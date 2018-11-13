Aloha Kalikimaka Benefit Gala at Yokouchi Family Estate

The annual Aloha Kalikimaka Benefit Gala will be at Yokouchi Family Estate on Saturday, November 17th. The event is a fundraiser for the Pacific Cancer Foundation. All are invited to support Maui Nui’s cancer patients at this festive and fabulous holiday-inspired gala. There’ll be live music, holiday decorations, delicious food, fine wine and cocktails, and an incredible auction. Go online for more info. 5:00pm. Yokouchi Family Estate, (2471 W Main St., Wailuku); 808-242-7661; Pacificcancerfoundation.org
photo courtesy of Facebook/Pacific Cancer Foundation
