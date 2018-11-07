A Walk Through The Made in Maui County Festival

I wish I could say I knew all the tips and tricks for shopping the Made in Maui County Festival. But with over 150 booths to shop, and only two days, there is no way to know it all. After a couple of years of attending, I am still doing my best to become an expert shopper. Vendors come from all corners of our county, and the creativity of their products and diversity of hand crafted items is like no other shopping experience. The Mayor’s office says over 10,000 people came to spend money, and 400 wholesalers came to hook up with these vendors. The festival aims to link shoppers with locally made, hand-crafted goods, and since many of these pop-up shops do not have brick and mortar locations (a few don’t even have websites), this is the place to get connected with handmade goods on Maui.

How do we know these products are made in Maui County? The best way is to talk to the artist selling their goods. Ask them about how they are sourcing and making. If this is important to you, they will know when you talk about it. The Made in Maui County Festival has a vetting process: In their applications, vendors have to declare what part of the materials are manufactured or purchased out of the county and what percentage of vested design, time, and work went into adding value to that product. Obviously t-shirts are not manufactured in Maui, but if you buy a t-shirt at the festival, you can find out more about the design process and silk screening that may have been done to the shirt and where that takes place, and how the artist approaches that work.

At Kupu A‘e Moloka‘i (featured on the cover this week) Kala‘e Tangonan creates beautiful textile works of wearable art on silks and rayons. There were about seven hand-painted, printed, and silk-screened textile booths selling housewares to wearables with their fabric designs.

“At Kupu A‘e Moloka‘i we are family-based business,” says Tangonan. “I work with my sister, Leimana Ritte-Camara. We have a shop at the airport in Moloka‘i called Aunty’s Leis and Little Things and that is where we also sell these pareos and silks. We come from a family of nine, my mother is Scarlett Ritte. I do the art, batik, and screenprinting and stamping, but my inspiration comes from the island and my ‘ohana.”

A bonus to this shopping experience comes from getting to snap up outer island creations. The festival groups several of the Lana‘i and Moloka‘i booths in the outer lawn. Tangonan hands me a sheet that explains a few of her signature design prints and what they symbolize, among them “Makani represents our kupuna and their voices. Naupaka, a seashore and mauka plant known for its legend love story.” Her other hand-out also explains the importance of being self sufficient in Moloka‘i where they struggle with employment, how they create everything from the heart, and the fact that their handmade items go out in the world as a testament to connect others to their Hawaiian heritage.

MIMCF has an internship program where it pairs Moloka‘i High School youth to local businesses. The interns shadow their mentors and get to travel to Maui to assist at the festival. Tania Kaholoa‘a of Kainanea, a garment brand that creates activewear, says “This festival internship program is an awesome investment! There’s so much one needs to learn to run a business and it’s great that these wonderful youth are getting a terrific head start!”

Come hungry to the festival. The food truck component alone will have you grazing all day, with 14 food trucks and a pop-up root beer float stand featuring Maui Brewing Company’s root beer and Roselani vanilla ice cream. The glossy guide they give you at the door is an indispensable roadmap to the festival including menus for all of the food trucks. What’s more is there are about 23 other food-related vendors in the festival selling cookies, jams, candy, caramel, kim chee, raw food, beef, hot sauces, olive oil – all made in Maui.

The HI Spice booth ran by Justin Orr and Katie Cook won “Best in Show” in the Mayor’s Booth Contest with their colorful crate concept. It was validation for the small business that sells several flavors of fusion fruit hot sauces. Flavors like pineapple, dragon fruit, and jalapeno lime are created by the couple that also grows these peppers and works with other local growers for ingredients. They also have a line of logo hats and t-shirts people could pick up as gift packages.

“It’s our third time, but it all started with one bottle three years ago at our first Made in Maui Festival,” says Orr. “Now we are in ABC Stores all over the island. We are hoping our t-shirt, hat, sauce gift combos are going to fly off the shelves this weekend.”

Maui Cookie Lady, Mitzi Toro, had already sold out of her specialty cookie butter product by the time I had made it to her booth that was decorated like an elf cookie factory. Luckily she still had samples so I did get to taste the divinely creamy spread that comes in different flavors like creme brulee.

“I tell people it’s Nutella’s blonde sister, but instead of nut base its a cookie base. It started with Trader Joes; I am obsessed with their cookie butter and I wanted to make my own,” says Toro. “It wasn’t that easy. I had to hire a cookie scientist in Jersey to help me. Then I worked at the Food Innovation Center here on Maui to develop it, and probably put in another 200 hours. I keep redoing and reworking it. Getting sustainable palm oil and getting the emulsification right, getting a clean label, it’s a lot of work. I took my one step further by using bulletproof brain octane oil, so it can have a health benefit!”

Toro suggested I check out the Maui Crisps booth where they were selling artisanal beef chips. There I found an incredible selection of thinly sliced and cured beef jerky in flavors from furikake to teriyaki, Hawaiian chili pepper to cracked pepper. These guys have perfected what they like to call pipikaula, Hawaiian beef jerky; it is so light and delicate, and truly crispy. In addition to all of the savory and sweet treats, the festival hosts about 16 beverage related booths from Maui coffees and teas to Kombucha, and distilled spirits and craft brews.

There was about 12 different booths that focused on fine arts. Kula Crafts had some really unique work with their handmade boxes, cutting boards, and wood bowls that gave felled trees on Maui a second chance. Arlena Emerson was manning the booth for her husband, Jon Emerson, who creates these wood masterpieces.

“We get wood from friends who let us know they have wood, or they know of somebody who has,” says Arlena. “He makes friends with the tree trimming companies so they know what he is looking for. So everytime they bring something down he knows. It’s all from Maui. It’s all word of mouth. People know what he does. We grow anthuriums and cymbidium orchids and we cut the flowers and sell the flowers only at the Upcountry Farmers Market. We are there every other weekend because they last so long. People don’t need to buy those kind of flowers every week. We also have air plants that we sell.”

There were a lot of functional ceramic pieces from bowls and cups to bathroom sinks and home decor. ‘Opihi Maui had cheerful hand-painted wood signs and magnets. Hui No‘eau had a booth that combined works from artists. There was also fine art glass work, textiles, clothing, carpets, canvases and photography.

The handbags, garments, accessories and jewelry were a popular component of the event comprising around 53 booths. It was a great opportunity to see what was trending and get updates on my favorite indie brands. Anna Kahalekulu’s brand Kulua brought some contemporary wahine styles, check their ‘opihi and mahina prints. But the news that they will soon have a studio shop location in Makawao town was really exciting too. Jewelry is the biggest category with about 25 vendors, so going with what pulls your heartstrings is best. My friends flocked to the Lako Kula booth that had beautiful hand made pieces, and everything was $7. It was nice to know that there were some very affordable options. At BDC Designs, Brandi Dela Cruz creates with scraps of Hawaiian prints that she obtains from designers, keeping fabrics out of the land fill. Her creations include handmade lanyards, bags, and button earrings.

“Our best sellers are our bags with straps,” says Dela Cruz. “It’s all scrap materials here. The designers don’t mind sending me their scraps, they like that I do the upcycling. It started with these button earrings. I started making these in college when I went to University of Hawai‘i in O‘ahu. I came across a scrap sale and thought, ‘What can I make with these?’ I figured out how to make these button earrings and started selling them to my friends. This is our fourth year here! My mom sews the bags, she sews much straighter than me. I have the ideas. We sold out of quite a few of our new design bags already. It’s good to be here!”

Many handmade body products were at the festival, with about 12 booths carrying soaps, oils, moisturizers, bath products, and sunscreens. There were also leather goods, housewares, ornaments, and other gifts here too. I found really nice natural sunscreen made by Kuleana, that was available to sample. That came in handy on the two sun-filled days I spent on the lawns at the festival.

The MIMCF spans just two days, so to get to all the booths wear comfortable shoes. I actually brought an umbrella and it was a lifesaver. The main stage area is a great place to rest up and get hydrated, and the guide will keep you informed on the stage schedule. They had demonstrations, fashion shows, entertainment, and drawings all day long, with Malika Dudley as the emcee hosting. They also hand you a free logo shopping bag at the entrance with your entry fee, first come first served.

A lot of the vendors expressed that they work all year towards creating inventory and products for this festival. Wayne Wong, from the Hawai‘i Small Business Development Center Network, and also a member of the MIMCF committee, says, “What this festival offers to its vendors is real-world experience where they have the opportunity to utilize the best practices they only heard about to this point. It’s not unlike a marathon where they train in advance, except now, here’s the actual event that they’ve been training for. The festival becomes the actual opportunity to implement their new skills in retailing, merchandising, marketing, production, and customer service. In this ‘race’ everyone is a winner having gone through this festival experience.”

I certainly felt like I may have walked a shopping marathon at the end of the two days, but I am already scheming and dreaming about next year’s Made in Maui County Festival’s shopping and eating extravaganza. See you there next year!

MADE IN MAUI COUNTY FESTIVAL VENDORS:

Art

`Opihi Maui

Fun and colorful handpainted wood signs and magnets

www.opihimaui.com



Ark Ceramics

Ceramic housewares

Kaunakakai, www.arkceramics.net



Ceramic Designs by Albert

One of a kind sinks, platters and fine art plaques in ceramic

Wailuku, www.mauiceramics.com



Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center

Artists Caroline Killhour – printmaking goods, Katie Peterson of Shady Grove Creations – Stoneware cups, bowls, plates, teapots, Mimi Middlebrooks – Paintings

Makawao, www.huinoeau.com



Kula Crafts

Hand turned bowls, boards, boxes, poi pounders, and laser cut art created with found wood pieces

Kula, www.facebook.com/KulaCrafts



Laura Mango Art

Fine art paintings and prints

Hana, http://www.lauramangoart.com/



Lori C. Unfus

Paintings, prints, cards, ornaments

808.633.4492



Maui Drift

Driftwood laser engraved with positive vibes & upbeat sayings

Haiku, www.mauidrift.com



Maui Moon Glass

Glass sculpture and jewelry

Lahaina, www.martinadodson.com



Pono Visions/Cody Roberts Photography

Mesmerizing fine art photography of Maui scapes

Makawao, www.ponovisions.com



Sabado Studios

Carpet, garments, and prints with the signature Sabado foilage and designs

Wailuku, http://sabadostudios.com



Stacy Vosberg Fine Art

Canvas prints of Maui landscapes

www.stacyvosberg.com

Beverage

Barking Deer Farm Specialty coffee rubs and herbal tea

Maunaloa, www.barkingdeerfarm.com

Big Wave Beverage Company

Kombuchas on tap, kefir

Kahului, www.bigwavebeverage.com



Hali’imaile Distilling Company

PAU Maui Vodka, Fid Street Gin, Paniolo Blended Whiskey, Maui Moon Flavored Vodka, & Mahina Rum all made in Hali’imaile

Makawao, www.haliimailedistilling.com



Hawaii Sea Spirits

Organic vodka, rum

Kula www.hawaiiseaspirits.com

Kohola Brewery

Locally made beer

Lahaina, www.koholabrewery.com



Maui Brewing Company

Craft beer, soda, & t-shirts

Kihei www.mauibrewingco.com

Maui Coffee Association

Roasted coffees grown on Maui

Kula, www.mauicoffeeassociation.blogspot.com

Maui Coffee Roasters

Fresh roasted Maui, Kona, Ka`u, Hawaiian Coffee

Kahului, www.mauicoffeeroasters.com



Maui Oma Coffee Roasting Co., Inc.

Freshly roasted Hawaiian coffees and custom blends

Kahului, www.hawaiicoffee.net

Maui Rainbow Tea

Gourmet Tea

www.mauirainbowtea.com



Maui Sweet N Spicy

Superfood Cacao powders for beverages and cooking

Makawao www.mauisweetnspicy.com

Maui Tropical Teas

Handmade herbal tea

Mauitropicalteasllc.com

MauiGrown Coffee Company Store

Ka’anapali grown coffee

Lahaina, www.mauigrowncoffee.com

MauiGrown Coffee Company Store

Ka’anapali grown coffee

Lahaina, www.mauigrowncoffee.com

Mill House Roasting Co

Maui grown roasted & brewed coffee,

Wailuku, www.millhouseroasting.com

PONOinfusions Teas and The Maui Tea Farm

Organic tea leaves

Kula, www.PONOinfusions.com

VitaliTea Kombucha

Kombucha and cold-brew coffee

www.vitaliteakombucha.com

Body Products

`Alohi Maui

Clean, botanic skincare and personal care products crafted in Maui using ethical packaging and sustainably produced, organic tropical ingredients of exceptional quality from Hawaii and the Amazon.

www.alohimaui.com



Aloha Grown Beauty

Seasonal small batch of hydrosols based on self farmed botanicals

www.alohagrownbeauty.com



Bamboo Forest Soap Company

Home of the Bocha Bar! Also bath fizzies, shower tabs, lotion, scrubs & lip balm

Kula, www.bambooforestsoapcompany.com

Bioponic Phytoceuticals

Distilled products for natural alternative medicine, optimal health, herbal healing, skin care, tinctures, herbal remedies, flavors & fragrances

Kula, www.bioponic.com



exfolicare

Exfoliating loofahs & foot scrubber soaps, lotions & lip balms, coconut creme, face mud

www.exfolicare.com



Hannie Joy and Co

All natural Pitty Paste deodorant

www.hanniejoyandco.com



Hawaiian Clay

Cosmetic grade Hawaiian Clay

Makawao www.HawaiianClay.com



Kula Herbs

Organic Skin care

Wailuku, www.kulaherbs.com



Kuleana

natural beauty oils, cleansers, sunscreen. Also food grade artisinal sunflower oil.

Kahului, www.kuleanabeauty.com

Leila’s Herbs and Flowers

Noni herbals and healing products

Hana, www.etsy.com/shop/LeilasHerbs

Maui Honey Bee Sanctuary

Beeswax body products

Kula, www.mauihoneybeessanctuary.org

Moku Pua

Handcrafted artisan soaps, bath salts, scrubs, sachet packets, organic perfume oils & bath bombs.

Kahului, www.mokupua.com

Food

Alo[ha] Creations LLC

Chocolate chip cookies, passion orange guava jam, guava jam, & Portuguese sweet bread

www.alohacreationsonline.com



Chic Naturals

Dry roasted chickpea snacks

Haiku, www.chicnaturals.com



Grandpa Joe’s Candy Company

Organic sugar cotton candy & caramel corn

www.grandpajoescandycompany.com



Haleakala Creamery

Goatlato ice cream, Goat milk caramel sauces & candies

Kula, www.haleakalacreamery.com

Hali’imaile Pineapple

Maui Gold Pineapples

Makawao, www.maui.gold.com

Hana Gold

branch-to-bar chocolate,

Hana, www.hanagoldmaui.com

Hawaiian Heritage Farms

Artisan coconut candies, coconut chips, macadamia nut brittle

Wailuku, www.hawaiianheritagefarms.com



HI Spice

Small batch style hot sauces

www.hispice.com

Hula Cookies & Ice Cream

Ice cream sandwiches, gourmet cookies, cookie mixes & cookie tins

Wailuku, www.hulacookies.com



Kanemitsu Bakery

Assorted Molokai breads

Kaunakakai



Maui Crisps

One-of-a-kind beef jerky

Wailuku, www.mauicrisps.com

Maui Fruit Jewels

Unique gourmet fruit jelly candies

Kula, www.mauifruitjewels.com

Maui Luscious Pastries and Desserts

dessert bars

808.740.2775

Maui Olive Company

Mauigrown extra virgin olive oil

www.mauiolive.com, www.olindaoliveorchard.com



Maui Raw

Cultured Macadamia Spreads, Nori Nosh Crisps, & Mac Nosh Crackers

www.mauiraw.com



Maui Sugar Mamas

crispy, bite size cookies

[email protected]



Maui Sweet Cakes

shortbread cookies, old fashioned cookies, & brownies

Paia, www.mauisweetcakes.com

Na’ike Shoyu & Chili Pepper Blend

Blend of shoyu, vinegar & Molokai grown chili peppers

Kaunakakai, www.squareup.com/store/naike-ltd

Napili Flo Farm Kimchi

Naturally fermented artisanal kimchi

Napili, www.napiliflofarm.com

Ono Moa Candies

Candied macadamia nuts, pecans, and walnuts

www.onomoacandies.com

Shaka Pops

All-natural handmade ice pops with Maui ingredients

Kihei, www.shakapopsmaui.com

The Maui Cookie Lady

Large cookies, cookie butter, & cookie dough take and bake.

Makawao, www.themauicookielady.com

Uncle Louie Sausage

Sausage products

Kahului, www.unclelouiesausagecoinc.com

UpCountry Maui Favorites

Specialty jams, jellies, sauces, & syrups

www.mauifavorites.tumblr.com

Garments & Accessories

50th State of Mind

Handprinted clothing representing the 50th State

Kahului, www.50thstateofmind.com

808 Clothing

T-shirts, hats, & bags featuring original art

Kihei, www.808clothing.com

COOKIES Maui

“Up-cycled” Playwear for babies, children & ladies

Maggie Welker, www.cookiesmaui.com

Cool Blue Maui

Island-inspired girls’ dresses & active wear

Makawao, www.coolbluemaui.com

Hanu Hawaii Swimwear

Swimsuits, activewear, sarongs, & kimonos

Wailuku, www.hanuhawaii.com

HatTherapi

Hats made on Molokai

Kaunakakai, www.squareup.com/store/hattherapi

Hawaii Hula Honeys

T-shirts for adults and children

www.HawaiiHulaHoneys.com

Kainanea

Outdoor active wear

Hoolehua, www.kainanea.com

Kealopiko

Hand-dyed clothing.

Kaunakakai, www.kealopiko.com

Kūlua

Clothing & accessories for women, men & children

www.kuluamaui.com

Lanakila Designs

Silkscreen printing, heat press vinyl printing, direct to garment printing, & custom decals garment

Kaunakakai, 808.336.1696



Maui Woody’s

Sunglasses made out of koa, mango, & various woods

Haiku, www.mauiwoodys.com

MyLei

Hand-dyed, hand-printed clothing for all ages, sizes, and genders

Kaunakakai, www.myleialoha.com

Na Koa Brand

Men’s, women’s, & keiki apparel, hats, & accessories

Kahului, www.nakoabrand.com

Paradise Now

Handpainted tees and handpainted hats

www.shopparadisenow.com



Sherri Reeve Gallery

Clothing, housewares, paper goods, t-shirts

Makawao, www.sreeve.com

Something for Everybody

Clothing, hats, jewelry, art, photography, music, signs, bookmarks, notebooks, & bags

Kaunakakai, www.allthingsmolokai.com

Three Coconuts Maui

Infant & children’s clothing

Kihei, 808.268.6632

Handbags

A Maui Day Original Handbags

Original hand-printed, silk-screened handbags, wristlets & clutches

Makawao, www.amauiday.com

A.M.I.T.Y

Clutches, bags, & wallets

www.amitymasondesigns.com

BDC Designs

Handmade Hawaiian print button earrings, zipper pouches, clutch bags, & key fobs

Wailuku, www.bdcdesignsbybrandi.com

Covering It All Maui

Tote bags, placemats, napkins, table runners

www.coveringitallmaui.com

Kumu Scratch

Original, handcrafted leather bags & home decor

Kihei, www.kumuscratch.com

Maui Island Love

Handcrafted totes, wristlets, zippered pouches, wallets, pillows, cutting boards, ornaments, photo art

Pukalani, www.mauiislandlove.com

Orchid Speed

Zipper bags & clutches handcrafted from vintage Hawai’i fabrics

Lanai City, https://www.etsy.com/shop/corylabangstudio

Sailbags Maui

Eco-savvy tote bags

Wailuku, www.sailbagsmaui.com

Sassy Saks

Handcrafted purses, totes & accessories

Wailea, www.sassysaks.com

Treehouse Designs

Bags, belts, & small leather accessories

Paia, www.treehousemade.com

Home Dec, Leather works, paper crafts, gifts, ornaments

`Alohi Images Maui

Island-inspired photo cards, coasters, & gifts for every occasion

Wailuku, www.alohiimages.com

Aloha Letterpress

Letterpress cards, stationery, personalized cards, & paper goods

www.alohaletterpress.etsy.com

The Aloha Shack

Maui found sea glass, shells & driftwood home decor

www.thealohashack.etsy.com

Awl Wild

Handmade leather goods, handforged blacksmith wares, home decor.

Haiku, www.awlwild.com

Jennifer’s Gourds

Gourd animal sculptures & ornaments, driftwood sea monsters

www.jennifersgourds.com

Island Creations

Handwoven & leather goods & ceramics

www.islandleather.net

www.earthandskyweaving.com

The Maui Closet Company

Custom closets

Kahului, www.mauicloset.com



Maui Mini Aloha Shirts

Ornaments

www.mauiminialoha.com



Matsumoto Studio

Notecards, postcards, calendars, notepads, luggage tags, gift tags, party decor signs, & lasercut signs

www.matsumotostudio.com

Wrappily Eco Gift Wrap Co.

Eco-friendly newsprint gift wrap,

www.wrappily.com

Jewelry

all i see is ART

laser cut and engraved wood jewelry

Kula, www.alliseeisart.com/woodshop

Blue Hawaii Jewelry LLC

Pearl Jewelry in gold and silver

Kihei, www.bluehawaiijewelry.com

Colors of Joy

Tagua Nut jewelry & pendants

www.rainforestcolors.etsy.com

Faris Kei Designs

Handmade jewelry, home decor, & children’s toys

[email protected]

Hale Aloha Designs

Modern Macrame Home Decor

www.halealohadesigns.etsy.com

Hano’s

Bracelets, feather headbands, haku headbands, Koa jewelry

Kula, 808.870.4011



Honey Love Lanai

Handmade earrings, rings, bangles, & necklaces made with semi precious stones & pearls

www.honeylovelanai.etsy.com

Hulalei Designs

Jewelry, accessories, papale lauhala & trucker, haku lei

Kualapuu, www.squareup.com/store/hulalei

Kaha Jewelry

Porcelain jewelry, dichroic glass jewelry, mother-of-pearl w/ etched Hawaiian designs.

www.kahajewelry.com

Kama Lei Design

Jewelry designs in gold, sterling, platinum, gemstones & pearls.

www.kamaleidesign.com

Kanilehua Enterprises

Modern lauhala jewelry

Makawao, www.kanilehuaenterprises.com

Keawaike Hawaiian Jewelry

hand-carved Jewelry from shells, bone, & tusk.

Kaunakakai, 808.208.3321



Keshia Del Mar Jewelry

Handmade ocean & nature inspired jewelry

Kahului, www.keshiadelmarjewelry.com

Lako Kula

Handmade earrings, charm bracelets, necklaces, rings, bangles, & keychains

Wailuku, 808.269.3335

Maggie Costigan Handcrafted Jewelry

Bracelets, necklaces, earrings, rings & pendants for women & men,

Paia, www.maggiecostigan.com

Nagasako Designs

Handmade jewelry & accessories created from real flowers, handpicked shells, pearls, & gemstones

Lahaina, www.nagasakodesigns.bigcartel.com

Ocean Jazz Maui

Handmade jewelry

www.oceanjazzmaui.com

Rock Salt Plum Creations

island jewelry

www.rocksaltplumcreations.com

Rosebuds

Wooden & resin earrings

www.rosebudscreations.weebly.com

Sigal Jewels

Handmade, exclusive jewelry.

www.etsy.com/shop/SigalJewels



Sparrow Seas

Hawaiian Islands and Maui shaped jewelry

Paia, www.sparrowseas.etsy.com

SuiKeala Jewelry

Preserved native Hawaiian plant earrings & necklaces

[email protected]

Te Hotu Mana Creations

pearl jewelry, carved shells & carved pearls

Wailuku, www.tehotumana.com

Water Element Creations Jewelry

Necklaces, bracelets, earrings, rings

www.waterelementcreations.com

Pets

Bow Addo

Luxurious pet bow ties & bandanas

www.bowaddo.com



Snoops K9 Gourmet

All natural & handmade, Maui Venison dog treats & Mahi Mahi Fish skin chews

www.snoopsgourmet.com

Plants

Aloha Botanicals Maui

Tropical plants, orchids, bonsai

www.alohabotanicalsmaui.com

Surfboards



Timpone Hawaii Surfboards

Custom hand-shaped, Maui-built surfboards & t-shirts

www.timponesurfboards.com

Textile products

Hapa Maui Designs

One-of-a-kind baby goods

Kahului, www.instagram.com/hapamaui



Maui Monkey Business

Handprinted textiles including shoulder bags, table linens, potholders, sarongs

Haiku, www.mauimonkeybusiness.com

Maui Potpourri

Table linens, napkins, placemats, runners, aprons, potholders, throws, pillow shams, & kitchen towels

Kula, http://maui-potpourri.com

Kupu A’e Molokai

Handscreened pareo, silk batik scarve

Kualapuu, www.kupuaemolokai.com

Sandee Sheets Maui

Handmade, one-of-a-kind beach sheet for outdoor activity use

Kula, www.instagram.com/sandee_sheets_maui

Sarai Stricklin

Fine art batiks

www.saraistricklin.com

Palapala Designs

Original Blockprint fabric art, hand printed w/ aloha on home decor, accessories & clothing

Kihei, www.palapaladesigns.com