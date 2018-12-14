Anonymous donor supports arts programs for Maui’s youth

An anonymous donor has generously provided the Maui Arts League with funding for two youth programs for students with art aptitude. The first program is a new Maui Arts League scholarship program designed to foster and inspire future professional artists; two $1000 scholarships will be available to graduating seniors on Maui pursuing degrees in fine art.

The second is “Art Books For Kids,” a Maui Arts League partnership with Scholastic Corporation, encouraging Maui youth with artistic talent and curiosity with free art books, beginning with the 2019-2020 school year.

Maui Arts League is also expanding its upcoming Youth Outdoor Painting Workshop, on Feb.17, 2019, to 60 participants. Art teacher Darice Machel McGuire, the 2019 LahainaTown Poster winner, will teach the workshop for students in grades 3 through 12. Parents may register their budding artists at CelebrateArtOnMaui.org.

The Maui Arts League is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) community organization that seeks to showcase, cultivate, and build appreciation for visual fine arts while creating unique opportunities for people of all ages, cultures, and backgrounds to embrace the experience of art.

Every February, they sponsor the Maui Plein Air Painting Invitational, a week-long, nationally recognized event bringing 25 award-winning landscape artists to Maui. This year’s event boasts three public paint outs, a free art lecture, seven exhibits and art sales, two community panel discussions, three collectors’ receptions, and an awards gala.

Visit CelebrateArtOnMaui.org for detailed application requirements and selection criteria for the new scholarships, which will be awarded before graduation 2019, as well as details about these upcoming programs.

Image courtesy Facebook/Maui Arts League