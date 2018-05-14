There’s a book signing with Lauralee Blachard at Barnes and Noble on Saturday, May 19. Blanchard is the founder of Maui’s Leilani Farm Sanctuary. She’ll hold a talk-story session and sign copies of her book, Finding Paradise: Leilani Farm Sanctuary of Maui. Learn about Blanchard’s journey from corporate America to creating one of Maui’s most recognized farm animal sanctuaries. Free. 1pm. Barnes and Noble, (270 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-214-6807; Leilanifarmsanctuary.org/book
photo courtesy of Leilani Farm Sanctuary
Comments