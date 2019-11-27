2019 MauiTime Charity Guide

Ah, the holidays. It’s that time of year when our lattes get pumpkin spiced and pepperminted, loved ones reconnect, carols are played (and sung) on loop, and all join in the spirit of giving. But it’s also a time when shopping lists get cluttered with all the best stuff, and it becomes easy to succumb to the consumerist frenzy that surrounds “the most wonderful time of the year.” In many ways, the spirit of giving has become the spirit of buying.
We at MauiTime know this and offer a meaningful remedy. Our annual Charity Gift Guide highlights some of the many organizations on Maui that are doing good work to serve the less fortunate, perpetuate arts and culture, and protect the environment. These organizations need and deserve our support! So if you manage to survive the Black Friday stampede this year, consider making space on your giving list for one of these groups, and enjoy the season knowing that you contributed to making Maui a better place for us all.
Aloha House
WHAT THEY DO
Aloha House’s mission is to promote recovery and healthy lifestyles to individuals and families by providing compassionate, effective, and comprehensive behavioral health services with the spirit of excellence and aloha. Residential and outpatient programs include a medically monitored detox facility, substance abuse/addiction treatment, sober living homes, crisis outreach and support, family therapy, community-based case management, and the Maui Counseling Group clinic (for anyone who needs help with issues related to stress, depression, anxiety, family relationships, and more). Aloha House serves more than 5,000 people in the Maui community each year.
WHAT THEY NEED
- Twin or full size sheets and blankets
- Towels (of any size)
- Socks
- Adult athletic shoes, male and female
- Slippers (men sizes 10-13)
- Marble notebooks and pens
- Stationary
- Cotton tub mats
- Pillows
- Shampoo/conditioner
- Bath soap
- Cash donations
HOW TO CONTACT
- Malia Bohlin
- PO Box 791749, Pa‘ia
- 808-579-8414, ext. 8102
- Mbohlin@aloha-house.org
- Aloha-house.org
Grow Some Good
WHAT THEY DO
Grow Some Good creates hands-on, outdoor learning experiences in school gardens to cultivate curiosity about natural life cycles, connect students to their food sources, and inspire better nutrition choices. GSG supports Maui/Lana‘i schools to establish food gardens and living science labs, provide resources and curriculum support through community partnerships in agriculture, science, food education, and nutrition. Grow Some Good is a nonprofit 501c3 organization.
WHAT THEY NEED
- Funding to support a school garden coordinator
- Garden tools and class materials
- Building materials, seeds, healthy plants, rich soil, and irrigation for raised beds.
- Tree mulch from local landscapers.
- Volunteers at island-wide school garden workdays.
- Regional island-wide support for irrigation installation and repairs.
- Gift cards to Home Depot, Lowe’s, Ace Hardware, Foodland, or Safeway.
- Monetary donations
HOW TO CONTACT
- Kathy Becklin, executive director
- 1215 S Kihei Rd. Suite O, #1047
- 808-344-0469
- Info@growsomegood.org
- GrowSomeGood.org
- Social media: Facebook, Instagram (GrowSomeGood), YouTube (GrowSomeGood)
Habitat for Humanity Maui, Inc.
WHAT THEY DO
Habitat for Humanity Maui builds affordable housing in partnership with those in need and the community. Currently it has built or renovated over 118 homes in Maui County. Habitat does critical repairs, renovations, and full builds for hard working families who wouldn’t otherwise be able to get a conventional loan for the work. The organization also runs a recycle-reuse ReStore for building supplies and other household items. These items would otherwise be going to the landfill. The items are donated and then sold for a discount to the general public which raises funds for our building program.
WHAT THEY NEED
- Small excavator
- Cement mixer
- Volunteer labor for both the job sites and the ReStore
- Videographer
- Monetary donations
- Land donations
HOW TO CONTACT
- Sherri K. Dodson
- 1162 L Main St., Wailuku
- 808-242-1140
- Info@habitat-maui.org
- Habitat-maui.org
- Social media: Facebook (HabitatforHumanityMaui), Instagram (habitatmaui), Twitter (habitatmaui)
Hali’imaile Community Garden
WHAT THEY DO
The mission of Hali‘imaile Community Garden is to build community around food self-sufficiency. Through educational outreach and provision of garden space, Hali‘imaile Community Garden aims to increase access to fresh and healthy produce, encouraging food self-sufficiency and reducing hunger. Organic gardening and the food that it provides families go a long way towards bettering the environment, building community involvement, improving family finances, increasing good health, and reducing stress through better nutrition. To their community, the garden is an important resource for physical, material, mental, and social health.
WHAT THEY NEED
- Garden tools
- Manure
- Commercial weed mat
- Lawn furniture
- Chainsaw
- Hedge trimmers
- Cash donations
- Gift certificates
HOW TO CONTACT
- Kevin Harrington
- 115 E Lipoa St. Ste. 201, Kihei
- 415-480-4769
- Haliimialegarden@gmail.com
- Haliimailegarden.com/
- Social media: Facebook (haliimailecommunitygarden), Twitter (HCGarden), YouTube (Haliimaile Community Garden)
Keiki Cupboard
WHAT THEY DO
The all-volunteer nonprofit provides school supplies, shoes, and hygiene supplies to every school on Maui. There is no shame or red tape; the items are distributed by school administration and counselors as soon as need is ascertained.
WHAT THEY NEED
- Headphones
- Flash drives
- Unisex athletic shoes (all sizes)
- Sharpies
- Expo markers
- Unisex slippers, all sizes
- Hygiene supplies
- Cash donations
HOW TO CONTACT
- Bonny Wilson, president
- 310 Waipalani Rd., Ha‘iku
- 808-280-1021
- Bonnyponting@me.com
- Keikicupboard.org
- Social media: Facebook (Keikicupboard)
Kihei Youth Center
WHAT THEY DO
Providing quality youth services on Maui since 1983, Kihei Youth Center is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that provides year-round supportive and vital services and activities for youth ages 8 to 18 during after-school, school-closed holidays, and school vacations. KYC is primarily a drop-in youth center for all youth between 8 and 18 years old, with an emphasis on character development: attitude, behavior, and character. Other valuable programs include our daily meal/snack program, educational (homework assistance), and recreational and vocational programs. Cultural appreciation and alternative programs include sewing, arts and crafts, music, social events, and much more fun and safe programs and activities.
WHAT THEY NEED
- Monetary donation
- 7-passenger van
- Gift cards to Costco, Walmart, Target, Office Depot, Food Depot, and Amazon
- Gas cards
- Meal sponsorship or non-perishable food items
- Non-styrofoam plates and cups
- Maintenance and janitorial supplies
- Recreational supplies: rugby balls, footballs, dodge balls, volleyballs, flag-football kits, cones, board games, hula hoops, Legos, and arts and craft supplies
- IT Services
- Professional maintenance services for A/C and water fountain installation
HOW TO CONTACT
- Lehuanani Huddleston-Hafoka, executive director
- 131 S Kihei Rd.
- PO Box 1722, Kihei
- 808-879-8698
- Kiheiyouthcenteronmaui@yahoo.com
- Kiheiyouthcenter.wixsite.com/kycmaui
Leilani Farm Sanctuary
WHAT THEY DO
Leilani Farm Sanctuary is an all volunteer organization that provides care for rescued animals and humane education to the community.
WHAT THEY NEED
- Donations and farm tours fund the cost of food, shelter, and veterinary care.
- Donors can sponsor animals and receive “adoption” certificates for their rescued animals.
HOW TO CONTACT
- Laurelee Blanchard, president
- 260 E Kuiaha Rd., Ha‘iku
- Info@leilanifarmsanctuary.org
- Leilanifarmsanctuary.org
- Social media: Facebook, Twitter (LeilaniFS)
Malama Family Recovery Center
WHAT THEY DO
Malama Family Recovery Center’s mission is to provide caring and holistic substance abuse treatment to women and children so families can live safe, independent, and healthy lives. Malama is Maui’s only women-specific addiction treatment center and the only place on the island where babies and young children can stay with their mothers in treatment. Programs include therapeutic and sober living, outpatient treatment, and BabySAFE (Substance Abuse Free Environment), which ensures pregnant women can access treatment, prenatal care, and case management so they can achieve sobriety and give birth to healthy babies. Malama also provides free childcare, parenting training, connections with sober support in the community, and transportation to/from treatment, medical appointments, AA/NA meetings, mother-child visitations as part of the reunification process, and more. Malama helps approximately 150 women and children combined each year.
WHAT THEY NEED
- Baby items (diapers, wipes, diaper rash cream, baby bath products, pacifiers, baby bottles, etc.)
- Twin-size linens and blankets
- Towels (of any size)
- Gift cards to Home Depot, Lowe’s, Ace Hardware
- Gift cards to Safeway, Longs, Target, Walmart, Ross
- Cash donations
HOW TO CONTACT
- Malia Bohlin
- PO Box 791749, Pa‘ia
- 808-579-8414, ext. 8102
- Mbohlin@aloha-house.org
- Malamafamilyrecovery.org
Mana‘o Radio
WHAT THEY DO
Mana’o Radio supports community groups and nonprofit organizations in their individual missions by helping to spread the word about their organization and the events they offer.
WHAT THEY NEED
- Monetary donations
- New device to allow Mana’o Radio to stream broadcast signal online via the internet.
HOW TO CONTACT
- Michael Elam
- 44 S Market St., Wailuku
- 808-242-5666
- Inquiries@manaoradio.com
- Manaoradio.com
- Social media: Facebook (manaohanahouradio), Instagram (manaoradio)
Maui Arts and Cultural Center
WHAT THEY DO
With an extensive and diverse array of visual art events, educational activities and performances, the MACC serves more than 240,000 people annually in its theaters, gallery, classrooms, and meeting rooms. In addition to major music, theater and dance performances, the MACC is host to approximately 1,700 events every year, including hula, classical music, ballet, tap, yoga, taiko, drama, children’s art, slack key guitar, popular music, acrobatics, storytelling, and more. The MACC is also a frequent gathering place for community meetings and school events. With regard to future generations, the MACC is a center for arts-integrated education, serving 6,000 Maui schoolchildren per year in grades K-12 directly, including students in Hana, Lana‘i and Moloka‘i through CanDo! Arts immersion days. Even more students learn about the arts through school shows, teachers’ professional development and arts partnering, and artist residency programs. Many of the performers in MACC presentations also do residency or outreach programs in Maui schools, social service agencies, and senior centers.
WHAT THEY NEED
- Volunteers
- Monetary donations
- Airline miles
- Stay points to assist in accommodating visiting visual and performing artists
HOW TO CONTACT
- Renee Dustman
- 1 Cameron Way, Kahului
- 808-243-4227
- Renee@mauiarts.org
- MauiArts.org
- Social media: Facebook (maui.arts), Twitter (mauiartsculture), Instagram (mauiartsculture)
Maui Comic Con
WHAT THEY DO
The Maui Comic Con is a nonprofit committed to holding an annual free-to-the-public comic convention for the community. It is committed to bringing comic industry stars to Maui and also providing a showcase for local independent artists. The convention includes one of the largest cosplay competitions in all of Hawai‘i, and competitors often advance to compete in other competitions on other islands. Through a partnership with UH Maui College, Maui Comic Con also holds a Preview Day for high school students comprised of a one-day curriculum provided by our headlining and local artists, many of which are already educators on Maui, throughout Hawai‘i, and the mainland. The goal of Preview Day is to inspire high school aged youth to consider pursuing higher education and perhaps a future in the arts. Through the various aspects of our convention we try to spread the love of comics and encourage creativity and literacy in Maui’s youth.
WHAT THEY NEED
- New in-box toys (for keiki cosplay and dance contest prizes)
- Gift certificates/cards with 2-year or greater expiration dates (for silent auction items)
- 10′ x 10′ tents (for food vendors)
- Black 6-ft long table cloths (for folding tables)
- Sumi-e brushes (for Preview Day painting class)
HOW TO CONTACT
- Alika Seki, president
- Maui Comics & Collectibles at Queen Ka’ahumanu Center
- 808-281-0440
- Mauicomiccon@gmail.com
- Mauicomiccon.com
- Social media: Facebook (Maui Comic Con), Instagram (mauicomiccon)
Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project
WHAT THEY DO
Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project is a research and management organization dedicated to the recovery of Maui’s native forest birds. It focuses its efforts on the most endangered bird, the kiwikiu (maui parrotbill). There are fewer than 300 of them left in the world and they are only found on Maui! MFBRP studies their breeding biology, population status, and productivity. It is also working hard to restore high elevation native forest on leeward Haleakala where kiwikiu were once found. Not only do the forest and birds benefit from what MFBRP does, Maui’s watershed and island community benefit too. The water on Maui mostly comes from native forests replenishing our aquifers and streams. By helping to restore our native forest, this will in turn help water resources. This water comes from the forests at the top of the mountain and goes all the way down to the ocean. We need clean water going to our coral reefs, and forests help to prevent soil runoff and erosion. Trees are also good for our air and climate!
WHAT THEY NEED
- Hawaiian Miles
- Tree sponsors
- Backpacking Thermarests
- Two-person waterproof tents
- Solar panel for field camp
- Gas gift cards for project vehicles
- Work gloves
- Field camp consumables (toilet paper, paper towels, biodegradable dish soap, large garbage bags, AA/AAA batteries)
- Office supplies (envelopes, printer cartridges, stamps)
- Nikwax Tech Wash
- Rite in the Rain printer paper and field notebooks
- AED
- Roland High-Resolution Handheld Audio Recorder
- Landscaping help (mowing and weedwhacking)
- Computer services
- Graphic design services
HOW TO CONTACT
- Laura Berthold
- 2465 Olinda Rd., Makawao
- 808-573-0280
- Info@mauiforestbirds.org
- Mauiforestbirds.org
- Social media: Facebook (Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project), YouTube: (MFBRPVideos), Twitter (mauiforestbird1), Instagram (mauiforestbirds)
Maui Humane Society
WHAT THEY DO
Maui Humane Society’s mission is to protect and save the lives of Maui’s animals, accepting all in need, educating the community, and inspiring respect and compassion towards all animals.
WHAT THEY NEED
- Items on Holiday Giving Tree both in shelter and on website, or Amazon Wishlist
- Canned food for kittens, puppies, cats, and dogs
- Purina Fancy Feast Wet Kitten Food
- Stella & Chewy’s Carnivore Crunch
- Cheez Whiz/Easy Cheese (bacon cheddar flavor)
- Kong toys for dogs
- Kong Easy Treat (for filling Kong toys)
- Rabbit and guinea pig treats
- Guinea pig or rabbit fortified pellet food
- Fresh greens and fruit for our guinea pigs, rabbits, and other critters
- Cat toy wands
- PetSafe Gentle Leader Headcollar
- Kuranda Beds for cats and dogs
- Towels
- Fleece blankets
- Gift Cards to Home Depot, Lowes, Office Max, Walmart, or Ace Hardware
HOW TO CONTACT
- Nancy Willis, director of development and marketing
- 1350 Mehameha Lp., Pu‘unene
- 808-877-3680
- Info@mauihumanesociety.org
- Mauihumanesociety.org
- Social media: Facebook (Mauihumanesociety), Instagram (Mauihumanesociety)
Maui Nui Marine Resource Council
WHAT THEY DO
Maui Nui Marine Resource Council is working for healthy coral reefs, clean ocean water, and an abundance of native fish for the islands of Maui County. The Maui-based nonprofit organization was created 12 years ago by the late community visionary Edwin Lindsey and marine biologist Robin Newbold, along with other Maui residents. MNMRC is proud to co-manage a unique community-based ocean water quality monitoring program called Hui O Ka Wai Ola, which regularly tests ocean water quality at 41 locations along the south and west shores of Maui. Trained volunteers visit sites every three weeks to monitor for nitrogen, phosphates, turbidity, temperature, pH, dissolved oxygen, and more. The data is provided to the State Department of Health and available online at Huiokawaiola.com. Hui O Ka Wai Ola program was expanded at all of its South Maui testing sites to monitor for enterococcus bacteria, which is an indicator of possible fecal contamination from sources including wastewater or fertilizers. The organization is working to reduce pollution in Ma‘alaea Bay through erosion-control efforts in the Pohakea watershed and through a pilot project to use caged oysters in Ma’alaea Bay to filter sediment and pollutants from ocean water. Maui Nui Marine Resource Council also supports coral reef research in Olowalu and Ma’alaea. Through education programs, MNMRC encourages visitors to protect our coral reefs and to switch to sunscreens that are free of reef-harming oxybenzone and octinoxate. MNMRC also offers free public educational presentations about the ocean, conservation and Maui’s environment on the first Wednesday of each month at 5:30pm at The Sphere at Maui Ocean Center.
WHAT THEY NEED
- Monetary donations
- Members
HOW TO CONTACT
- Anne Rillero
- PO Box 331204, Kahului, HI
- 808-707-5056
- Info@mauireefs.org
- Mauireefs.org
- Social Media: Facebook (MNMRC), Twitter (mauireefs), Instagram (mauireefs)
Maui Pops Orchestra
WHAT THEY DO
Since 2004, the Maui Pops Orchestra has been entertaining audiences of all ages and enriching the musical culture of Maui, its residents, and visitors. In order to continue offering diverse, live concerts featuring outstanding local musicians and guest artists from around the world, Maui Pops Orchestra depends upon support from the community!
WHAT THEY NEED
- Monetary donations
HOW TO CONTACT
- 95 Mahalani St. #6, Wailuku
- 808-868-2639
- Mauipops.org
Maui Tomorrow
WHAT THEY DO
Maui Tomorrow has been working for 30 years to protect the quality of life on Maui. From protecting open space, to encouraging ecologically sound development, Maui Tomorrow works with the community to push back against short-sighted developers who seek profit at the expense of what makes Maui, Maui. We help to empower people who want to get involved by tracking and publicizing development issues, and by providing education and guidance to community members who want to get involved.
WHAT THEY NEED
- Monetary donations
WHO TO CONTACT
- Albert Perez
- 55 N Church St. Ste. A-4, Wailuku, HI
- 808-264-8229
- Director.mauitomorrow@gmail.com
- Maui-tomorrow.org
- Social Media: Facebook (Maui Tomorrow)
Maui Youth and Family Services
WHAT THEY DO
Maui Youth & Family Services’ mission is to empower youth and families challenged with behavioral health issues to become responsible, self-fulfilled, and contributing members of the community. MYFS provides opportunities for youth to succeed within a supportive and safe environment. Programs include adolescent outpatient and school-based substance abuse treatment, emergency shelter, therapeutic foster care, outreach and advocacy, support for homeless and former foster youth, prevention programs, and one-on-one mentoring for youth in the juvenile justice system. MYFS serves more than 1,000 youth each year.
WHAT THEY NEED
- Basic hygiene supplies
- Socks and rubber slippers (flip flops)
- Fleece blankets
- Backpacks
- Pre-paid cell phones and/or phone cards
- Gift cards to Ross, Target, Walmart, Office Max
- Gift certificates for activities/outings (whale watching, snorkel trip, horseback riding, etc.)
- Gift certificates or services for foster parents (hair/auto care, restaurant coupons/discounts, etc.)
- Cash donations
HOW TO CONTACT
- Malia Bohlin
- PO Box 790006, Pa‘ia
- 808-579-8414 ext. 8102
- Mbohlin@aloha-house.org
- Myfs.org
National Parents Organization of Hawai‘i
WHAT THEY DO
National Parents Organization improves the lives of children and strengthens society by protecting every child’s right to the love and care of both parents after separation or divorce. It seeks better lives for children through family court reform that establishes equal rights and responsibilities for fathers and mothers. The 501(c)(3) organization is focused on promoting shared parenting, where both parents have equal standing raising children after a separation or divorce. National Parents Organization recognizes that preserving a strong bond between children and their parents is critically important to children’s emotional, mental, and physical health. Gender equality and a strong presumption of shared parenting embraces every issue separating children from loving fathers and mothers, grandparents, and other relatives: alimony, child custody, child support, disabled parents, domestic violence, military child custody, move aways, parental alienation, and paternity fraud.
WHAT THEY NEED
- Volunteers
- Cash donations
HOW TO CONTACT
- Tina Lia, affiliate chair
- PO Box 1773, Kihei, HI
- 808-298-6335
- Tinalia@nationalparentsorganization.org
- Nationalparentsorganization.org
- Social Media: Facebook (NPOHawaii)
