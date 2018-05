Blackie and Sara’s Treasure Auction will happen at Blackie’s Machine Shop in Lahaina on Saturday, May 12. Historically, the late Blackie Gadarian and Blackie’s Machine Shop is a Lahaina institution. The auction offers an opportunity to bid on more than 100 items from their boat yard, machine shop, bar and collected artifacts. Preview starts at 8am. Auction begins at 10am. Blackie’s Machine Shop, (622 Luakini St., Lahaina); 32auctions.com/Sara2018

Photo courtesy Sara Gadarian