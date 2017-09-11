There’s a Book Signing with Jaimal Yogis at Lumeria Maui on Sunday, Sept. 17. Author of Saltwater Buddha and The Fear Project, Jaimal will lead a brief ocean-inspired meditation and then read from his newest book, All Our Waves Are Water. After the reading there’ll be a talk story session and opportunities to pick up a signed copy of his book. Book sales will benefit the Surfrider Foundation’s Maui Chapter. Free. 5pm. Lumeria Maui, (1813 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-8877; Lumeriamaui.com
Photo courtesy of Facebook/Jaimal Yogis Talk & Book Signing
