96th Annual Maui Fair at War Memorial Complex

The 96th Annual Maui Fair will be back at War Memorial Complex from Thursday, October 4th until Sunday, October 7th. This year’s theme is “Celebrating the Good ‘Ol Days,” and will feature the usual array of family friendly activities and community events. The fair will commence with the traditional opening day parade, and the fairground will open later in the afternoon with rides, carnival games, ‘ono food vendors, live music, dancing, and more. Look forward to visiting Orchidland, seeing livestock exhibitions, a craft fair, the popular Chili Cook-off and Pie Eating contests. Go online for more info. Maui Fair, (War Memorial Complex, Kahului); Mauifair.com

photo courtesy of Flickr/Jen Russo