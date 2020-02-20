2020 Spring Break Keiki Activity Guide

Spring Break is here for Maui’s keiki, and it’s the season for growth and renewal. So spring into action and find something new and exciting to try during the week-long break! Our list of spring camps and activities is sure to have something to keep those young hearts, hands, and minds busy, active, and engaged.

Island Wide

MAUI NANNIES SPRING BREAK NANNIES – Highly skilled nannies are available to meet your spring break childcare needs, providing great care, fun, and transportation. Schedule your own time. 808-321-7663; Mauinannies@gmail.com; Mauinannies@gmail.com

MAUI HULIAU FOUNDATION HULIAU ENVIRONMENTAL FILMMAKING CLUB – Students will work to make a short environmental film on a topic of their choice. The films will be shown at the annual Huliau Youth Environmental Film Festival in May and then entered in film festivals around the world. Dates: Mar. 14-22, 9am-2pm. Grades: 7-12. 808-757-2100; Info@mauihuliaufoundation.org; Mauihuliaufoundation.org

West Maui

MONTAGE KAPALUA BAY PAINTBOX ADVENTURES – Children will enjoy thematically planned days that tie together arts and crafts, games, and creative activities both indoors and out at the pool, beach, tide pool, and events lawns. Paintbox activities are offered each day of the week in half-day and full-day sessions. Night programs are available on Thursdays and Fridays. Meals are provided for full day and night programs. Ages: 5-12. 808-662-6628; Montagehotels.com/kapaluabay

Upcountry Maui

MONTESSORI SCHOOL OF MAUI PRIMARY SPRING CAMP – An outdoors immersion with plenty of play, guided nature and art activities, stories, and more. Dates: Mar. 9-13, 8am-3pm. Ages: 3-5. 808-573-0374; Momi.org

HUI NO‘EAU VISUAL ARTS CENTER SPRING CAMP KALUANUI – Camp Kaluanui offers a diverse visual arts curriculum geared to exercise imaginations, keep the body active, and develop individual self-expression and creativity – while having fun at the same time! Campers paint, design, construct, sculpt, draw, and play their way through exciting artistic activities each day. Each day offers hands-on projects and a variety of art materials to explore! Grades: 1-5. Week 1: Mar. 16-20, 9am-3:30pm. Week 2: Mar. 23-27, 9am-3:30pm. Tuition per week: $255/members; $312/non-members. 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com



South Maui

MAKOA QUEST HAWAIIAN OUTDOOR EDUCATION CAMP – Keiki can join culturally-rooted camps during spring break! Led by Vene Chun, a Hawaiian cultural practitioner, your keiki will learn oli (chant), cultural storytelling, Hawaiian values and Hawaiian life skills as it relates to the fishponds, outrigger canoe paddling, poi pounding, and other cultural practices and activities. Dates: Mar. 16-21, 8am-3:30pm. Ages: 7-16. Space is limited to 15 youth each day. 808-214-0355; Makoaquest@gmail.com; Makoaquest.com

MAUI FAMILY YMCA CAMP NALU MINI SPRING CAMP – Younger campers will allow additional supervision to ensure a safe, stable, and nurturing environment. Dates: Mar. 16-20, 7:30am-5:30pm. Ages: 4-5. 808-242-9007; Mauiymca.org

MAUI FAMILY YMCA CAMP NALU SPRING CAMP – Whether it’s through singing or acting out skits, playing soccer or swimming, counselors at the day camp programs have led kids in developing good values and having fun for more than 45 years. Kids have fun while they learn how to make new friends, build new skills, and grow self-confidence. Dates: Mar. 16-20, 7:30am-5:30pm. Ages: 6-12. 808-242-9007; Mauiymca.org



MAUI FAMILY YMCA CAMP NALU C.I.T – Counselors In Training (C.I.T.). Learn leadership skills and gain responsibility, while also participating in character-building activities. Dates: Mar. 16-20, 7:30am-5:30pm. Ages: 14-16. 808-242-9007; Mauiymca.org



Central Maui

PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION OCEAN CAMP SPRING SESSION – Campers learn about the ocean and Maui’s natural environment while building new skills and making new friends. Each day includes hands-on science lessons, fun games and activities, creative arts and crafts, and nature based field trips. Dates: Mar. 16-20, 8am-4pm. Grades: 1-5. 808-249-8811; Education@pacificwhale.org; Pacificwhale.org

ULTIMATE AIR TRAMPOLINE PARK’S SPRING BREAK CAMP – Tailored just for kids. Dates: Mar. 16-20, half or full days available. 808-214-JUMP; Info@ultimateairmaui.com; Ultimateairmaui.com



HAWAII NATURE CENTER NATURE ADVENTURE CAMP – Kids can go tech-free and high touch in nature with expert environmental educators who specialize in outdoor exploration with hands-on education. Date: Mar. 16-20, 8am-3pm. Ages: 6-11. Mauibookings@hawaiinaturecenter.org; Hawaiinaturecenter.org

KAMA‘AINA KIDS SPRING INTERSESSION CAMP – Children will have the opportunity to build friendships, learn new skills, and create experiences that will last a lifetime! Program includes: experiential excursions, arts and crafts, cooperative games, simple science, singing, dancing, and more! Dates: Mar. 16-20, 7am-5:30pm. Grades K-6. Registration deadline: Mar. 6. 808-269-8266; Support@kamaainakids.com; Kamaainakids.com

MAUI ACADEMY OF PERFORMING ARTS SHINING STARS PERFORMING ARTS SPRING CAMP – If you’ve always wanted to perform, this drama and dance camp is for you! Explore your creativity and make new friends in a fun and nurturing atmosphere. Working together, you and your new friends will create an original story based on your favorite characters from kids’ literature. The week culminates in a fabulous musical performance of the story for families and friends. Dates: Mar. 16-20, 9am-2pm. Ages: 5-11. 808-244-8760; Mauiacademy.org



MAUI ACADEMY OF PERFORMING ARTS SPRING MAKE BELIEVE CAMP – Your child will be whisked away to the land of make believe! Children will spend each day as a different fairytale character or superhero. Enjoy dancing, stories, activities and crafts. Bring your imagination and your favorite costume. Dates: Mar. 16-20, 9am-12pm. Ages: 3-5. 808-244-8760; Mauiacademy.org



MAUI FAMILY YMCA CAMP MOANA MINI SPRING CAMP – Younger campers will allow additional supervision to ensure a safe, stable, and nurturing environment. Dates: Mar. 16-20, 7:30am-5:30pm. Ages: 4-5. 808-242-9007; Mauiymca.org

MAUI FAMILY YMCA CAMP MOANA SPRING CAMP – Whether it’s through singing or acting out skits, playing soccer or swimming, counselors at the day camp programs have led kids in developing good values and having fun for more than 45 years. Kids have fun while they learn how to make new friends, build new skills, and grow self-confidence. Dates: Mar. 16-20, 7:30am-5:30pm. Ages: 6-12. 808-242-9007; Mauiymca.org

MAUI FAMILY YMCA CAMP MOANA SPECIALTY CAMPS – Swimming, cooking, and archery – there is something for everyone. Each camp is taught by staff trained in a particular activity. Dates: Mar. 16-20, 7:30am-5:30pm. Ages: 4-12. 808-242-9007; Mauiymca.org

MAUI FAMILY YMCA CAMP MOANA C.I.T – Counselors In Training (C.I.T.). Learn leadership skills and gain responsibility, while also participating in character-building activities. Dates: Mar. 16-20, 7:30am-5:30pm. Ages: 14-16. 808-242-9007; Mauiymca.org



Are you or your organization planning a summer activity for keiki? Submit your summer camp info to shan@mauitime.com to be included in our annual Summer Camp Guide!

All images courtesy Pixabay.com

Share this:

Comments

comments