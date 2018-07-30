Attend the Anniversary Party at Afterglow Yoga in Wailuku on Friday, August 3rd. They’re celebrating their three year anniversary and invite the public to mix and mingle with a blacklight yoga fundraiser for Maui United Way. Dress in your blacklight sensitive clothing, and all paints will be provided. All proceeds go directly to Maui United Way. Call or go online to sign-up. $10. 6:00pm. Afterglow Yoga Wailuku, (145 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-495-7159; Afterglowyoga.com

photo courtesy of Afterglow Yoga Team