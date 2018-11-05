Chinese Heritage Festival at Wo Hing Museum in Lahaina

The annual Chinese Heritage Festival will commence at Wo Hing Museum in Lahaina on Friday, November 9th. The celebration will commemorate the achievements of Dr. Sun Yet-Sen with film tributes, Chinese cultural activities, plantation era displays, Cantonese food, storytelling, and more. Attend to learn more about Lahaina’s enduring Chinese heritage. Free. 10:00am. Wo Hing Museum, (858 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-5553; Lahainarestoration.org/wo-hing-museum
photo courtesy of Facebook/Lahaina Restoration Foundation
