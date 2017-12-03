Annual Holiday Tree Lighting at MauiWine in Ulupalakua

The annual Holiday Tree Lighting at MauiWine will happen on Saturday, Dec. 9. For their fourth annual celebration, the community is invited to enjoy the season with a blessing and lighting of the holiday tree, a holiday movie under the stars, keiki photos with Santa, crafts and games. There’ll also be wine tastings, live music with the Haiku Hillbillys and food available for sale from Three’s Food Truck. Please bring low backed beach chairs and blankets. Free. 4:30-8:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Pi`ilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

Photo courtesy MauiWine