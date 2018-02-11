The annual Chinese New Year Festival will take place at the Maui Mall on Saturday, Feb. 17. For more than 20 years, the festival has been one of the county’s biggest Chinese cultural events. Celebrate the Year of the Brown Earth Dog with lion dancing, a keiki Chinese attire contest, tai chi and martial arts demonstrations, Chinese food and crafts. There’ll also be a presentation of Narcissus Queen and her court. Free. 9am-2pm. Maui Mall, (70 E. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

Photo: IQRemix/Flickr