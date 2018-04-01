Calling All Young Poets: Come Write a Poem at Makawao Public Library

Calling All Young Poets: Come Write a Poem will happen at the Makawao Public Library on Saturday, April 7. In celebration of National Poetry Month, this a great opportunity for kids ages 7-18 to work on their poetry. Writing coach N.T. Arevalo of Our Story Studio will present the workshop. It’s going to be all about playful exploration and collaborative writing activities. Free. 10am. Makawao Public Library, (1159 Makawao Ave.); 808-573-8785; Librarieshawaii.org
Photo: Flickr/Nilufer Gadgieva
