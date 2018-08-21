A Starry Night in Kula at St. John’s Episcopal Church

A Starry Night in Kula will happen at St. John’s Episcopal Church on Saturday, August 25th. The annual event is a celebration benefit for St. John’s Food Pantry and the Pink Paddlers (Mana’olana). There’ll be live music with Couture Jazz Duo, the Automatics, and Lenny Castellanos. Enjoy delicious pupus, and bid on live auction items like a French dinner, a two night vacation to O‘ahu, and more. BYOB. 21+. $45. $400 for tables of 10. 4:00pm. St. Johns Episcopal Church, (8992 Kula Hwy., Kula); 808-878-1485; Stjohnsmaui.org
photo courtesy of Facebook/St. John’s Maui
