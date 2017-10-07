Blue Zones Project Gardening Demo at Queen Kaahumanu Center

There will be a Blue Zones Project Gardening Demo at Queen Ka`ahumanu Center on Friday, Oct. 13. The event will offer information on starting a garden and effectively dealing with pests. They’ll be guest speakers, a potluck and prizes. Some lucky attendees will also go home with their own starter plants. The Blue Zones Project is in partnership with HMSA. Free. 6pm. Queen Ka`ahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka`ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Hawaii.bluezonesproject.com
Photo: Flickr/Susy Morris
Comments