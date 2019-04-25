The heat is on! And finding the perfect program to cater to those busy hands and minds during the summer break can be tough. Luckily for you, we found loads of action-packed, unforgettable summer camp experiences that will meet each child’s needs and interests. From educational and athletic, to cultural development, there’s something for everyone.

Island-Wide Maui Summer Camps

SUMMER BREAK NANNIES – Highly skilled nannies are available to meet your summer break childcare needs, providing great care, fun, and transportation. Schedule your own time. Cost: $20/hour. Maui Nannies Inc., 808-321-7663; [email protected]; Mauinannies.com

OVERNIGHT EXPLORE & FOXWALK SUMMER CAMPS – Overnight camp for ages, 11-13 runs from July 22-26, cost is $500. Contact for details. Foxwalk Summer camps will be filled of nature-awareness games, storytelling and song, hands-on exploration, wild crafting, fire and fort building, creative play, adventure, and lots of fun! Dates: Camp 1: July 8-12; Camp 2: July 15-19, 9am-2pm. Ages: 7-9 and 10-12. Cost: $250/week. Nurturing the Wild, [email protected]; Nurturingthewild.org/summer-camps

SOCCER CAMPS – Campers can enjoy full- or half-day camps with professionally trained and certified coaches islandwide. June 24-28, Upcountry AYSO Region 818 at Eddie Tam Central; July 8-12, Kihei AYSO Region 895 at South Maui Community Park; and July 22-26, West Maui AYSO Region 892 at Lahaina Recreation Field. Ages 4-16. Register online. American Youth Soccer Organization, Uksoccer.com/hi

HULIAU ECO-ADVENTURE 2019 – Hands-on introduction to environmental studies. Students will engage in experiential learning through fun group explorations of Maui’s unique environments. Potential activities include hiking, swimming, working in a loʻi (taro patch), farm activities, tree planting, a visit to Maui Ocean Center, and more! Dates: July 23-26, 8:30am-4pm. Grades: 7-9. Cost: unknown. Register online. Maui Huliau Foundation, (Various Locations); Mauihuliaufoundation.org/summercamp

Central Maui Summer Camps

VOLLEYBALL SUMMER BEACH CLUB – Train for improvement. Tryouts: May 29, 3-5pm. Ages: 14-17. Tuition: $475. Aloha Volleyball Association, (Kanaha Beach Park, Kahului); 808-298-9623; Alohavolleyball.com

ANIMATION ACADEMY – This program will offer students an opportunity to learn various animation techniques, all while remaining rooted in Hawaiian culture. All participating youth will have the opportunity to produce an individual animated short film, as well as participate in a collaborative group film. Dates: June 1-26. Ages: 14-17. Cost: free. Registration is required. Liliuokalani Trust ‘Olino Arts, (1791 Wili Pa Lp., Wailuku); 808-242-8888; Onipaa.org

CAMP MOANA SPECIALTY CAMPS – Swimming, sports, baking, art, archery, basketball, soccer, and gardening – there is something for everyone. Specialty Camps are taught by staff trained in that particular sport or activity. Dates: June 3-August 2, Monday-Friday, times vary. Ages: 4-13. Cost: unknown. Maui Family YMCA, (250 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); 808-242-9007; Mauiymca.org

SUMMER OCEAN CAMP – Ocean Camp provides a fun way for children to learn about the oceans and Maui’s natural environment. Each week has an ocean-related theme. Each day includes fun games and activities, hands-on science lessons, field trips, and arts and crafts. Dates: June 3-August 2, Monday-Friday, 8am-4pm. Grades: 1-5. Cost: $64-$325. Pacific Whale Foundation, (300 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-249-8811; [email protected]; Pacificwhale.org/cruises/ocean-camp

CAMP MOANA SUMMER CAMP – Whether it’s through singing or acting out skits, playing soccer, or swimming, counselors at the day camp programs have led kids in developing good values and having fun for more than 45 years. Kids have fun while they learn how to make new friends, build new skills, and grow self-confidence. Dates: June 3-August 2, Monday-Friday, 7:30am-5:30pm. Ages: 4-13. Cost: unknown. Maui Family YMCA, (250 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); 808-242-9007; Mauiymca.org

UNASHAMED HAWAII HIGH SCHOOL CAMP – The Waipuna Chapel Student Ministries Team partners with churches from Maui and neighboring islands for a multi-day Christ-centered student camp. Days are filled with ridiculously fun games, dynamic speakers, and awesome Christ-centered praise. Dates: June 3-7 (four nights and five days). Grades: 8-12. Cost: $150. Camp Maluhia, Boy Scouts of America Camp Site, (Kahekili Hwy., Wailuku); Unashamedhawaii.com

WINDSURFING SUMMER CAMP – Windsurf with friends, new and old, with experienced, certified staff. Each child will have their own board and sail and will learn to sail independently. This camp is best for beginner and advanced beginner sailors. Group sizes are small to ensure fun, efficient learning. All windsurfing gear is included. Dates: Any three days from June 3-August 31, Monday-Saturday, 8:45-11:30am. Ages: 6-15. Cost: $259 for any three days. Reservations are required. HST Windsurfing & Kitesurfing School, (Kanaha Beach, Amala Pl., Kahului); 808-871-5423; Hstwindsurfing.com

SUMMER 2019 EDVENTURE – Open doors! Explore non-credit classes. This summer, find classes in languages, the arts, finance, leadership and business, technology, culinary arts, industry and trades, health and safety, and more. There’s an experience for everyone. Call, email, or go online for more information and to register. University of Hawai‘i Maui College, (310 Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3231; [email protected]; Edventuremaui.com

VOLLEYBALL SUMMER BEACH CAMP – Learn, play, and make new friends while playing in the sand. Emphasis on serving, passing, setting, offense, and defense. Dates: June 3-July 19, Monday-Thursday, 8-11:30am. Ages: 11-15. Cost: $240. Aloha Volleyball Association, (Kanaha Beach Park, Kahului); Contact: 808-298-9623; Alohavolleyball.com

SHINING STARS PERFORMING ARTS CAMP & MAKE BELIEVE CAMP – If you’ve always wanted to perform, Shining Stars Performing Arts Camp is for you. Explore creativity and make new friends in a fun and nurturing atmosphere. Working together, you and your new friends will create an original story based on your favorite characters from kids’ literature. The week culminates in a fabulous musical performance of the story for families and friends. Dates: June 3-7 and July 29-August 2, 9am-2pm. Ages: 5-11. Cost: $195/week. Or get whisked away to the land of make believe! Children will spend each day as a different fairytale character or superhero. Enjoy dancing, stories, activities, and crafts. Bring your imagination and your favorite costume. Dates: June 3-7 and July 29-August 2, 9am-2pm. Ages: 3-5. Cost: $150/week. MAPA Main Studios, (2027 Main St., Wailuku); 808-244-8760; Mauiacademy.org

KAMA‘AINA KIDS SUMMER INTERSESSION CAMP – Children will have the opportunity to build friendships, learn new skills, and create experiences that will last a lifetime! Program includes: creative crafts, physical fitness, team-building games, weekly excursions, singing, dancing, and more! Dates: June 3-July 26, Monday-Friday, 7am-5:30pm. Grades K-6. Cost: starting at $120 per week. Wailuku Elementary School, 808-269-8266; [email protected]; Kamaainakids.com

HAWAI‘I STATE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION SUMMER SCHOOLS – Providing supplementary instruction and enrichment for students during the summer months when regular school is not in session. Grades: 9-12. Dates: June 5-July 10, 8am-1pm. Cost: $2,000. Location: Baldwin High School. Contact: Travis Toda at 808-727-3197. Dates: June 5-July 11, 8am-12pm. Cost: $2,000. Location: Iao School. Contact: School directly 808-727-5200. E-school summer courses also available. Hawaiipublicschools.org

UNASHAMED HAWAII JUNIOR HIGH CAMP – The Waipuna Chapel Student Ministries Team partners with churches from Maui and neighboring islands for a multi-day Christ-centered student camp. Days are filled with ridiculously fun games, dynamic speakers, and awesome Christ-centered praise. Dates: June 10-14 (four nights and five days). Completed grades: 5-7. Cost: $150. Camp Maluhia, Boy Scouts of America Camp Site, (Kahekili Hwy., Wailuku); Unashamedhawaii.com

BASKETBALL MAUI SUMMER CAMP – Campers will be coached by former college players, world-class trainers, and other basketball professionals, and receive top-notch basketball training, character development, leadership, teamwork, and faith teachings. All campers receive a basketball, camp t-shirt, and photo. Dates: June 17-21, 9am-3pm. Ages: 8-18. Cost: $99 if registered by May 17. War Memorial Complex, (Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); Basketballmaui.com

VOLLEYBALL BEACH TOTS CAMP – Learn and play in the sand. Emphasis on serving, passing, setting, offense, and defense. Dates: July 1-August 2, Monday-Thursday, 8-11am. Ages: 7-10. Cost: $130. Aloha Volleyball Association, (Kanaha Beach Park, Kahului); 808-298-9623; Alohavolleyball.com

NATURE ADVENTURE CAMP – Kids can go tech-free and in-touch with nature. Through hands-on educational activities and crafts, explorations in nature, and field trips to processing centers, students will design a service project, become more mindful about consumption and waste, and study the impact of trash on the environment. Dates: July 1-August 2, Monday-Friday, 8am-3pm. Ages: 6-11. Cost: unknown. Hawai‘i Nature Center, (875 ‘Iao Valley Rd., Wailuku); 808-244-6500; Hawaiinaturecenter.org

PERFORMING ARTS SUMMER INTENSIVE – This intensive will offer students an opportunity to learn a variety of art forms from renowned artists from both Hawai‘i and across the nation. Participating youth will explore the following disciplines: modern dance, dramatic theatre performance, poetry in spoken word, hula, oli, Hawaiian language, Afro-Brazilian drumming, and more. Dates: July 8-27. Ages: 11-16. Cost: free. Registration is required. Liliuokalani Trust ‘Olino Arts, (1791 Wili Pa Lp., Wailuku); 808-242-8888; Onipaa.org

South Maui Summer Camps

CAMP NALU SUMMER CAMP – Whether it’s through singing or acting out skits, playing soccer, or swimming, counselors at the day camp programs have led kids in developing good values and having fun for more than 45 years. Kids have fun while they learn how to make new friends, build new skills, and grow self-confidence. Dates: June 3-July 19, Monday-Friday, 7:30am-5:30pm. Ages: 5-13. Cost: unknown. Maui Family YMCA, (250 E Lipoa St., Kihei); 808-242-9007; Mauiymca.org

KIDS SURF CAMP – Participants will learn about the ocean, and how to ride safely while having a fun experience. Ongoing: Monday-Wednesday, 8:30-11:30am. Ages: 6-15. Cost: $249 per week. Surf Club Maui, (Kalama Park, Kihei); 808-280-7060; Surfclubmaui.com

SUMMER BREAK MUSIC SAMPLER CAMP – Students try piano, ‘ukulele, and singing. No experience necessary, performance on the last day. Students must bring their own ‘ukulele. Small class sizes for lots of personal attention! Session 1: June 3-7; Session 2: July 29-August 2, 9am-12pm. Ages: 8-13. Cost: $150/session. Kupono Music Studio, (115 E Lipoa St., Kihei); 808-276-4847; Kuponomusic.com

COUNSELOR IN TRAINING PROGRAM – This program is for teens that are too old for camp and not quite old enough to be a paid counselor. CIT will help staff plan and oversee the day’s activities. Dates: June 3-August 2, Monday-Friday, 7:30am-5:30pm. Ages: 14-16. Cost: unknown. Maui Family YMCA, (250 E Lipoa St., Kihei); 808-242-9007; Mauiymca.org

KIDS SPORTS CAMP – Kids will enjoy activities including basketball, drama, baseball, cheer, soccer, ultimate frisbee, tennis, art, Bible teaching, and more. Dates: June 10-14. Cost: unknown. Registration begins in May. Hope Chapel, (300 E Welakahao Rd., Kihei); 808-879-3853; Hopechapelmaui.com/sports-camp-2

SUMMER CAMP DISCOVERY – Camp is designed to inspire the inner scientist and engineer in your child. Children will engage in hands-on activities, supervised exploration, team-based projects, and interactive fun. Sessions: June 10-14, Blast Off!; June 17-21, Earth & Space Adventures; July 8-12, S.T.E.A.M. Showmasters; July 22-26, Science Carnival. 8:45am-3pm. Grade: 2-6. Cost: unknown. Maui Science Center, (Kihei Location TBA); 808-281-4691; [email protected]; Mauisciencecenter.com

HAWAIIAN OUTDOOR EDUCATION CAMP – Each day, youth will paddle canoe, learn Hawaiian chant and values, hear Hawaiian storytelling, learn basic life skills, and partake in science and technology curriculum. Over the course of the week, keiki will learn hula dancing, lei making, poi pounding, fishing, rock wall restoration, and how to work cooperatively together. Dates: June 17-21, 7:30am-3:30pm. Ages: 8-16. Cost: $64/day. Makoa Quest, (Bully Land, 145 N Kihei Rd.); 808-214-0355; [email protected]; Makoaquest.com

SUMMER BREAK PIANO CAMP – Spend a fun-filled week learning the piano! This camp lets students explore their creativity and discover the beauty of the piano. Students learn keyboard geography, finger numbers, and will play many well-known songs. No experience required, performance on the last day. Session 1: June 24-28; Session 2: July 8-12. 10am-12pm. Ages: 8-13. Cost: $100/session. Kupono Music Studio, (115 E Lipoa St., Kihei); 808-276-4847; Kuponomusic.com

West Maui Summer Camps

SUMMER CAMP DISCOVERY – Camp is designed to inspire the inner scientist and engineer in your child. Children will engage in hands-on activities, supervised exploration, team-based projects, and interactive fun. June 10-14, Earth & Space Adventures; June 17-21, 3-2-1-Blast Off! 8:45am-3pm. Grade: 2-6. Maui Science Center, (Princess Nahienaena Elementary School, Lahaina); 808-281-4691; [email protected]; Mauisciencecenter.com

TUMBLE, FITNESS AND FUN SUMMER CAMP – Tumble, cheer, dance, and rhythmics. Dates: June 10-July 26, Monday-Friday. Morning Camp: 9am-12pm; Tumble: 12-2pm. Ages: 4-10. Cost: $25-$225. Kid Zone Maui, (147 Kupuohi St., Lahaina); 808-276-9781; Kidzonemaui.com

WEST SIDE YOUTH SUMMER THEATRE CAMP – Enjoy a fun summer with singing, dancing, and acting. Campers will participate in camp workshop making props and set pieces for the summer show. Camp will end with a live performance of Legally Blonde Jr.! Dates: June 10-July 21. Grades: 4-12. Cost: unknown. Theatre Theatre Maui, (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-611-1168; [email protected]; Ttmwestmaui.org

JAZZ MAUI YOUTH SUMMER CAMP – This exciting new camp is designed for aspiring young musicians of all skill levels looking to unleash their creativity and explore the beauty of Hawai‘i. Instruction includes ensembles, master classes, electives, and concerts from our award-winning faculty. Daily music curriculum will be enhanced with Hawaiian immersion activities including lu‘au, snorkeling, beach time, history tours, and more. Come spend a fun filled week of music and culture in beautiful Maui. Dates: June 23-30. Ages: 13+. Cost: $1,500. Ka‘anapali Beach Resort. Jazzmaui.org/summer-jazz-camp

JUNIOR SUMMER GOLF CAMP – Camps give juniors an opportunity to improve fundamental movement skills, learn golf-specific skills, and create a love for the game. Camp includes skills development, golf etiquette, and rules. Dates: June 3-August 9, Monday-Friday. Ages: 5-17. Cost: $275/two days; $500/four days. Kama‘aina rates available. Kapalua Golf Academy, (300 Kapalua Dr.); 808-662-7740; Golfatkapalua.com/junior_golf

JUNIOR SAILING SUMMER CAMP – Learn to sail and glide across the ocean. Dates: June 3-July 19, 9:30am-2pm. Ages: 9-15 (exceptions may apply). Class size will be limited to 16 kids. Cost: $325/members; $400/non-members. Lahaina Yacht Club, 808-667-6211; Lyc.us/the-lyc-juniors-program

Upcountry Maui Summer Camps

CAMP KALUANUI SUMMER BREAK CAMP – Camp Kaluanui offers a diverse visual arts curriculum geared to exercise imaginations, keep the body active, and develop individual self-expression and creativity – while having fun at the same time! Campers paint, design, construct, sculpt, draw, and play their way through exciting artistic activities each day. Each week offers a new theme, new hands-on projects, and a variety of art materials to explore. Additionally, Summer Camp Kaluanui culminates in a gallery exhibition and opening celebration of keiki artists and their incredible artwork! Dates: June 3-August 9, Monday-Friday. (No camp for holiday week, July 1-5). Ages: 5-10. Cost: $100-$307 + supply fee. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

SUMMER ENRICHMENT SCHOOL – Offers a variety of academic, athletic, and artistic opportunities for an enriching summer experience. Dates: June 3-July 3, Monday-Friday, 8am-4pm (full and half days available). Grades: 1-8. Cost: unknown. Seabury Hall, (480 Olinda Rd., Makawao); 808-572-7235; [email protected]; Seaburyhall.org/summer

TEENS & TWEENS ART ACADEMY – Teens will have an opportunity to develop creativity and art skills by exploring the wide variety of art media. Weekly sessions include an assortment of classes in painting, drawing, metalsmithing, jewelry fabrication, silkscreen, photography, printmaking, ceramics and more! This fun-filled academy will inspire teens with hands-on projects designed to build fine art skills and develop innovative thinking. Dates: June 3-August 9, Monday-Friday. Ages: 11+. Cost: unknown. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); Contact: 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

CAMP IMUA – Children with special needs will enjoy a range of activities like horseback riding, swimming, surfing, kayaking, hiking, arts and crafts, music, dance, tumbling, an ice cream social, glow party, concerts, talent show, outdoor movies, helicopter tours, zip-lining, climbing, and more. Dates: June 8-13. Ages: 6-16. Registration deadline is May 1. Camp Keanae, (13375 Hana Hwy.,); 808-244-7467; [email protected]; Imuafamilyservices.org

MOMI PRIMARY SUMMER CAMP – An outdoors immersion with plenty of play, guided nature and art activities, stories, and more. Dates: June 10-July 19, Monday-Friday, 8am-3pm. Ages: 3-6. Cost: $350-$1,650. Montessori School of Maui, (2933 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-573-0374; Momi.org

SUMMER DANCE CLASS – Offering classes in ballet, jazz, contemporary, pointe, and yoga. Dates: June 10-17, 9am-2pm for level 3 and 4 intensive; June 17-21, 9am-12:30pm for ages 3-5; June 24-28, 9am-12pm for ages 6-9. Cost: unknown. Alexander Academy of Performing Arts, (355 L Kula Rd.); 808-878-8970; Alexanderacademy.info

PERFORMING ARTS CAMP – Art, dance, drama, and music. Each day includes all forms of art and each week offers a new theme: Earth Care, Hope & Strength, and Folktales & Fairy Tales. Dates: July 1-19, Monday-Friday, 9am-3pm. Ages: 6-11. Cost: $900 or $275/week. Call or text to reserve space. Mardi & Priscilla, (Makawao Union Church); 808-268-3722; Priscillasanders.com/camp

SUMMER BREAK PONY CAMP – Kids learn about ponies, grooming, saddling, washing, decorating, as well as leading them and learning to ride. Kids ride two to three times a day in an open arena. Limited space so each child has their own pony for the day. There will also be games and art work fun! Dates: Monday-Friday, 9am-3pm. Advance registration required. Ages: 3-15. Cost: $75-$625. Maui Ponies, (300 Mauna Pl., Kula); 808-280-6144; [email protected]; Mauiponies.com

SUMMER RANCH CAMP – Horseback riding and miniature horse play, along with arts and crafts. Contact for dates and pricing. Ohana Ranch of Maui, (2055 Na‘alae Rd., Kula); 808-298-5864; Ohanaranchmaui.com