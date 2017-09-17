Maui Time

Annual Maui Okinawan Festival at Maui Mall in Kahului

The Maui Okinawan Festival will happen at the Maui Mall on Saturday, Sept. 23. The Maui Okinawan Kenjin Kai (MOKK) invites everyone to celebrate with Okinawan music and dance, taiko drumming, traditional Okinawan foods, a Country Store, keiki games, art and craft vendors and more. Guests can also have a professional photo session in traditional Okinawan clothing with Nagamine Photo Studio. All proceeds benefit the Maui Okinawan Kenjin Kai. Free. 10am-3pm. Maui Mall, (70 E. Ka`ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

