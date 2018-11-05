Attend Bowls For Keiki at Nalu’s South Shore Grill on Friday, November 9th. The event is a fundraiser for Pacific Cancer Foundation, and here’s an amazing chance to help Maui’s children with cancer. Guests will choose a handmade ceramic bowl to take home, fill it with delicious food, and enjoy live music and entertainment. Reserve your tickets online. $60. 6:00pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-891-8650; pacificcancerfoundation.org/bowlsforkeiki
photo courtesy of Facebook/Pacific Cancer Foundation
Comments