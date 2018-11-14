There’s a Benefit for ARC of Maui County at Flatbread Company in Pa‘ia on Tuesday, November 20th. The ARC of Maui County promotes and protects the human rights of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Maui County. The benefit will feature a family-friendly night of support, fundraising, a silent auction, and pizza! A portion of all pizza sales of the night will go directly to purchase new recreational and educational equipment for ARC’s Adult Day Programs. 5-9pm. Flatbread Company, (89 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-242-5781 x214; Arcofmaui.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/ARC of Maui