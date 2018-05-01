Celebrate Boy’s Day at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center on Saturday, May 5. Boys Day (Kodomo-no-hi) is a traditional Japanese holiday that celebrated the happiness and personalities of boys. The center will celebrate with the community by offering family-friendly festivities including carp fish crafts, a special meet-and-greet with Captain America and Star Wars characters, family entertainment, door prizes and more. The first 200 keiki will also receive free balloons. Free. 10am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com
Photo courtesy of QKC
Comments