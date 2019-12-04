2019 Winter Break Keiki Camp Guide 2019

Don’t let them hibernate all season!

Fall has come and gone, and winter brings cozy holiday traditions, loads of baked goods, and Winter Break. School’s out, but worry not, parents: This list of winter camps will keep your kids busy, active and engaged over the school break!

Central Maui

HST WINDSURFING CAMPS – Windsurfing with your friends, new and old, with an experienced, certified staff of patient instructors. Learn all the skills of windsurfing in a fun and small group format. Dates: Any 3 days, Mon-Sat, 8:45-11:30am. Ages: 6-15. Reservations are required. HST Windsurfing & Kitesurfing School, (Kanaha Beach, Amala Pl., Kahului); 808-871-5423; Hstwindsurfing.com

KAMA‘AINA KIDS WINTER INTERSESSION CAMP – Children will have the opportunity to build friendships, learn new skills, and create experiences that will last a lifetime! Program includes creative crafts, physical fitness, team-building games, weekly excursions, singing, dancing, and more! Dec. 23-Jan. 3 (closed Dec. 25 & Jan. 1). Registration by Dec. 13. Grades: K-6. Wailuku Elementary School, (355 S High St.); 808-269-8266; Support@kamaainakids.com; Kamaainakids.com

GYMNASTICS WINTER BREAK CAMP – No prior gymnastics experience is necessary, beginners are welcome! There will also be crafts and water play days. Dates: Dec. 23-Jan. 3, Mon-Fri. Half day: 9am-12pm or 12-3pm. Full day: 9am-3pm. Ages 4 and up. 808 Gymnastics, (65 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-298-9352; 808gymnastics.com

CAMP MOANA WINTER CAMP – Whether it’s through singing or acting out skits, playing soccer or swimming, counselors at the day camp programs have led kids in developing good values and having fun for more than 45 years. Kids have fun while they learn how to make new friends, build new skills, and grow self-confidence. Dates: Dec. 23-Jan. 3, 7:30am-5:30pm. Ages: 4-13. Maui Family YMCA, (250 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); 808-242-9007; Mauiymca.org

CAMP MOANA SPECIALTY CAMPS – Swimming, cooking, and archery: There is something for everyone. Each camp is taught by staff trained in a particular activity. Dates: Dec. 23-Jan. 3, 7:30am-5:30pm. Ages: 4-13. Maui Family YMCA, (250 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); 808-242-9007; Mauiymca.org

OCEAN CAMP WINTER SESSION – Campers learn about the ocean and Maui’s natural environment while building new skills and making new friends. Each day includes hands-on science lessons, fun games and activities, creative arts and crafts, and nature based field trips. Dates: Dec. 23-Jan. 3, Mon-Fri. 8am-4pm. Grades: 1-5. Pacific Whale Foundation, (PWF’s Discovery Center, Ma‘alaea); 808-249-8811; Education@pacificwhale.org; Pacificwhale.org

VOLLEYBALL WINTER BREAK CAMP – Learn, play, and make new friends while playing in the sand. Dates: Dec. 26-27, 8-11:30am. Ages: 11-15. Aloha Volleyball Association, (Kanaha Beach Park, Kahului); 808-298-9623; Alohavolleyball.com

ULTIMATE AIR WINTER BREAK CAMP – Tailored just for kids. Dates: Dec. 29-Jan. 3, half or full days available. Ages: 5-12. Ultimate Air Trampoline Park, (21 La‘a St., Kahului); 808-214-JUMP; Info@ultimateairmaui.com; Ultimateairmaui.com

NATURE ADVENTURE CAMP AMAZING ADAPTIONS – Keiki will learn about native fish that can climb waterfalls, the ground-nesting pueo, the mighty silversword’s unique sun deflecting qualities, and more. Dates: Dec. 30-Jan. 3. Ages: 6-11. Hawai‘i Nature Center, (875 Iao Valley Rd., Wailuku); 808-244-6500; Kapua@hawaiinaturecenter.org; Hawaiinaturecenter.org

UNASHAMED HAWAII WINTER YOUTH CAMP – Ridiculously fun games, dedicated youth leaders, dynamic speakers, and the Leileiana Praise Band. Dates: Jan. 2-4, (two nights and three days). Completed grades: 5-12. Grace Bible Church, (635 Hina Ave., Kahului); Unashamedhawaii.com

Upcountry Maui

MOMI PRIMARY WINTER CAMP – An outdoors immersion with plenty of play, guided nature and art activities, stories, and more. Dates: Dec. 16-20, 8am-3pm. Ages: 3-6. Montessori School of Maui, (2933 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-573-0374; Momi.org

CAMP KALUANUI WINTER WONDERLAND – Camp Kaluanui offers a diverse visual arts curriculum geared to exercise imagination, keep the body active, and develop individual self-expression and creativity – while having fun at the same time! Campers paint, design, construct, sculpt, draw, and play their way through exciting artistic activities each day. Each day offers hands-on projects and a variety of art materials to explore! Grades: 1-5. Week 1: Dec. 23, 26, and 27, 9am-3:30pm. Week 2: Dec. 30, Jan. 2 and 3, 9am-3:30pm. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

South Maui

SURF CLUB MAUI KIDS SURF CAMP – Participants will learn about the ocean, and how to ride safely while having a fun experience. Dates ongoing: Mon-Wed, three hours each day. Ages: 6-15. Surf Club Maui, (Kalama Park, Kihei); 808-280-7060; Surfclubmaui.com

HAWAIIAN OUTDOOR EDUCATION CAMP – Keiki can join a culturally-rooted camps during fall break! Led by a Hawaiian cultural practitioner, your keiki will learn oli (chant), hear cultural storytelling, Hawaiian values, and Hawaiian life skills as it relates to the fishponds, outrigger canoe paddling, poi pounding and other cultural practices and activities. Ages: 9-16. Contact for date availability. Makoa Quest, (Bully Land, 145 N Kihei Rd.); 808-214-0355; Makoaquest@gmail.com; Makoaquest.com

CAMP NALU WINTER CAMP – Whether it’s through singing or acting out skits, playing soccer or swimming, counselors at the day camp programs have led kids in developing good values and having fun for more than 45 years. Kids have fun while they learn how to make new friends, build new skills, and grow self-confidence. Dates: Dec. 23-Jan. 3, 7:30am-5:30pm. Ages: 4-13. Kihei Elementary School, (250 E Lipoa St., Kihei); 808-242-9007; Mauiymca.org

West Maui

PAINTBOX ADVENTURES – Children will enjoy thematically planned days that tie together arts and crafts, games and creative activities both indoors and out at the pool, beach, tide pool and events lawns. Paintbox activities are offered each day of the week in half-day and full-day sessions. Night programs are also available on Thursdays and Fridays. Meals are provided for full day and night programs. Ages: 5-12. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6628; Montagehotels.com/kapaluabay

Island Wide

WINTER BREAK NANNIES – Highly skilled nannies are available to meet your winter break childcare needs, providing great care, fun, and transportation. Schedule your own time. Maui Nannies Inc., (Island Wide); 808-321-7663; Mauinannies@gmail.com; Mauinannies.com

Are you or your organization planning a spring activity for keiki? Submit your spring camp info to office@mauitime.com to be included in a future listing!

