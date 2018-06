There’s an Anti-Bullying Auto Cruise with No Bullying Zone on Sunday, June 24th. Ho‘o Kupa‘a Kane and Team Keiki invite the Maui community to show up and share the knowledge that bullying is not OK. Bring your family, friends and children for an afternoon of education on kindness. Route details will be discussed at 9:00am, prior to the rollout. 10:00am. No Bullying Zone, (Ah Fook’s Parking Lot, W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); facebook.com/teamkeiikis

photo courtesy of Facebook/Team Keiki