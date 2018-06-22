5th Friday in Lana‘i Town happens on Friday, June 29th. Celebrate community with live music, local artisans, island fashion, keiki activities and ono food vendors. There’s a special package that includes round-trip ferry transportation between Lahaina Harbor and Manele Harbor, plus round-trip ground transportation between Manele and Lana‘i City. Lahaina departure times are 9:15am, 12:45pm and 3:15pm. Manele departure time is 9:45pm. Ferry: $60 per adult and $50 per child. 5:30pm. Lana‘i Town Party, (Dole Park, Lana‘i); 808-270-7710; Fifthfridaylanai.com
photo courtesy of Maui Friday Town Parties
