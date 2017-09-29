The 95th annual Maui Fair will happen at War Memorial Complex from Thursday, Oct. 5 to Sunday, Oct. 8. Bring your family and friends down to the fair for games, rides, live music and ono food vendors. As usual, there’ll also be a horticulture and orchid show, Maui’s best livestock, art exhibitions, a pie contest and the super popular Chili Cook-off. $3-10. Oct. 5: 5-11pm; Oct. 6: 5-midnight; Oct. 7: 10am-midnight; Oct. 8: 10am-11pm. Maui Fair, (War Memorial Complex, Kahului); Mauifair.com
Photo: Flickr/ Forest & Kim Starr
