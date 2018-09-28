Bucks for Ducks at Art on Market in Wailuku

“Bucks for Ducks” will happen at Art on Market in Wailuku until Wednesday, October 31st. Art on Market’s Bucks For Ducks campaign supports local Maui charities by selling rubber duckies. October is the National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Pacific Cancer Foundation will be this month’s recipient. The adorable little yellow bath toys will be sold for $3 a duck, or 2 for $5. Make sure to stop by the gallery to support this benefit. Every little duck helps! Art on Market, (42 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-727-2543; Artonmarket.com

photo courtesy of Flickr/David