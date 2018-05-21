Barrio Fiesta at Maui Filipino Community Center

The 49th annual Maui Barrio Fiesta will be at the Maui Filipino Community Center on Friday, May 25 and Saturday, May 26. Celebrate Filipino culture on Maui with live entertainment, ono food, games, prizes, cultural demonstrations and more family fun. This year’s contests include “Eat Da Pansit,” best barrio wear costume and greased pole. There will be lots of opportunities for karaoke. Free. May 25 from 5-10pm and May 26 from 10am-10pm. Binhi at Ani, Maui Filipino Community Center, (780 Onehe‘e Ave., Kahului); facebook.com/BarrioFiestaMaui/

photo courtesy of Facebook/Barrio Fiesta