Annual Paniolo Event at Maui Preparatory Academy 

The 11th annual Paniolo Event will be at the Maui Preparatory Academy on Saturday, Sept. 9. This family-friendly event will feature lots of fun for all (especially the keiki). There’ll be face painting, live entertainment, arts and crafts vendors, ono food, pony rides and a plant sale. Carnival games for the kids include laser tag, ring toss, fishing pound, bean bag toss and a dunk tank. Free. 4-9pm. Maui Preparatory Academy, (4910 Honoapi`ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-665-9966; Mauiprep.org
Photo: Flickr/Nathan Rupert
