American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life at War Memorial Complex 

American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life is at War Memorial Complex from Saturday, July 21st until Sunday, July 22nd. This year’s 12-hour event is ocean themed and titled “Wipe Out Cancer.” Cancer survivors and caregivers are invited to join the fight against cancer by walking around the track lit by luminaria. There’ll also be personalized dedications to honor loved ones and live entertainment. Go online for a full schedule. Presented by Maui Health Systems. Free. 5:30pm-6am. War Memorial Complex, (Ka‘ahumanu and Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); relayforlife.org

photo courtesy of Wolf Gang Photos