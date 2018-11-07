A Walk Through The Made in Maui County Festival

I wish I could say I knew all the tips and tricks for shopping the Made in Maui County Festival. But with over 150 booths to shop, and only two days, there is no way to know it all. After a couple of years of attending, I am still doing my best to become an expert shopper. Vendors come from all corners of our county, and the creativity of their products and diversity of hand crafted items is like no other shopping experience. The Mayor’s office says over 10,000 people came to spend money, and 400 wholesalers came to hook up with these vendors. The festival aims to link shoppers with locally made, hand-crafted goods, and since many of these pop-up shops do not have brick and mortar locations (a few don’t even have websites), this is the place to get connected with handmade goods on Maui.
How do we know these products are made in Maui County? The best way is to talk to the artist selling their goods. Ask them about how they are sourcing and making. If this is important to you, they will know when you talk about it. The Made in Maui County Festival has a vetting process: In their applications, vendors have to declare what part of the materials are manufactured or purchased out of the county and what percentage of vested design, time, and work went into adding value to that product. Obviously t-shirts are not manufactured in Maui, but if you buy a t-shirt at the festival, you can find out more about the design process and silk screening that may have been done to the shirt and where that takes place, and how the artist approaches that work.
At Kupu A‘e Moloka‘i (featured on the cover this week) Kala‘e Tangonan creates beautiful textile works of wearable art on silks and rayons. There were about seven hand-painted, printed, and silk-screened textile booths selling housewares to wearables with their fabric designs.
“At Kupu A‘e Moloka‘i we are family-based business,” says Tangonan. “I work with my sister, Leimana Ritte-Camara. We have a shop at the airport in Moloka‘i called Aunty’s Leis and Little Things and that is where we also sell these pareos and silks. We come from a family of nine, my mother is Scarlett Ritte. I do the art, batik, and screenprinting and stamping, but my inspiration comes from the island and my ‘ohana.”
A bonus to this shopping experience comes from getting to snap up outer island creations. The festival groups several of the Lana‘i and Moloka‘i booths in the outer lawn. Tangonan hands me a sheet that explains a few of her signature design prints and what they symbolize, among them “Makani represents our kupuna and their voices. Naupaka, a seashore and mauka plant known for its legend love story.” Her other hand-out also explains the importance of being self sufficient in Moloka‘i where they struggle with employment, how they create everything from the heart, and the fact that their handmade items go out in the world as a testament to connect others to their Hawaiian heritage.
MIMCF has an internship program where it pairs Moloka‘i High School youth to local businesses. The interns shadow their mentors and get to travel to Maui to assist at the festival. Tania Kaholoa‘a of Kainanea, a garment brand that creates activewear, says “This festival internship program is an awesome investment! There’s so much one needs to learn to run a business and it’s great that these wonderful youth are getting a terrific head start!”
Come hungry to the festival. The food truck component alone will have you grazing all day, with 14 food trucks and a pop-up root beer float stand featuring Maui Brewing Company’s root beer and Roselani vanilla ice cream. The glossy guide they give you at the door is an indispensable roadmap to the festival including menus for all of the food trucks. What’s more is there are about 23 other food-related vendors in the festival selling cookies, jams, candy, caramel, kim chee, raw food, beef, hot sauces, olive oil – all made in Maui.
The HI Spice booth ran by Justin Orr and Katie Cook won “Best in Show” in the Mayor’s Booth Contest with their colorful crate concept. It was validation for the small business that sells several flavors of fusion fruit hot sauces. Flavors like pineapple, dragon fruit, and jalapeno lime are created by the couple that also grows these peppers and works with other local growers for ingredients. They also have a line of logo hats and t-shirts people could pick up as gift packages.
“It’s our third time, but it all started with one bottle three years ago at our first Made in Maui Festival,” says Orr. “Now we are in ABC Stores all over the island. We are hoping our t-shirt, hat, sauce gift combos are going to fly off the shelves this weekend.”
Maui Cookie Lady, Mitzi Toro, had already sold out of her specialty cookie butter product by the time I had made it to her booth that was decorated like an elf cookie factory. Luckily she still had samples so I did get to taste the divinely creamy spread that comes in different flavors like creme brulee.
“I tell people it’s Nutella’s blonde sister, but instead of nut base its a cookie base. It started with Trader Joes; I am obsessed with their cookie butter and I wanted to make my own,” says Toro. “It wasn’t that easy. I had to hire a cookie scientist in Jersey to help me. Then I worked at the Food Innovation Center here on Maui to develop it, and probably put in another 200 hours. I keep redoing and reworking it. Getting sustainable palm oil and getting the emulsification right, getting a clean label, it’s a lot of work. I took my one step further by using bulletproof brain octane oil, so it can have a health benefit!”
Toro suggested I check out the Maui Crisps booth where they were selling artisanal beef chips. There I found an incredible selection of thinly sliced and cured beef jerky in flavors from furikake to teriyaki, Hawaiian chili pepper to cracked pepper. These guys have perfected what they like to call pipikaula, Hawaiian beef jerky; it is so light and delicate, and truly crispy. In addition to all of the savory and sweet treats, the festival hosts about 16 beverage related booths from Maui coffees and teas to Kombucha, and distilled spirits and craft brews.
There was about 12 different booths that focused on fine arts. Kula Crafts had some really unique work with their handmade boxes, cutting boards, and wood bowls that gave felled trees on Maui a second chance. Arlena Emerson was manning the booth for her husband, Jon Emerson, who creates these wood masterpieces.
“We get wood from friends who let us know they have wood, or they know of somebody who has,” says Arlena. “He makes friends with the tree trimming companies so they know what he is looking for. So everytime they bring something down he knows. It’s all from Maui. It’s all word of mouth. People know what he does. We grow anthuriums and cymbidium orchids and we cut the flowers and sell the flowers only at the Upcountry Farmers Market. We are there every other weekend because they last so long. People don’t need to buy those kind of flowers every week. We also have air plants that we sell.”
There were a lot of functional ceramic pieces from bowls and cups to bathroom sinks and home decor. ‘Opihi Maui had cheerful hand-painted wood signs and magnets. Hui No‘eau had a booth that combined works from artists. There was also fine art glass work, textiles, clothing, carpets, canvases and photography.
The handbags, garments, accessories and jewelry were a popular component of the event comprising around 53 booths. It was a great opportunity to see what was trending and get updates on my favorite indie brands. Anna Kahalekulu’s brand Kulua brought some contemporary wahine styles, check their ‘opihi and mahina prints. But the news that they will soon have a studio shop location in Makawao town was really exciting too. Jewelry is the biggest category with about 25 vendors, so going with what pulls your heartstrings is best. My friends flocked to the Lako Kula booth that had beautiful hand made pieces, and everything was $7. It was nice to know that there were some very affordable options. At BDC Designs, Brandi Dela Cruz creates with scraps of Hawaiian prints that she obtains from designers, keeping fabrics out of the land fill. Her creations include handmade lanyards, bags, and button earrings.
“Our best sellers are our bags with straps,” says Dela Cruz. “It’s all scrap materials here. The designers don’t mind sending me their scraps, they like that I do the upcycling. It started with these button earrings. I started making these in college when I went to University of Hawai‘i in O‘ahu. I came across a scrap sale and thought, ‘What can I make with these?’ I figured out how to make these button earrings and started selling them to my friends. This is our fourth year here! My mom sews the bags, she sews much straighter than me. I have the ideas. We sold out of quite a few of our new design bags already. It’s good to be here!”
Many handmade body products were at the festival, with about 12 booths carrying soaps, oils, moisturizers, bath products, and sunscreens. There were also leather goods, housewares, ornaments, and other gifts here too. I found really nice natural sunscreen made by Kuleana, that was available to sample. That came in handy on the two sun-filled days I spent on the lawns at the festival.
The MIMCF spans just two days, so to get to all the booths wear comfortable shoes. I actually brought an umbrella and it was a lifesaver. The main stage area is a great place to rest up and get hydrated, and the guide will keep you informed on the stage schedule. They had demonstrations, fashion shows, entertainment, and drawings all day long, with Malika Dudley as the emcee hosting. They also hand you a free logo shopping bag at the entrance with your entry fee, first come first served.
A lot of the vendors expressed that they work all year towards creating inventory and products for this festival. Wayne Wong, from the Hawai‘i Small Business Development Center Network, and also a member of the MIMCF committee, says, “What this festival offers to its vendors is real-world experience where they have the opportunity to utilize the best practices they only heard about to this point. It’s not unlike a marathon where they train in advance, except now, here’s the actual event that they’ve been training for. The festival becomes the actual opportunity to implement their new skills in retailing, merchandising, marketing, production, and customer service. In this ‘race’ everyone is a winner having gone through this festival experience.”
I certainly felt like I may have walked a shopping marathon at the end of the two days, but I am already scheming and dreaming about next year’s Made in Maui County Festival’s shopping and eating extravaganza. See you there next year!
MADE IN MAUI COUNTY FESTIVAL VENDORS:
Art
`Opihi Maui
Fun and colorful handpainted wood signs and magnets
Ark Ceramics
Ceramic housewares
Kaunakakai, www.arkceramics.net
Ceramic Designs by Albert
One of a kind sinks, platters and fine art plaques in ceramic
Wailuku, www.mauiceramics.com
Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center
Artists Caroline Killhour – printmaking goods, Katie Peterson of Shady Grove Creations – Stoneware cups, bowls, plates, teapots, Mimi Middlebrooks – Paintings
Makawao, www.huinoeau.com
Kula Crafts
Hand turned bowls, boards, boxes, poi pounders, and laser cut art created with found wood pieces
Kula, www.facebook.com/KulaCrafts
Laura Mango Art
Fine art paintings and prints
Hana, http://www.lauramangoart.com/
Lori C. Unfus
Paintings, prints, cards, ornaments
808.633.4492
Maui Drift
Driftwood laser engraved with positive vibes & upbeat sayings
Haiku, www.mauidrift.com
Maui Moon Glass
Glass sculpture and jewelry
Lahaina, www.martinadodson.com
Pono Visions/Cody Roberts Photography
Mesmerizing fine art photography of Maui scapes
Makawao, www.ponovisions.com
Sabado Studios
Carpet, garments, and prints with the signature Sabado foilage and designs
Wailuku, http://sabadostudios.com
Stacy Vosberg Fine Art
Canvas prints of Maui landscapes
Beverage
Barking Deer Farm Specialty coffee rubs and herbal tea
Maunaloa, www.barkingdeerfarm.com
Big Wave Beverage Company
Kombuchas on tap, kefir
Kahului, www.bigwavebeverage.com
Hali’imaile Distilling Company
PAU Maui Vodka, Fid Street Gin, Paniolo Blended Whiskey, Maui Moon Flavored Vodka, & Mahina Rum all made in Hali’imaile
Makawao, www.haliimailedistilling.com
Hawaii Sea Spirits
Organic vodka, rum
Kohola Brewery
Locally made beer
Lahaina, www.koholabrewery.com
Maui Brewing Company
Craft beer, soda, & t-shirts
Kihei www.mauibrewingco.com
Maui Coffee Association
Roasted coffees grown on Maui
Kula, www.mauicoffeeassociation.blogspot.com
Maui Coffee Roasters
Fresh roasted Maui, Kona, Ka`u, Hawaiian Coffee
Kahului, www.mauicoffeeroasters.com
Maui Oma Coffee Roasting Co., Inc.
Freshly roasted Hawaiian coffees and custom blends
Kahului, www.hawaiicoffee.net
Maui Rainbow Tea
Gourmet Tea
Maui Sweet N Spicy
Superfood Cacao powders for beverages and cooking
Makawao www.mauisweetnspicy.com
Maui Tropical Teas
Handmade herbal tea
Mauitropicalteasllc.com
MauiGrown Coffee Company Store
Ka’anapali grown coffee
Lahaina, www.mauigrowncoffee.com
MauiGrown Coffee Company Store
Ka’anapali grown coffee
Lahaina, www.mauigrowncoffee.com
Mill House Roasting Co
Maui grown roasted & brewed coffee,
Wailuku, www.millhouseroasting.com
PONOinfusions Teas and The Maui Tea Farm
Organic tea leaves
Kula, www.PONOinfusions.com
VitaliTea Kombucha
Kombucha and cold-brew coffee
Body Products
`Alohi Maui
Clean, botanic skincare and personal care products crafted in Maui using ethical packaging and sustainably produced, organic tropical ingredients of exceptional quality from Hawaii and the Amazon.
Aloha Grown Beauty
Seasonal small batch of hydrosols based on self farmed botanicals
Bamboo Forest Soap Company
Home of the Bocha Bar! Also bath fizzies, shower tabs, lotion, scrubs & lip balm
Kula, www.bambooforestsoapcompany.com
Bioponic Phytoceuticals
Distilled products for natural alternative medicine, optimal health, herbal healing, skin care, tinctures, herbal remedies, flavors & fragrances
Kula, www.bioponic.com
exfolicare
Exfoliating loofahs & foot scrubber soaps, lotions & lip balms, coconut creme, face mud
Hannie Joy and Co
All natural Pitty Paste deodorant
Hawaiian Clay
Cosmetic grade Hawaiian Clay
Makawao www.HawaiianClay.com
Kula Herbs
Organic Skin care
Wailuku, www.kulaherbs.com
Kuleana
natural beauty oils, cleansers, sunscreen. Also food grade artisinal sunflower oil.
Kahului, www.kuleanabeauty.com
Leila’s Herbs and Flowers
Noni herbals and healing products
Hana, www.etsy.com/shop/LeilasHerbs
Maui Honey Bee Sanctuary
Beeswax body products
Kula, www.mauihoneybeessanctuary.org
Moku Pua
Handcrafted artisan soaps, bath salts, scrubs, sachet packets, organic perfume oils & bath bombs.
Kahului, www.mokupua.com
Food
Alo[ha] Creations LLC
Chocolate chip cookies, passion orange guava jam, guava jam, & Portuguese sweet bread
Chic Naturals
Dry roasted chickpea snacks
Haiku, www.chicnaturals.com
Grandpa Joe’s Candy Company
Organic sugar cotton candy & caramel corn
www.grandpajoescandycompany.com
Haleakala Creamery
Goatlato ice cream, Goat milk caramel sauces & candies
Kula, www.haleakalacreamery.com
Hali’imaile Pineapple
Maui Gold Pineapples
Makawao, www.maui.gold.com
Hana Gold
branch-to-bar chocolate,
Hana, www.hanagoldmaui.com
Hawaiian Heritage Farms
Artisan coconut candies, coconut chips, macadamia nut brittle
Wailuku, www.hawaiianheritagefarms.com
HI Spice
Small batch style hot sauces
Hula Cookies & Ice Cream
Ice cream sandwiches, gourmet cookies, cookie mixes & cookie tins
Wailuku, www.hulacookies.com
Kanemitsu Bakery
Assorted Molokai breads
Kaunakakai
Maui Crisps
One-of-a-kind beef jerky
Wailuku, www.mauicrisps.com
Maui Fruit Jewels
Unique gourmet fruit jelly candies
Kula, www.mauifruitjewels.com
Maui Luscious Pastries and Desserts
dessert bars
808.740.2775
Maui Olive Company
Mauigrown extra virgin olive oil
www.mauiolive.com, www.olindaoliveorchard.com
Maui Raw
Cultured Macadamia Spreads, Nori Nosh Crisps, & Mac Nosh Crackers
Maui Sugar Mamas
crispy, bite size cookies
Maui Sweet Cakes
shortbread cookies, old fashioned cookies, & brownies
Paia, www.mauisweetcakes.com
Na’ike Shoyu & Chili Pepper Blend
Blend of shoyu, vinegar & Molokai grown chili peppers
Kaunakakai, www.squareup.com/store/naike-ltd
Napili Flo Farm Kimchi
Naturally fermented artisanal kimchi
Napili, www.napiliflofarm.com
Ono Moa Candies
Candied macadamia nuts, pecans, and walnuts
Shaka Pops
All-natural handmade ice pops with Maui ingredients
Kihei, www.shakapopsmaui.com
The Maui Cookie Lady
Large cookies, cookie butter, & cookie dough take and bake.
Makawao, www.themauicookielady.com
Uncle Louie Sausage
Sausage products
Kahului, www.unclelouiesausagecoinc.com
UpCountry Maui Favorites
Specialty jams, jellies, sauces, & syrups
Garments & Accessories
50th State of Mind
Handprinted clothing representing the 50th State
Kahului, www.50thstateofmind.com
808 Clothing
T-shirts, hats, & bags featuring original art
Kihei, www.808clothing.com
COOKIES Maui
“Up-cycled” Playwear for babies, children & ladies
Maggie Welker, www.cookiesmaui.com
Cool Blue Maui
Island-inspired girls’ dresses & active wear
Makawao, www.coolbluemaui.com
Hanu Hawaii Swimwear
Swimsuits, activewear, sarongs, & kimonos
Wailuku, www.hanuhawaii.com
HatTherapi
Hats made on Molokai
Kaunakakai, www.squareup.com/store/hattherapi
Hawaii Hula Honeys
T-shirts for adults and children
Kainanea
Outdoor active wear
Hoolehua, www.kainanea.com
Kealopiko
Hand-dyed clothing.
Kaunakakai, www.kealopiko.com
Kūlua
Clothing & accessories for women, men & children
Lanakila Designs
Silkscreen printing, heat press vinyl printing, direct to garment printing, & custom decals garment
Kaunakakai, 808.336.1696
Maui Woody’s
Sunglasses made out of koa, mango, & various woods
Haiku, www.mauiwoodys.com
MyLei
Hand-dyed, hand-printed clothing for all ages, sizes, and genders
Kaunakakai, www.myleialoha.com
Na Koa Brand
Men’s, women’s, & keiki apparel, hats, & accessories
Kahului, www.nakoabrand.com
Paradise Now
Handpainted tees and handpainted hats
Sherri Reeve Gallery
Clothing, housewares, paper goods, t-shirts
Makawao, www.sreeve.com
Something for Everybody
Clothing, hats, jewelry, art, photography, music, signs, bookmarks, notebooks, & bags
Kaunakakai, www.allthingsmolokai.com
Three Coconuts Maui
Infant & children’s clothing
Kihei, 808.268.6632
Handbags
A Maui Day Original Handbags
Original hand-printed, silk-screened handbags, wristlets & clutches
Makawao, www.amauiday.com
A.M.I.T.Y
Clutches, bags, & wallets
BDC Designs
Handmade Hawaiian print button earrings, zipper pouches, clutch bags, & key fobs
Wailuku, www.bdcdesignsbybrandi.com
Covering It All Maui
Tote bags, placemats, napkins, table runners
Kumu Scratch
Original, handcrafted leather bags & home decor
Kihei, www.kumuscratch.com
Maui Island Love
Handcrafted totes, wristlets, zippered pouches, wallets, pillows, cutting boards, ornaments, photo art
Pukalani, www.mauiislandlove.com
Orchid Speed
Zipper bags & clutches handcrafted from vintage Hawai’i fabrics
Lanai City, https://www.etsy.com/shop/corylabangstudio
Sailbags Maui
Eco-savvy tote bags
Wailuku, www.sailbagsmaui.com
Sassy Saks
Handcrafted purses, totes & accessories
Wailea, www.sassysaks.com
Treehouse Designs
Bags, belts, & small leather accessories
Paia, www.treehousemade.com
Home Dec, Leather works, paper crafts, gifts, ornaments
`Alohi Images Maui
Island-inspired photo cards, coasters, & gifts for every occasion
Wailuku, www.alohiimages.com
Aloha Letterpress
Letterpress cards, stationery, personalized cards, & paper goods
The Aloha Shack
Maui found sea glass, shells & driftwood home decor
Awl Wild
Handmade leather goods, handforged blacksmith wares, home decor.
Haiku, www.awlwild.com
Jennifer’s Gourds
Gourd animal sculptures & ornaments, driftwood sea monsters
Island Creations
Handwoven & leather goods & ceramics
The Maui Closet Company
Custom closets
Kahului, www.mauicloset.com
Maui Mini Aloha Shirts
Ornaments
Matsumoto Studio
Notecards, postcards, calendars, notepads, luggage tags, gift tags, party decor signs, & lasercut signs
Wrappily Eco Gift Wrap Co.
Eco-friendly newsprint gift wrap,
Jewelry
all i see is ART
laser cut and engraved wood jewelry
Kula, www.alliseeisart.com/woodshop
Blue Hawaii Jewelry LLC
Pearl Jewelry in gold and silver
Kihei, www.bluehawaiijewelry.com
Colors of Joy
Tagua Nut jewelry & pendants
Faris Kei Designs
Handmade jewelry, home decor, & children’s toys
Hale Aloha Designs
Modern Macrame Home Decor
Hano’s
Bracelets, feather headbands, haku headbands, Koa jewelry
Kula, 808.870.4011
Honey Love Lanai
Handmade earrings, rings, bangles, & necklaces made with semi precious stones & pearls
Hulalei Designs
Jewelry, accessories, papale lauhala & trucker, haku lei
Kualapuu, www.squareup.com/store/hulalei
Kaha Jewelry
Porcelain jewelry, dichroic glass jewelry, mother-of-pearl w/ etched Hawaiian designs.
Kama Lei Design
Jewelry designs in gold, sterling, platinum, gemstones & pearls.
Kanilehua Enterprises
Modern lauhala jewelry
Makawao, www.kanilehuaenterprises.com
Keawaike Hawaiian Jewelry
hand-carved Jewelry from shells, bone, & tusk.
Kaunakakai, 808.208.3321
Keshia Del Mar Jewelry
Handmade ocean & nature inspired jewelry
Kahului, www.keshiadelmarjewelry.com
Lako Kula
Handmade earrings, charm bracelets, necklaces, rings, bangles, & keychains
Wailuku, 808.269.3335
Maggie Costigan Handcrafted Jewelry
Bracelets, necklaces, earrings, rings & pendants for women & men,
Paia, www.maggiecostigan.com
Nagasako Designs
Handmade jewelry & accessories created from real flowers, handpicked shells, pearls, & gemstones
Lahaina, www.nagasakodesigns.bigcartel.com
Ocean Jazz Maui
Handmade jewelry
Rock Salt Plum Creations
island jewelry
Rosebuds
Wooden & resin earrings
www.rosebudscreations.weebly.com
Sigal Jewels
Handmade, exclusive jewelry.
Sparrow Seas
Hawaiian Islands and Maui shaped jewelry
Paia, www.sparrowseas.etsy.com
SuiKeala Jewelry
Preserved native Hawaiian plant earrings & necklaces
Te Hotu Mana Creations
pearl jewelry, carved shells & carved pearls
Wailuku, www.tehotumana.com
Water Element Creations Jewelry
Necklaces, bracelets, earrings, rings
Pets
Bow Addo
Luxurious pet bow ties & bandanas
Snoops K9 Gourmet
All natural & handmade, Maui Venison dog treats & Mahi Mahi Fish skin chews
Plants
Aloha Botanicals Maui
Tropical plants, orchids, bonsai
Surfboards
Timpone Hawaii Surfboards
Custom hand-shaped, Maui-built surfboards & t-shirts
Textile products
Hapa Maui Designs
One-of-a-kind baby goods
Kahului, www.instagram.com/hapamaui
Maui Monkey Business
Handprinted textiles including shoulder bags, table linens, potholders, sarongs
Haiku, www.mauimonkeybusiness.com
Maui Potpourri
Table linens, napkins, placemats, runners, aprons, potholders, throws, pillow shams, & kitchen towels
Kula, http://maui-potpourri.com
Kupu A’e Molokai
Handscreened pareo, silk batik scarve
Kualapuu, www.kupuaemolokai.com
Sandee Sheets Maui
Handmade, one-of-a-kind beach sheet for outdoor activity use
Kula, www.instagram.com/sandee_sheets_maui
Sarai Stricklin
Fine art batiks
Palapala Designs
Original Blockprint fabric art, hand printed w/ aloha on home decor, accessories & clothing
Kihei, www.palapaladesigns.com
Comments