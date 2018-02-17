Celebrate the Chinese New Year in Lahaina at the Wo Hing Museum on Friday, Feb. 23. Ring in the lunar new year and the Year of the Brown Earth Dog with lion dancing, martial arts, drums, cymbals and firecrackers. There’ll be cultural activities like calligraphy, mahjong, knot-tying and lantern making. Attend presentations about the history of Chinese New Year, and enjoy the tasty food that will be available for purchase. The firecrackers will be lit around 5pm, and then the lions will dance down Front Street. Free. 2-8pm. Wo Hing Museum, (858 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-5553; Lahainarestoration.org/wo-hing-museum

Photo courtesy Karee Carlucci