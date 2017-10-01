The eighth annual Paddle For Life will be at Hanakao`o (Canoe) Beach on Saturday, Oct. 7. You can help raise funds for the Pacific Cancer Foundation by joining a group of over 200 cancer survivors and supporters as they travel across the Au`au channel from Lahaina to Lanai in six-person outrigger canoes. In total, the paddle will be a 34-mile round trip journey. $100+. 6am. Hanakao`o Beach, (Honoapi`ilani Hwy. Mile Marker 23.4, Lahaina); Pacificcancerfoundation.org

Photo of Canoe Beach: Pixabay.com