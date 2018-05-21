Blossoms For the Brave Lei Making Event at Maui County Building

The annual Blossoms For the Brave Lei Making Event will be at the Maui County Building on Friday, May 25. In honor of veterans, the community is invited to make leis that will be placed on veterans’ graves at Maui Veterans Cemetery in Makawao on Memorial Day. Flowers and pre-sewn 16” leis are welcome. There’ll also be live music with MC Kathy Collins and Kevin Kanemoto and Friends. Free. 9am. Maui County Building, (200 S High St., Wailuku); Mauicounty.gov

photo courtesy of Facebook/AARP Hawaii