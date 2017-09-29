The Maui Salsa and Bachata Congress will take place at the Sheraton Maui Resort from Thursday, Oct. 5 to Sunday, Oct. 8. This event will feature dance workshops, performances, beach parties and more. There’ll be teachers and dancers like America’s Got Talent winners Junior and Emily, and U.S. Salsa and Bachata champions Javier and Katya. Learn new dance techniques, socialize and enjoy the music. $75+. 9am-2am. Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa, (2605 Ka`anapali Pkwy.); 808-661-0031; Sheraton-maui.com
Photo courtesy Facebook/Maui Salsa Bachata Congress
