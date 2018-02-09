AARP Foundation’s Maui Tax-Aide Program is available through Saturday, Apr. 14. They’re offering free tax assistance and preparation for low-to-moderate-income taxpayers. Assistance is available for both state and federal tax filings. Those interested should bring last year’s filings, personal information, income information, deductions and whatever else they need to file their return (a complete list is available online). Maui locations include Kahului Union Church, Kihei Community Center, Kaunoa Senior Center in Paia and Lahaina Senior Center. AARP Foundation; 888-227-7669; Aarpfoundation.org/taxhelp
Photo: Flickr/DonkeyHotey
