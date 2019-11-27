2019 MauiTime Charity Guide

Ah, the holidays. It’s that time of year when our lattes get pumpkin spiced and pepperminted, loved ones reconnect, carols are played (and sung) on loop, and all join in the spirit of giving. But it’s also a time when shopping lists get cluttered with all the best stuff, and it becomes easy to succumb to the consumerist frenzy that surrounds “the most wonderful time of the year.” In many ways, the spirit of giving has become the spirit of buying.

We at MauiTime know this and offer a meaningful remedy. Our annual Charity Gift Guide highlights some of the many organizations on Maui that are doing good work to serve the less fortunate, perpetuate arts and culture, and protect the environment. These organizations need and deserve our support! So if you manage to survive the Black Friday stampede this year, consider making space on your giving list for one of these groups, and enjoy the season knowing that you contributed to making Maui a better place for us all.

Aloha House WHAT THEY DO Aloha House’s mission is to promote recovery and healthy lifestyles to individuals and families by providing compassionate, effective, and comprehensive behavioral health services with the spirit of excellence and aloha. Residential and outpatient programs include a medically monitored detox facility, substance abuse/addiction treatment, sober living homes, crisis outreach and support, family therapy, community-based case management, and the Maui Counseling Group clinic (for anyone who needs help with issues related to stress, depression, anxiety, family relationships, and more). Aloha House serves more than 5,000 people in the Maui community each year.

WHAT THEY NEED

Twin or full size sheets and blankets

Towels (of any size)

Socks

Adult athletic shoes, male and female

Slippers (men sizes 10-13)

Marble notebooks and pens

Stationary

Cotton tub mats

Pillows

Shampoo/conditioner

Bath soap

Cash donations

HOW TO CONTACT Malia Bohlin

PO Box 791749, Pa‘ia

808-579-8414, ext. 8102

Mbohlin@aloha-house.org

Aloha-house.org

Grow Some Good

WHAT THEY DO Grow Some Good creates hands-on, outdoor learning experiences in school gardens to cultivate curiosity about natural life cycles, connect students to their food sources, and inspire better nutrition choices. GSG supports Maui/Lana‘i schools to establish food gardens and living science labs, provide resources and curriculum support through community partnerships in agriculture, science, food education, and nutrition. Grow Some Good is a nonprofit 501c3 organization.

WHAT THEY NEED

Funding to support a school garden coordinator

Garden tools and class materials

Building materials, seeds, healthy plants, rich soil, and irrigation for raised beds.

Tree mulch from local landscapers.

Volunteers at island-wide school garden workdays.

Regional island-wide support for irrigation installation and repairs.

Gift cards to Home Depot, Lowe’s, Ace Hardware, Foodland, or Safeway.

Monetary donations

HOW TO CONTACT

Kathy Becklin, executive director

1215 S Kihei Rd. Suite O, #1047

808-344-0469

Info@growsomegood.org

GrowSomeGood.org

Social media: Facebook, Instagram (GrowSomeGood), YouTube (GrowSomeGood)

Habitat for Humanity Maui, Inc.

WHAT THEY DO

Habitat for Humanity Maui builds affordable housing in partnership with those in need and the community. Currently it has built or renovated over 118 homes in Maui County. Habitat does critical repairs, renovations, and full builds for hard working families who wouldn’t otherwise be able to get a conventional loan for the work. The organization also runs a recycle-reuse ReStore for building supplies and other household items. These items would otherwise be going to the landfill. The items are donated and then sold for a discount to the general public which raises funds for our building program.

WHAT THEY NEED

Small excavator

Cement mixer

Volunteer labor for both the job sites and the ReStore

Videographer

Monetary donations

Land donations

HOW TO CONTACT

Sherri K. Dodson

1162 L Main St., Wailuku

808-242-1140

Info@habitat-maui.org

Habitat-maui.org

Social media: Facebook (HabitatforHumanityMaui), Instagram (habitatmaui), Twitter (habitatmaui)

Hali’imaile Community Garden

WHAT THEY DO

The mission of Hali‘imaile Community Garden is to build community around food self-sufficiency. Through educational outreach and provision of garden space, Hali‘imaile Community Garden aims to increase access to fresh and healthy produce, encouraging food self-sufficiency and reducing hunger. Organic gardening and the food that it provides families go a long way towards bettering the environment, building community involvement, improving family finances, increasing good health, and reducing stress through better nutrition. To their community, the garden is an important resource for physical, material, mental, and social health.

WHAT THEY NEED

Garden tools

Manure

Commercial weed mat

Lawn furniture

Chainsaw

Hedge trimmers

Cash donations

Gift certificates

HOW TO CONTACT

Kevin Harrington

115 E Lipoa St. Ste. 201, Kihei

415-480-4769

Haliimialegarden@gmail.com

Haliimailegarden.com/

Social media: Facebook (haliimailecommunitygarden), Twitter (HCGarden), YouTube (Haliimaile Community Garden)

Keiki Cupboard

WHAT THEY DO

The all-volunteer nonprofit provides school supplies, shoes, and hygiene supplies to every school on Maui. There is no shame or red tape; the items are distributed by school administration and counselors as soon as need is ascertained.

WHAT THEY NEED

Headphones

Flash drives

Unisex athletic shoes (all sizes)

Sharpies

Expo markers

Unisex slippers, all sizes

Hygiene supplies

Cash donations

HOW TO CONTACT

Bonny Wilson, president

310 Waipalani Rd., Ha‘iku

808-280-1021

Bonnyponting@me.com

Keikicupboard.org

Social media: Facebook (Keikicupboard)

Kihei Youth Center

WHAT THEY DO

Providing quality youth services on Maui since 1983, Kihei Youth Center is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that provides year-round supportive and vital services and activities for youth ages 8 to 18 during after-school, school-closed holidays, and school vacations. KYC is primarily a drop-in youth center for all youth between 8 and 18 years old, with an emphasis on character development: attitude, behavior, and character. Other valuable programs include our daily meal/snack program, educational (homework assistance), and recreational and vocational programs. Cultural appreciation and alternative programs include sewing, arts and crafts, music, social events, and much more fun and safe programs and activities.

WHAT THEY NEED

Monetary donation

7-passenger van

Gift cards to Costco, Walmart, Target, Office Depot, Food Depot, and Amazon

Gas cards

Meal sponsorship or non-perishable food items

Non-styrofoam plates and cups

Maintenance and janitorial supplies

Recreational supplies: rugby balls, footballs, dodge balls, volleyballs, flag-football kits, cones, board games, hula hoops, Legos, and arts and craft supplies

IT Services

Professional maintenance services for A/C and water fountain installation

HOW TO CONTACT

Lehuanani Huddleston-Hafoka, executive director

131 S Kihei Rd.

PO Box 1722, Kihei

808-879-8698

Kiheiyouthcenteronmaui@yahoo.com

Kiheiyouthcenter.wixsite.com/kycmaui

Leilani Farm Sanctuary

WHAT THEY DO

Leilani Farm Sanctuary is an all volunteer organization that provides care for rescued animals and humane education to the community.

WHAT THEY NEED

Donations and farm tours fund the cost of food, shelter, and veterinary care.

Donors can sponsor animals and receive “adoption” certificates for their rescued animals.

HOW TO CONTACT

Laurelee Blanchard, president

260 E Kuiaha Rd., Ha‘iku

Info@leilanifarmsanctuary.org

Leilanifarmsanctuary.org

Social media: Facebook, Twitter (LeilaniFS)

Malama Family Recovery Center

WHAT THEY DO

Malama Family Recovery Center’s mission is to provide caring and holistic substance abuse treatment to women and children so families can live safe, independent, and healthy lives. Malama is Maui’s only women-specific addiction treatment center and the only place on the island where babies and young children can stay with their mothers in treatment. Programs include therapeutic and sober living, outpatient treatment, and BabySAFE (Substance Abuse Free Environment), which ensures pregnant women can access treatment, prenatal care, and case management so they can achieve sobriety and give birth to healthy babies. Malama also provides free childcare, parenting training, connections with sober support in the community, and transportation to/from treatment, medical appointments, AA/NA meetings, mother-child visitations as part of the reunification process, and more. Malama helps approximately 150 women and children combined each year.

WHAT THEY NEED

Baby items (diapers, wipes, diaper rash cream, baby bath products, pacifiers, baby bottles, etc.)

Twin-size linens and blankets

Towels (of any size)

Gift cards to Home Depot, Lowe’s, Ace Hardware

Gift cards to Safeway, Longs, Target, Walmart, Ross

Cash donations

HOW TO CONTACT

Malia Bohlin

PO Box 791749, Pa‘ia

808-579-8414, ext. 8102

Mbohlin@aloha-house.org

Malamafamilyrecovery.org

Mana‘o Radio

WHAT THEY DO

Mana’o Radio supports community groups and nonprofit organizations in their individual missions by helping to spread the word about their organization and the events they offer.

WHAT THEY NEED

Monetary donations

New device to allow Mana’o Radio to stream broadcast signal online via the internet.

HOW TO CONTACT

Michael Elam

44 S Market St., Wailuku

808-242-5666

Inquiries@manaoradio.com

Manaoradio.com

Social media: Facebook (manaohanahouradio), Instagram (manaoradio)

Maui Arts and Cultural Center

WHAT THEY DO

With an extensive and diverse array of visual art events, educational activities and performances, the MACC serves more than 240,000 people annually in its theaters, gallery, classrooms, and meeting rooms. In addition to major music, theater and dance performances, the MACC is host to approximately 1,700 events every year, including hula, classical music, ballet, tap, yoga, taiko, drama, children’s art, slack key guitar, popular music, acrobatics, storytelling, and more. The MACC is also a frequent gathering place for community meetings and school events. With regard to future generations, the MACC is a center for arts-integrated education, serving 6,000 Maui schoolchildren per year in grades K-12 directly, including students in Hana, Lana‘i and Moloka‘i through CanDo! Arts immersion days. Even more students learn about the arts through school shows, teachers’ professional development and arts partnering, and artist residency programs. Many of the performers in MACC presentations also do residency or outreach programs in Maui schools, social service agencies, and senior centers.

WHAT THEY NEED

Volunteers

Monetary donations

Airline miles

Stay points to assist in accommodating visiting visual and performing artists

HOW TO CONTACT

Renee Dustman

1 Cameron Way, Kahului

808-243-4227

Renee@mauiarts.org

MauiArts.org

Social media: Facebook (maui.arts), Twitter (mauiartsculture), Instagram (mauiartsculture)

Maui Comic Con

WHAT THEY DO

The Maui Comic Con is a nonprofit committed to holding an annual free-to-the-public comic convention for the community. It is committed to bringing comic industry stars to Maui and also providing a showcase for local independent artists. The convention includes one of the largest cosplay competitions in all of Hawai‘i, and competitors often advance to compete in other competitions on other islands. Through a partnership with UH Maui College, Maui Comic Con also holds a Preview Day for high school students comprised of a one-day curriculum provided by our headlining and local artists, many of which are already educators on Maui, throughout Hawai‘i, and the mainland. The goal of Preview Day is to inspire high school aged youth to consider pursuing higher education and perhaps a future in the arts. Through the various aspects of our convention we try to spread the love of comics and encourage creativity and literacy in Maui’s youth.

WHAT THEY NEED

New in-box toys (for keiki cosplay and dance contest prizes)

Gift certificates/cards with 2-year or greater expiration dates (for silent auction items)

10′ x 10′ tents (for food vendors)

Black 6-ft long table cloths (for folding tables)

Sumi-e brushes (for Preview Day painting class)

HOW TO CONTACT

Alika Seki, president

Maui Comics & Collectibles at Queen Ka’ahumanu Center

808-281-0440

Mauicomiccon@gmail.com

Mauicomiccon.com

Social media: Facebook (Maui Comic Con), Instagram (mauicomiccon)

Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project

WHAT THEY DO

Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project is a research and management organization dedicated to the recovery of Maui’s native forest birds. It focuses its efforts on the most endangered bird, the kiwikiu (maui parrotbill). There are fewer than 300 of them left in the world and they are only found on Maui! MFBRP studies their breeding biology, population status, and productivity. It is also working hard to restore high elevation native forest on leeward Haleakala where kiwikiu were once found. Not only do the forest and birds benefit from what MFBRP does, Maui’s watershed and island community benefit too. The water on Maui mostly comes from native forests replenishing our aquifers and streams. By helping to restore our native forest, this will in turn help water resources. This water comes from the forests at the top of the mountain and goes all the way down to the ocean. We need clean water going to our coral reefs, and forests help to prevent soil runoff and erosion. Trees are also good for our air and climate!

WHAT THEY NEED

Hawaiian Miles

Tree sponsors

Backpacking Thermarests

Two-person waterproof tents

Solar panel for field camp

Gas gift cards for project vehicles

Work gloves

Field camp consumables (toilet paper, paper towels, biodegradable dish soap, large garbage bags, AA/AAA batteries)

Office supplies (envelopes, printer cartridges, stamps)

Nikwax Tech Wash

Rite in the Rain printer paper and field notebooks

AED

Roland High-Resolution Handheld Audio Recorder

Landscaping help (mowing and weedwhacking)

Computer services

Graphic design services

HOW TO CONTACT

Laura Berthold

2465 Olinda Rd., Makawao

808-573-0280

Info@mauiforestbirds.org

Mauiforestbirds.org

Social media: Facebook (Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project), YouTube: (MFBRPVideos), Twitter (mauiforestbird1), Instagram (mauiforestbirds)

Maui Humane Society

WHAT THEY DO

Maui Humane Society’s mission is to protect and save the lives of Maui’s animals, accepting all in need, educating the community, and inspiring respect and compassion towards all animals.

WHAT THEY NEED

Items on Holiday Giving Tree both in shelter and on website, or Amazon Wishlist

Canned food for kittens, puppies, cats, and dogs

Purina Fancy Feast Wet Kitten Food

Stella & Chewy’s Carnivore Crunch

Cheez Whiz/Easy Cheese (bacon cheddar flavor)

Kong toys for dogs

Kong Easy Treat (for filling Kong toys)

Rabbit and guinea pig treats

Guinea pig or rabbit fortified pellet food

Fresh greens and fruit for our guinea pigs, rabbits, and other critters

Cat toy wands

PetSafe Gentle Leader Headcollar

Kuranda Beds for cats and dogs

Towels

Fleece blankets

Gift Cards to Home Depot, Lowes, Office Max, Walmart, or Ace Hardware

HOW TO CONTACT

Nancy Willis, director of development and marketing

1350 Mehameha Lp., Pu‘unene

808-877-3680

Info@mauihumanesociety.org

Mauihumanesociety.org

Social media: Facebook (Mauihumanesociety), Instagram (Mauihumanesociety)

Maui Nui Marine Resource Council

WHAT THEY DO

Maui Nui Marine Resource Council is working for healthy coral reefs, clean ocean water, and an abundance of native fish for the islands of Maui County. The Maui-based nonprofit organization was created 12 years ago by the late community visionary Edwin Lindsey and marine biologist Robin Newbold, along with other Maui residents. MNMRC is proud to co-manage a unique community-based ocean water quality monitoring program called Hui O Ka Wai Ola, which regularly tests ocean water quality at 41 locations along the south and west shores of Maui. Trained volunteers visit sites every three weeks to monitor for nitrogen, phosphates, turbidity, temperature, pH, dissolved oxygen, and more. The data is provided to the State Department of Health and available online at Huiokawaiola.com. Hui O Ka Wai Ola program was expanded at all of its South Maui testing sites to monitor for enterococcus bacteria, which is an indicator of possible fecal contamination from sources including wastewater or fertilizers. The organization is working to reduce pollution in Ma‘alaea Bay through erosion-control efforts in the Pohakea watershed and through a pilot project to use caged oysters in Ma’alaea Bay to filter sediment and pollutants from ocean water. Maui Nui Marine Resource Council also supports coral reef research in Olowalu and Ma’alaea. Through education programs, MNMRC encourages visitors to protect our coral reefs and to switch to sunscreens that are free of reef-harming oxybenzone and octinoxate. MNMRC also offers free public educational presentations about the ocean, conservation and Maui’s environment on the first Wednesday of each month at 5:30pm at The Sphere at Maui Ocean Center.

WHAT THEY NEED

Monetary donations

Members

HOW TO CONTACT

Anne Rillero

PO Box 331204, Kahului, HI

808-707-5056

Info@mauireefs.org

Mauireefs.org

Social Media: Facebook (MNMRC), Twitter (mauireefs), Instagram (mauireefs)

Maui Pops Orchestra

WHAT THEY DO

Since 2004, the Maui Pops Orchestra has been entertaining audiences of all ages and enriching the musical culture of Maui, its residents, and visitors. In order to continue offering diverse, live concerts featuring outstanding local musicians and guest artists from around the world, Maui Pops Orchestra depends upon support from the community!

WHAT THEY NEED

Monetary donations

HOW TO CONTACT

95 Mahalani St. #6, Wailuku

808-868-2639

Mauipops.org

Maui Tomorrow

WHAT THEY DO

Maui Tomorrow has been working for 30 years to protect the quality of life on Maui. From protecting open space, to encouraging ecologically sound development, Maui Tomorrow works with the community to push back against short-sighted developers who seek profit at the expense of what makes Maui, Maui. We help to empower people who want to get involved by tracking and publicizing development issues, and by providing education and guidance to community members who want to get involved.

WHAT THEY NEED

Monetary donations

WHO TO CONTACT

Albert Perez

55 N Church St. Ste. A-4, Wailuku, HI

808-264-8229

Director.mauitomorrow@gmail.com

Maui-tomorrow.org

Social Media: Facebook (Maui Tomorrow)



Maui Youth and Family Services

WHAT THEY DO

Maui Youth & Family Services’ mission is to empower youth and families challenged with behavioral health issues to become responsible, self-fulfilled, and contributing members of the community. MYFS provides opportunities for youth to succeed within a supportive and safe environment. Programs include adolescent outpatient and school-based substance abuse treatment, emergency shelter, therapeutic foster care, outreach and advocacy, support for homeless and former foster youth, prevention programs, and one-on-one mentoring for youth in the juvenile justice system. MYFS serves more than 1,000 youth each year.

WHAT THEY NEED

Basic hygiene supplies

Socks and rubber slippers (flip flops)

Fleece blankets

Backpacks

Pre-paid cell phones and/or phone cards

Gift cards to Ross, Target, Walmart, Office Max

Gift certificates for activities/outings (whale watching, snorkel trip, horseback riding, etc.)

Gift certificates or services for foster parents (hair/auto care, restaurant coupons/discounts, etc.)

Cash donations

HOW TO CONTACT

Malia Bohlin

PO Box 790006, Pa‘ia

808-579-8414 ext. 8102

Mbohlin@aloha-house.org

Myfs.org



National Parents Organization of Hawai‘i

WHAT THEY DO

National Parents Organization improves the lives of children and strengthens society by protecting every child’s right to the love and care of both parents after separation or divorce. It seeks better lives for children through family court reform that establishes equal rights and responsibilities for fathers and mothers. The 501(c)(3) organization is focused on promoting shared parenting, where both parents have equal standing raising children after a separation or divorce. National Parents Organization recognizes that preserving a strong bond between children and their parents is critically important to children’s emotional, mental, and physical health. Gender equality and a strong presumption of shared parenting embraces every issue separating children from loving fathers and mothers, grandparents, and other relatives: alimony, child custody, child support, disabled parents, domestic violence, military child custody, move aways, parental alienation, and paternity fraud.

WHAT THEY NEED

Volunteers

Cash donations

HOW TO CONTACT

Tina Lia, affiliate chair

PO Box 1773, Kihei, HI

808-298-6335

Tinalia@nationalparentsorganization.org

Nationalparentsorganization.org

Social Media: Facebook (NPOHawaii)



