kurt. Power hour is from 7-8pm the party starts at 9pm. (VIBE Bar and Nightclub, 1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Vibenightclubmaui.com

PETER KRATER MAUI WINTER SOLSTICE HOME CONCERT AND RECEPTION – Join Grammy-award winning pianist-composer, Peter Kater and virtuoso violinist, Don Lax for an intimate Holiday Concert at Peter’s home in Kihei on Friday, Dec 21. Lie under Peter’s piano as he and Don play their beautifully rich and evocative music, improvised right there, just for you. Following join Peter and Don in an reception with wine and sake and some yummy light snacks. Go online for ticket options. Show is at 7:30pm. Brightstarevents.net/peter-kater

SANTACON IN LAHAINATOWN – Join another year of xmas debauchery, on Friday, Dec 21. Dress as Santa, Miss Claus, elves, present boxes, grinches, reindeer, snowman, christmas trees, etc and descend upon Front Street for an xmas themed bar crawl and hand out fun and crazy gifts! The SantaCon will start at 7:30pm (ish) from Spanky’s Riptide (Pre-game), then head to Captain Jack’s (Pre-game Rally), Down the Hatch (Santa Con Event), The Dirty Monkey (Santa’s Secret Surprises Party), and ending at Lahaina Sports Bar (Santa’s Revenge). Make sure to bring gifts to hand out to strangers or your fellow Santa friends if you can. 21+. (Lahaina Town, Front St.).

LET IT SNOW, WINTER BALL – Get your fancy gear together for a special holiday party on Friday, Dec 21, with MF DAD, DJ SQWATCH and visuals by Ben. There will also be a cool modern photo booth and tasty drinks to get you in season! Formal attire. $15 cover. Party starts at 10pm. (Wai Bar, 45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

ALOHA LAHAINA CHRISTMAS PARADE – The 3rd annual Aloha Lahaina Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec 22 will feature Maui’s Fire Dept., Maui Mayor Alan Arakawa, Senior Pastor Laki Ka‘ahumanu as Hawaiian Santa Claus, The Lahainaluna High School Marching Band and State (Football Champions), the Rotary Club of Lahaina Vehicle/Float, cars, motorcycles and more. The Parade will begin at the corner of Papalaua and Front St. starting at 10am, and will proceed South down Front St., and conclude at the Banyan Tree Park at 12pm. (Lahaina Town).

WINTER CHEER AND STORYTIME – Join storytellers and musicians Peter and Melinda Wing on Saturday, Dec 22 from 10:30-11:30am. Enjoy stories and songs for the Holidays and if you’re good there may be visit from you know who. (Kahului Public Library, 90 School St., Kahului); 808-873-3097; Librarieshawaii.org

HOLIDAY CRAFTS – Keiki ages 12 and under are invited to join Mrs. Claus for fun holiday cookie decorating on Saturday, Dec 22 at 11am. Reservations not required but space is limited. (Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, 275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

HOLIDAY MUSIC WITH MONDOKANE – Stop by and enjoy some island-style holiday music on Saturday, Dec 22 with Mondokane from 2-4pm on center stage. (Lahaina Cannery Mall, 1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FESTIVE EXTRAVAGANZA – Will there be a festivus miracle? Yes, on Saturday Dec 22 it’s Kimo’s (mostly) annual Festivus Extravaganza. Join singer/songwriter Kimo Nevius playing original music, warped holiday classics, his own festive songs, and who knows what else. He’ll be joined on stage by some very special guests, too! They’ll also be collecting gifts for Friends of Children’s Justice Center on Maui. Please bring unwrapped gift for the donation box or make a cash donation. The tip jars will be open, with all the money going to help the children too. 2-4pm. (Wailuku Coffee Co., 26 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-495-0259; Wailukucoffeeco.com

EXSTATIC HEART X-MAS FULL MOON BEACH PARTY – Dress in your moon dance shimmering light catching style attire and head to Maui’s north shore on Saturday, Dec 22 and celebrate the holiday from 5-8pm under the full moon. The dance party will featuring SATDEVA BLISS and Paul DJ Gotel (AKA DIVADEVA). This is a substance free event. $15 suggested donation. (Middles Beach, Pa‘a).

THE NIGHT’S BEFORE CHRISTMAS – NIGHT MARKET – Are you ready for some fun? Come out and celebrate the holidays on Saturday, Dec 22 from 5-9pm. There will be live music in the late afternoon, a movie after sunset and fun activities for keiki. You can also get your last minute shopping and get ‘ono grindz too! a Makeke Maui, (424 Dairy Rd, Kahului); 808-330-3750; Kamakekemaui.com

A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS PARTY – The OmZone is back on Saturday, Dec 22 for the Soulful Christmas Party starting at 6pm. In the swing and ready to raise the roof at Ma‘alaea hear the soulful sounds of Adisa Omar and The Rare Vibration Band in an evening filled with sounds from groovy mellow tunes to high energy jammin funky jams and classic hits. $10-$15. (Tante’s Fish Market, Ma‘alaea Harbor Shops); 808-868-2148; Omzonemaui.com

QKC FEUD HOLIDAY GAME NIGHT! – Think you know the best answers to the survey questions? Come on down on Saturday, Dec 22 for fun-filled holiday entertainment as family and friends battle it out to win fantastic prizes starting at 6pm. (Queen Kaahumanu Center, 275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

MAUI HOLIDAZE JAM 2018 – It’s time for the 3rd annual Maui HOLIDAZE JAM, on Saturday, Dec 22. Featuring Maui’s finest: Mark Johnstone, Nick Sickles, John Michael Jelliffe, Orion Hitzig, Sweet Beets, Rick Bodinus, Jeff Bowen, Matt Del Olmo and special guests too. See them all come together for high quality live band vibes for your holidaze cheer party starting at 9pm. The Saloon will be closed on Christmas Eve and Day. (Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, 142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

MAUI SUNDAY HOLIDAY MARKET – A jolly time awaits on Sunday, Dec. 23 with holiday crafts for the keiki, gift shopping, food trucks, and live entertainment from 4-8pm. Free admission! (Kahului Shopping Center, Ka‘ahumanu Ave.).

JOYFUL HEARTS – Join Bonny Newman on Sunday Dec 23 for sing-along caroling from 5:30-7pm. (The Shops at Wailea, 3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

CHRISTMAS CANDLELIGHT SERVICE – Celebrate Jesus’ birthday in style with Christmas jams, Christmas cookies, and a puppet show on on Sunday, Dec 23 at 6pm. (The Awakening Church, 250 E Lipoa St. Kihei); 808-359-1947; Theawakening.org

#SUCKAFREESUNDAY YO YO YO CHRISTMAS EDITION – This Sunday, Dec 23 it’s a special holiday open mic edition. #Poundtown will keep your hearts racing and Happy hour prices all night are sure to keep you hydrated. Party starts at 9pm. The bar will be closed on Christmas day. (VIBE Bar and Nightclub, 1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Vibenightclubmaui.com

CHRISTMAS EVE YOGA – Celebrate the holidays with a special Christmas Eve yoga class with Maui Yoga Shala founder Nadia Toraman along with live music. $20. 9am. (Maui Yoga Shala Pa‘ia, 381 Baldwin Ave.); 808-283-4123; Maui-yoga.com

UGLY SWEATER PARTY – Jingle your bells under the mistletoe on Christmas Eve, cause it’s that holly jolly time of year with the return of annual Ugly Sweater Party. Can you believe this is year 4? DTH $HATCH$ Cash will be awarded to the most creative, most fun, most “ugly” holiday sweater. Eggnog will be on special flowing all night! No cover. 8pm-close. DTH will also be open during regular business hours on Christmas Day, so stop by and check them out for some grub. (Down the Hatch, 658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

