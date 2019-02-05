The Annual Bazaar will happen at Christ the King Church on Saturday, February 9th. The church is celebrating its 86-year-old history with a fundraiser to benefit the facility, and preschool programs. The family-friendly day will feature live entertainment with Maui Taiko, ʻAumakua Productions, Kuikawa Trio, and Nevah to Late. There’ll also be lots of ono food for sale like pasteles, poke, hekka, pancit, banana and vegetable lumpia, and Portuguese sweet bread. 9:00am. Christ the King Church, (20 W Wakea Ave., Kahului); 808-264-4279; ctkchurchmaui.org
photo courtesy of Tom Fairbanks
Comments