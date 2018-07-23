Charity Pint Night for Assistance Dogs of Hawai‘i (ADH) will be at Maui Brewing Company in Kahana on Friday, July 27th. Head to West Maui for some cold brews and tasty grinds, and support the community. ADH provides children and adults with disabilities professionally trained dogs to enhance their quality of life. Half of the house beer profits will go directly towards ADH programs. 21+. Free. 6:00pm. Maui Brewing Company Lahaina, (4405 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Kahana); 808-669-3474; Mauibrewingco.com
photo courtesy of Facebook/ADH
