2019 Fall Break Keiki Camp Guide

Did Fall Break sneak up on you and the kids?

MauiTime’s got your back!

Just like that, September is over and Fall Break is here for Maui’s keiki. It may seem like just yesterday we were packing their bags with school supplies and lacing up their new shoes for the new school year, but as any parent will tell you: Time flies! Don’t fall over. MauiTime knows the struggle, so we helped by finding loads of activities to keep those growing minds, bodies, and spirits engaged and fulfilled during time away from school. Find something below!

WISDOM FLOW YOGA STUDIO MOMMY AND ME YOGA – Get on the mat with your keiki! Daddy’s welcome too. Dates: Thursdays, Oct. 3-Nov. 21, 3:30-4:30pm. Ages: 6-11. Cost: $20 drop in or $120 for eight classes. Discounts available for multiple keiki WISDOM FLOW YOGA STUDIO MOMMY AND ME YOGA – Get on the mat with your keiki! Daddy’s welcome too. Dates: Thursdays, Oct. 3-Nov. 21, 3:30-4:30pm. Ages: 6-11. Cost: $20 drop in or $120 for eight classes. Discounts available for multiple keiki . Contact: 808-463-4331; Wisdomflowyoga.com/kids-yoga

MAUI TUTORING SATURDAY EDUCATIONAL CAMP – This is an academic intensive where students practice core skills through games, challenges, and projects. Taught by a certified teacher, students build confidence in their capability as learners and advance quickly. Dates: Saturdays, 10am-2pm. Cost: $85. Contact: 808-339-3282; MAUI TUTORING SATURDAY EDUCATIONAL CAMP – This is an academic intensive where students practice core skills through games, challenges, and projects. Taught by a certified teacher, students build confidence in their capability as learners and advance quickly. Dates: Saturdays, 10am-2pm. Cost: $85. Contact: 808-339-3282; Mauitutoring.com

CAMP ‘I LIKE YOU’ FALL BREAK OUTDOOR KIDS CAMP – Gardens, orchards, and outdoor classroom exploration brings kids closer to nature. Fun activities include cooking and baking, arts and crafts, water play, outdoor games, fort building, gardentime, and music and movement. Local and organic snacks are provided. Dates: Oct. 7-11, 9am-3pm. Ages: 4.5-12. Cost: $75-$365. Contact: 808-214-7218; Campilikeyou.com CAMP ‘I LIKE YOU’ FALL BREAK OUTDOOR KIDS CAMP – Gardens, orchards, and outdoor classroom exploration brings kids closer to nature. Fun activities include cooking and baking, arts and crafts, water play, outdoor games, fort building, gardentime, and music and movement. Local and organic snacks are provided. Dates: Oct. 7-11, 9am-3pm. Ages: 4.5-12. Cost: $75-$365. Contact: 808-214-7218; [email protected]

MAUI NANNIES FALL BREAK NANNIES – Highly skilled nannies are available to meet your Fall Break childcare needs, providing great care, fun, and transportation. Schedule your own time. Cost: Starts at $20/hour. Contact: 808-321-7663; Mauinannies.com MAUI NANNIES FALL BREAK NANNIES – Highly skilled nannies are available to meet your Fall Break childcare needs, providing great care, fun, and transportation. Schedule your own time. Cost: Starts at $20/hour. Contact: 808-321-7663; [email protected]

OHANA RANCH OF MAUI FALL KIDS CAMP – Kids enjoy horseback riding and, miniature horse play, along with arts and crafts. Contact for dates and pricing: 808-298-5864; OHANA RANCH OF MAUI FALL KIDS CAMP – Kids enjoy horseback riding and, miniature horse play, along with arts and crafts. Contact for dates and pricing: 808-298-5864; Ohanaranchmaui.com

HAWAI‘I NATURE CENTER NATURE ADVENTURE CAMP – Kids will embark on a journey to find their role as protectors of earth. The week-long nature exploration examines how Hawaiians created sustainable systems. Hands-on adventures and activities will include gardening, composting, water conservation and more. Dates: Oct. 7-11, 8am-3pm. Ages: 6-11. Cost: $325. Contact: 808-244-6500; Hawaiinaturecenter.org HAWAI‘I NATURE CENTER NATURE ADVENTURE CAMP – Kids will embark on a journey to find their role as protectors of earth. The week-long nature exploration examines how Hawaiians created sustainable systems. Hands-on adventures and activities will include gardening, composting, water conservation and more. Dates: Oct. 7-11, 8am-3pm. Ages: 6-11. Cost: $325. Contact: 808-244-6500; [email protected]

MAKOA QUEST HAWAIIAN OUTDOOR EDUCATION CAMP – Keiki can join a culturally-rooted camp during Fall Break! Led by a Hawaiian cultural practitioner, your keiki will learn oli (chant), hear cultural storytelling, and experience Hawaiian values and life skills as they relate to the fishponds, outrigger canoe paddling, poi pounding, and other cultural practices and activities. Ages: 9-16. Contact for dates and pricing: 808-214-0355; Makoaquest.com MAKOA QUEST HAWAIIAN OUTDOOR EDUCATION CAMP – Keiki can join a culturally-rooted camp during Fall Break! Led by a Hawaiian cultural practitioner, your keiki will learn oli (chant), hear cultural storytelling, and experience Hawaiian values and life skills as they relate to the fishponds, outrigger canoe paddling, poi pounding, and other cultural practices and activities. Ages: 9-16. Contact for dates and pricing: 808-214-0355; [email protected]

HST WINDSURFING CAMPS – Windsurf with your friends, new and old, with an experienced, certified staff of patient instructors. Learn all the skills of windsurfing in a fun and small group format. Dates: Any three days, Monday-Saturday, 8:45-11:30am. Ages: 6-15. Cost: Unknown. Reservations are required. 808-871-5423; HST WINDSURFING CAMPS – Windsurf with your friends, new and old, with an experienced, certified staff of patient instructors. Learn all the skills of windsurfing in a fun and small group format. Dates: Any three days, Monday-Saturday, 8:45-11:30am. Ages: 6-15. Cost: Unknown. Reservations are required. 808-871-5423; Hstwindsurfing.com

HUI NO‘EAU VISUAL ARTS CENTER CAMP KALUANUI FALL BREAK – Offering a diverse, visual arts curriculum geared to stretch minds, exercise imaginations, keep the body active, and introduce new idea-generating techniques. Campers paint, build, design, dance, sing, and play their way through a balanced variety of artistic activities each day. Dates: Oct. 7-11. Ages: Unknown. Cost: Unknown. Pre-registration required. Contact: 808-572-6560; HUI NO‘EAU VISUAL ARTS CENTER CAMP KALUANUI FALL BREAK – Offering a diverse, visual arts curriculum geared to stretch minds, exercise imaginations, keep the body active, and introduce new idea-generating techniques. Campers paint, build, design, dance, sing, and play their way through a balanced variety of artistic activities each day. Dates: Oct. 7-11. Ages: Unknown. Cost: Unknown. Pre-registration required. Contact: 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

KAMA‘AINA KIDS FALL INTERSESSION CAMP AT WAILUKU ELEMENTARY SCHOOL – Children will have the opportunity to build friendships, learn new skills, and create experiences that will last a lifetime! Program includes: creative crafts, physical fitness, team-building games, weekly excursions, singing, dancing, and more! Dates: Oct. 7-11, 7am-5:30pm. Grades: K-6. Contact: 808-269-8266; Kamaainakids.com KAMA‘AINA KIDS FALL INTERSESSION CAMP AT WAILUKU ELEMENTARY SCHOOL – Children will have the opportunity to build friendships, learn new skills, and create experiences that will last a lifetime! Program includes: creative crafts, physical fitness, team-building games, weekly excursions, singing, dancing, and more! Dates: Oct. 7-11, 7am-5:30pm. Grades: K-6. Contact: 808-269-8266; [email protected]

SURF CLUB MAUI KIDS SURF CAMP – Participants will learn about the ocean and how to ride safely while having a fun experience. Dates: Ongoing Monday-Wednesday, three hours each day. Ages: 6-15. Cost: $249/week. Contact: 808-280-7060; SURF CLUB MAUI KIDS SURF CAMP – Participants will learn about the ocean and how to ride safely while having a fun experience. Dates: Ongoing Monday-Wednesday, three hours each day. Ages: 6-15. Cost: $249/week. Contact: 808-280-7060; Surfclubmaui.com

KUPONO MUSIC STUDIO FALL BREAK PIANO CAMP – Spend a fun-filled week learning the piano! This camp lets students explore their creativity and discover the beauty of the piano. Students learn keyboard geography, finger numbers, and will play many well known songs. No experience required, performance on the last day. Dates: Oct. 7-11, 10am-12pm. Ages: 8-13. Cost: Unknown. Contact: 808-276-4847; Kuponomusic.com KUPONO MUSIC STUDIO FALL BREAK PIANO CAMP – Spend a fun-filled week learning the piano! This camp lets students explore their creativity and discover the beauty of the piano. Students learn keyboard geography, finger numbers, and will play many well known songs. No experience required, performance on the last day. Dates: Oct. 7-11, 10am-12pm. Ages: 8-13. Cost: Unknown. Contact: 808-276-4847; [email protected]

MAUI ACADEMY OF PERFORMING ARTS MAKE BELIEVE CAMP – Your child will be whisked away to the land of make believe! Children will spend each day as a different fairytale character or superhero. Enjoy dancing, stories, activities, and crafts. Bring your imagination and your favorite costume. Instructor: Katie Higuchi. Dates: Oct. 7-11, 9am-12pm. Ages: 3-5. Tuition: $150/week. Contact: 808-244-8760; MAUI ACADEMY OF PERFORMING ARTS MAKE BELIEVE CAMP – Your child will be whisked away to the land of make believe! Children will spend each day as a different fairytale character or superhero. Enjoy dancing, stories, activities, and crafts. Bring your imagination and your favorite costume. Instructor: Katie Higuchi. Dates: Oct. 7-11, 9am-12pm. Ages: 3-5. Tuition: $150/week. Contact: 808-244-8760; Mauiacademy.org

MAUI ACADEMY OF PERFORMING ARTS SHINING STARS PERFORMING ARTS CAMP – If you’ve always wanted to perform, this drama and dance camp is for you! Explore your creativity and make new friends in a fun and nurturing atmosphere. Working together, you and your new friends will create an original story based on your favorite characters from kids’ literature. The week culminates in a fabulous musical performance of the story for families and friends. Dates: Oct. 7-11, 9am-2pm. Ages: 5-10. Cost: $195. Contact: 808-244-8760; MAUI ACADEMY OF PERFORMING ARTS SHINING STARS PERFORMING ARTS CAMP – If you’ve always wanted to perform, this drama and dance camp is for you! Explore your creativity and make new friends in a fun and nurturing atmosphere. Working together, you and your new friends will create an original story based on your favorite characters from kids’ literature. The week culminates in a fabulous musical performance of the story for families and friends. Dates: Oct. 7-11, 9am-2pm. Ages: 5-10. Cost: $195. Contact: 808-244-8760; Mauiacademy.org

MAUI FAMILY YMCA CAMP MOANA FALL CAMP – Whether it’s through singing or acting out skits, playing soccer or swimming – counselors at the day camp programs have led kids in developing good values and having fun for more than 45 years. Kids have fun while they learn how to make new friends, build new skills, and grow self-confidence. Dates: Oct. 7-11, 7:30am-5:30pm. Ages: 4-13. Cost: Unknown. Contact: 808-242-9007; MAUI FAMILY YMCA CAMP MOANA FALL CAMP – Whether it’s through singing or acting out skits, playing soccer or swimming – counselors at the day camp programs have led kids in developing good values and having fun for more than 45 years. Kids have fun while they learn how to make new friends, build new skills, and grow self-confidence. Dates: Oct. 7-11, 7:30am-5:30pm. Ages: 4-13. Cost: Unknown. Contact: 808-242-9007; Mauiymca.org

MAUI FAMILY YMCA CAMP MOANA SPECIALTY CAMPS – Swimming, sports, cooking, archery, soccer, and gardening – there is something for everyone. Each camp is taught by staff trained in a particular sport or activity. Dates: Oct. 7–11, 7:30am-5:30pm. Ages: 4-13. Cost: Unknown. Contact: 808-242-9007; MAUI FAMILY YMCA CAMP MOANA SPECIALTY CAMPS – Swimming, sports, cooking, archery, soccer, and gardening – there is something for everyone. Each camp is taught by staff trained in a particular sport or activity. Dates: Oct. 7–11, 7:30am-5:30pm. Ages: 4-13. Cost: Unknown. Contact: 808-242-9007; Mauiymca.org

MAUI FAMILY YMCA CAMP NALU FALL CAMP – Whether it’s through singing or acting out skits, playing soccer or swimming – counselors at the day camp programs have led kids in developing good values and having fun for more than 45 years. Kids have fun while they learn how to make new friends, build new skills, and grow self-confidence. Dates: Oct. 7-11, 7:30am-5:30pm. Ages: 4-13. Cost: Unknown. Contact: 808-242-9007; Mauiymca.org

MAUI HUMANE SOCIETY FALL ANIMAL CAMP – This humane education program encourages campers to consider the many different ways we share the world with other living things, with the goal of inspiring respect and appreciation for all life, and encouraging conscientious decision making. Dates: Oct. 7-11, 9am-3pm. Ages: 8-11. Cost: Unknown. Contact: 808-877-3680; MAUI HUMANE SOCIETY FALL ANIMAL CAMP – This humane education program encourages campers to consider the many different ways we share the world with other living things, with the goal of inspiring respect and appreciation for all life, and encouraging conscientious decision making. Dates: Oct. 7-11, 9am-3pm. Ages: 8-11. Cost: Unknown. Contact: 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION OCEAN CAMP FALL SESSION – Campers learn about the ocean and Maui’s natural environment while building new skills and making new friends. Each day includes hands-on science lessons, fun games and activities, creative arts and crafts, and nature based field trips. Dates: Oct. 7-11, 8am-4pm. Grades: 1-5. Cost: Unknown. Contact: 808-249-8811; PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION OCEAN CAMP FALL SESSION – Campers learn about the ocean and Maui’s natural environment while building new skills and making new friends. Each day includes hands-on science lessons, fun games and activities, creative arts and crafts, and nature based field trips. Dates: Oct. 7-11, 8am-4pm. Grades: 1-5. Cost: Unknown. Contact: 808-249-8811; Pacificwhale.org

BASEBALLMAUI FALL BREAK CAMP – Vertical Sports Maui present the very first baseballMAUIcamp! Coaching will be major league players Brandon Dixon and Daniel Norris from the Detroit Tigers, along with Brandon Bantz from the LA Dodgers Training Academy. Motivational speaker Dean Johnson will be there to speak with the kids. All campers receive a camp t-shirt. Dates: Oct. 11 for ages 11-14; Oct. 12 for ages 7-10. 9am-3pm both days. Cost: $45. Register at BASEBALLMAUI FALL BREAK CAMP – Vertical Sports Maui present the very first baseballMAUIcamp! Coaching will be major league players Brandon Dixon and Daniel Norris from the Detroit Tigers, along with Brandon Bantz from the LA Dodgers Training Academy. Motivational speaker Dean Johnson will be there to speak with the kids. All campers receive a camp t-shirt. Dates: Oct. 11 for ages 11-14; Oct. 12 for ages 7-10. 9am-3pm both days. Cost: $45. Register at Eventbrite.com