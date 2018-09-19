Annual Kula Festival at St. Johns Episcopal Church

The Kula Festival will be at St. Johns Episcopal Church on Saturday, September 22nd. For the 36th annual Kula Festival, the Maui community can expect a joyous day party that raises funds for local nonprofits. Bring your family and friends to enjoy ono food, fresh produce, plants and flowers, a live and silent auction, their super popular Hawaiian quilt show, a keiki zone, and many local arts and crafts vendors. Admission is just $1, or one can of food for the Maui Food Bank. Free for children 10 and under. 9:00am. St. Johns Episcopal Church, (8992 Kula Hwy., Kula); 808-878-1485; Stjohnsmaui.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/St. John’s