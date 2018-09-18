Chinese Moon Festival at Wo Hing Museum in Lahaina 

The Chinese Moon Festival will be at Wo Hing Museum in Lahaina on Saturday, September 22nd. The annual event is one of the most popular Chinese culture events of the year with a tea garden, Chinese food, mooncakes, traditional dancing and music, cultural activities, and keiki crafts. With colorful lanterns and lots of celebration, the Maui community is invited to honor the Chinese moon goddess. Free. 10:00am. Wo Hing Museum, (858 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-5553; Lahainarestoration.org/wo-hing-museum
photo courtesy of Flickr/Farrukh
