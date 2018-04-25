2018 MauiTime Summer Camp Guide

MauiTime’s annual Maui Summer Camps

While summer break is a great time for your children to relax, we know that it can also be tough for working parents. So we went out and found tons of wonderful activities and all the Maui summer camps that will keep your keiki occupied for at least part of the summer. Rather than just goof off, your kids can learn and be entertained–at the same time! Summer break doesn’t have to add to your already sky-high stress. In fact, it can be a time when you rest, too. Enjoy!

Island Wide Maui Summer Camps

MAUI NANNIES INC. – Highly skilled nannies are available to meet your summer childcare needs, providing great care, fun and transportation. Schedule your own time. 808-321-7663; [email protected]; Mauinannies.com

AMERICAN YOUTH SOCCER ORGANIZATION (AYSO): SOCCER CAMPS – Mon. Jun 25 – Fri. Jul 13. Campers can enjoy full or half-day camps with professionally trained and certified coaches islandwide. Camp for ages 4-16 is from 9am-12pm cost is $119 and for ages 8-16 from 9am-3pm cost is $179. Dates and locations are: June 25-29, Upcountry AYSO Region 818 at Eddie Tam Central; July 9-13, Kihei AYSO Region 895 at South Maui Community Park; and July 23-27, West Maui AYSO Region 892 at Lahaina Recreation Field. Register online. Uksoccer.com/hi

MAUI HULIAU FOUNDATION: SUMMER PROGRAMS – Mon. Jul 17 – Fri. July 20. Offering two alumni-led summer programs. Eco-Adventure for grades 7-9 will take place July 17-20. Eco-Filmmaking for grades 7-12 will take place July 31-August 3. Cost is $125 per program or $200 for both. 808-757-2100; [email protected]; Mauihuliaufoundation.org

Central Maui Summer Camps

COSMOS: A MAUI SPACE ODYSSEY: COSMIC EXPLORER SERIES – Mon. May 7 – Mon. May 21. These space-themed events and exhibitions will help to encourage artistic and scientific exploration using the concept of space. Open to all ages. Schedule is: Cosmic Explorer Series: “Inspiration and Wonder” with celestial explorer Harriet Witt on May 7, 7:30pm; Film Presentation: The Connected Universe on May 14, 7:30pm; Star Gazing Night Field Trip with experienced astronomers is on May 15; and Tales from the Laniakea Supercluster with Institute for Astronomy, Dr. Joe Ritter, Dr. Gary Greenberg, Dr. Jeff Kuhn and JD Armstrong and will take place on May 21, 7:30pm. Cost is $20 per series. (Maui Arts and Cultural Center, 1 Cameron Way, Kahului); Cosmosfestivalmaui.com

HST WINDSURFING AND KITESURFING SCHOOL: KIDS WINDSURFING – Fri. Jun 1 – Fri. Aug 31. Experience the thrills of windsurfing with specialized boards and rigs designed to make learning easy and fun. Children will learn the basics of sail control, board steering, turning and rigging. Open to ages 6-15, camp runs Monday-Saturday, 8:45-11am. Cost is $249 for any three days. Reservations Required., (425 Koloa St., Kahului); 808-871-5423; Hstwindsurfing.com/kids-lessons

CAMP KAMA‘AINA KIDS: SUMMER PROGRAM – Mon. Jun 4 – Fri. Jul 20. Children will have fun with creative crafts, physical fitness, team-building games, weekly excursions, singing and dancing while building friendships. Camp runs Monday-Friday, 7am-5:30pm. Cost is $150 per week or $880 for entire session, discounted online rates available. Registration deadline is May 18. (Wailuku Elementary School, 355 S High St., Wailuku); 808-262-4538; Kamaainakids.com. (For Lahaina or Paia area, contact [email protected] for details)

KELEA FOUNDATION: GIRLS IN THE LINEUP SUMMER INTENSIVE – Mon. Jun 4 – Fri. Jul 27. Preparing teen girls to be leaders in the community while also having fun and building self confidence through outdoor activities including, surfing, swimming, hiking, lifeguard training and various community service projects. Open to ages 14-18, session are Monday-Friday, 8am-2pm. Cost is $250 per week. (250 Alamaha St., Kahului); 808-214-9048; [email protected]; Keleafoundation.org

MAUI ACADEMY OF PERFORMING ARTS: SUMMER PROGRAMS – Mon. Jun 4 – Fri. Aug 3. Offering various camps to satisfy your child performer. The Youth Summer Musical Theater Camp for students entering grades 3-10 in Fall 2018 takes place June 18-July 25, at various times and days ending with a public performance of Disney’s The Lion King Jr., July 26-29. Dance Class for ages 3-18 will take place June 4-July 28 at various times and days. Make Believe Camp for ages 3-5 will offer three weeks of camp, June 4-8, June 11-15 and July 30-August 3, Monday-Friday, 9-12pm. Shining Stars Performing Arts Camp will also offer three weeks of camp on, June 4-8, June 11-15 and July 30-August 3, Monday-Friday, 9am-2pm. (2027 Main St, Wailuku); 808-244-8760; Mauiacademy.org

PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION: SUMMER OCEAN CAMP – Mon. Jun 4 – Fri. Aug 3. Campers will learn about the oceans and Maui’s natural environment while building new skills and making new friends. Each week centers around an ocean-related theme, and every day includes hands-on science lessons, fun games and activities, creative arts and crafts, and nature based field trips. Open to students grades 1-5. Cost is $80 per day or $325 for the week. Discounted for PWF members. (Ma‘alaea Harbor Shops); 808-249-8811; Pacificwhale.org

MAUI FAMILY YMCA: CAMP MOANA – Mon. Jun 4 – Fri. Aug 3. Offering archery, basketball, soccer, swimming, baking, cooking and gardening camps, for a way to enjoy the summer. Offered to ages 4-13, and campers who are 14-16 may register for the Counselors in Training Program. (250 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); 808-242-9007; Mauiymca.org

DIANE’S GYMNASTICS ACADEMY SUMMER CAMP – Mon. Jun 4 – Fri. Aug 3. Campers will enjoy hands-on gymnastics learning, positive team building, energetic group games, arts and crafts. Each week is packed with fun and offers a different theme. Open to ages 5+, camp runs Monday-Friday, 9am-12pm for half day and 9am-3pm for full day. Cost is $40–half day, $60–full day, $150–5 half days, $250–5 full days. Family discount rates available. (393 Lehuakona St., Kahului); 808-298-9352; Dianesgymnastics.com

IMUA FAMILY SERVICES: CAMP IMUA – Sat. Jun 9 – Thu. Jun 14. Children with special needs will have the opportunity to participate in range of activities like horseback riding, swimming, surfing, kayaking, hiking, helicopter tours, zip-lining, an ice cream social and glow party, talent show, outdoor movies and more. Open to ages 6-16. (Camp Maluhia, Kahekili Hwy., Waihee); 808-244-7467; [email protected]; Imuafamilyserices.org

COUNTY OF MAUI: KAHULUI SWIM CAMP – Tue. Jun 12 – Fri. Jun 22. Offered for Level 3 swimmers, participants may be asked to do a swim assessment. Sign-ups are on a first-come, first-served basis and registration is accepted until spots are filled. Camp runs Monday-Friday from 9am-noon. Registration is on May 19 from 8-9am at the pool. (Coach Spencer Shiraishi Memorial Pool, 145 Kaulawahine St, Kahului); 808-270-6138

EDVENTURE AT UH MAUI COLLEGE: CAREER HI-WAYS YOUTH SUMMER PROGRAMS – Mon. Jun 18 – Fri. Aug 3. Summer career and college prep courses will help young adults get ready to accelerate towards a bright future and earn certification. Open to grades 10-12, at NO cost. Courses offered are: Greenhouse Technician; Certified Nurse Aide; Building Maintenance and HVAC; Dental Assisting and Front Office; Youth AquaPono I: Aquaponics Technician Training; CDL Prep and Transportation; Youth AquaPono II: Greenhouse and Food Innovation Internship. (310 Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3999; Edventuremaui.com

BASKETBALL MAUI: SUMMER CAMP – Mon. Jun 18 – Fri. Jun 22. Campers will be coached by former college players, world-class trainers, and other basketball professionals and receive top-notch basketball training, character development, leadership, teamwork and faith. All campers receive a basketball, camp t-shirt and photo. Open to ages 7-18, camp runs Monday-Friday, 9am-3pm. Cost is $99 early bird rate if registered by May 18. $125 regular rate. (War Memorial Complex, Kahului); Basketballmaui.com

COUNTY OF MAUI: KAHULUI SUMMER JUNIOR READINESS LIFEGUARD PROGRAM – Mon. Jun 18 – Fri. Jun 22. Sign-ups are on a first-come, first-served basis and registration is accepted until spots are filled, all participants must take and pass a swim test. Open to ages 8-10, programs will be held from 9am-noon. Registration starts on May 21, Monday-Friday from 3-4:30pm at the pool. (Coach Spencer Shiraishi Memorial Pool, 145 Kaulawahine St., Kahului); 808-270-6138

MAUI ARTS AND CULTURAL CENTER: YOUNG ART MAKERS – Mon. Jun 25 – Wed. Jul 25. Kids will have the opportunity to meet and make new friends while enhancing and exercising their creative skills. Mondays will be Creatures of the Ocean for ages 5-7 from 10am-noon; and Land, Sky, Water for ages 8-12 from 2-4pm. And on Wednesdays are, Animal Worlds for ages 5-7 from 10am-noon; and This is Me! for ages 8-12 from 2-4pm. Cost is $80 per enrollee. Space is limited. Deadline to register is June 10. (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; [email protected]; Mauiarts.org

EDVENTURE AT UH MAUI COLLEGE: SUMMER STEM CAMP – Mon. Jul 9 – Fri. Jul 13. Explore the digital arts through storytelling to sustain culture in this immersive intercession camp. The program will teach basic coding skills to create a video game exploring Native Hawaiian cultural concepts and sustainable living through the story of an ahupua‘a starship and more advanced makahiki games. Open to ages 8-14, camp runs Monday-Friday, 8am-4pm. Cost is $379. (310 Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3231; Edventuremaui.com

EDVENTURE AT UH MAUI COLLEGE: SUMMER SAT TEST PREP PROGRAM – Sun. Jul 15 & Mon. Jul 16. Learn tips and tricks to maximize your scores on the new SAT test. Learn how to manage your time, feel more confident, and get that extra practice. Open to ages 14-18, on Saturday or Sunday, at various times. Cost is $130. (310 Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); Test-prephi.com

EDVENTURE AT UH MAUI COLLEGE: SUMMER CULINARY CAMP – Mon. Jul 16 – Thu. Jul 19. Those who are seeking interests in food, cooking and self-empowerment can explore careers and develop skills in the culinary arts. Attendees will learn kitchen safety, measurement, recipes, and basic techniques and lab will focus on nutrition, wellness and sustainability. Open to ages 13-17, camp runs Monday-Thursday, 8:30am-3:30pm. Cost is $329. (310 Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3231; Edventuremaui.com

COUNTY OF MAUI: KAHULUI SUMMER JUNIOR LIFEGUARD PROGRAM – Mon. Jul 23 – Fri. Aug 3. Sign-ups are on a first-come, first-served basis and registration is accepted until spots are filled, all participants must take and pass a swim test. Open to ages 11-14, programs will be held from 9am-noon. Registration starts on May 21, Monday-Friday from, 3-4:30pm. (Coach Spencer Shiraishi Memorial Pool, 145 Kaulawahine St, Kahului); 808-270-6138

Upcountry Maui Summer Camps

MAUI PONIES: DAY CAMP – Fri. Jun 1 – Fri. Aug 3. Camps include an equitation lesson each day, snacks, games, animal husbandry, gardening and more. Camp days are Monday-Friday, 9am-3pm. Cost is $75–1 day, $325–5 days, $625–10 days. Advanced reservation required. 808-280-6144; [email protected]; Mauiponies.com

HUI NO‘EAU VISUAL ARTS CENTER: SUMMER CAMP KALUANUI – Mon. Jun 4 – Fri. Aug 10. Offering a diverse visual arts curriculum geared to exercise imaginations, keep the body active, and develop individual self-expression and creativity. Campers will paint, design, construct, sculpt, draw, and play their way through exciting artistic activities each day. Open to ages 5-10, camp runs Monday-Friday, 8:30am-4pm. 5-Day Tuition: $225 ($282 non-member) + $30 supply fee. 1-Day Tuition: $100 ($125 non-member) + $6 supply fee. Pre-registration is required. (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com/camp-kaluanui

ALOHA VOLLEYBALL ASSOCIATION: SUMMER CAMP – Mon. Jun 4 – Sat. Jul 21. Learn, play and make new friends while playing in the sand. There will be daily ladders, weekly tourneys and a summer finale. Open to grades 3-12, camps run on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Weekends. Practice times are: Grades 6-8 from 9am-noon; Grades 9-12 from 1-4pm and Grades 3-5 from 4-6pm. Cost is $475. (2277 Kekaulike Ave., Kula); 808-298-9623; Alohavolleyball.com

KEIKI DANCE CLUB: RAINBOWS AND DRUMBEATS – Tue. Jun 5 – Wed. Jun 27. This summer dance series is an upbeat and inspirational experience that combines the basics and fundamentals of Polynesian dance with creative contemporary movement – song, dance, art, self-expression and choreography. Classes are held from 3:15-4pm, on Tuesdays for ages 6+ and on Wednesdays for ages 3-5. (Wisdom Flow Studios, 95 Makawao Ave.); 808-205-0908; Karyneco[email protected]; Wisdomflowyoga.com

SEABURY HALL: SPORTS CAMPS – Thu. Jun 7 – Sat. Jun 16. Campers will compete in teams and will be taught the basic fundamentals of soccer, volleyball, and basketball. There will also be activities such as the hillside water slide and alternative team building games. Camps dates are: June 7-9, Soccer Camp; June 11-13,Volleyball Camp; and June 14-16, Basketball Camp. All take place from 8-4pm. Cost is $120 for 1 camp, $220 for 2 camps and $300 for all 3 camps. Discount rates available. Bus transportation from Kihei and Kahului also available for a fee. (480 Olinda Rd., Makawao); 808-572-7235; Seaburyhall.org/summersportscamps2018

MONTESSORI SCHOOL OF MAUI: PRIMARY SUMMER CAMP – Mon. Jun 11 – Fri. Jul 20. Children will enjoy art activities, nature, story time and outdoor play for a fun filled summer. Open to ages 3-6. Partial enrollment of no less than two weeks required. Pre-registration forms are available online. (2933 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 88-573-0374; Momi.org

HUI NO‘EAU VISUAL ARTS CENTER: SUMMER TEENS AND TWEENS ART ACADEMY – Mon. Jun 11 – Fri. Aug 10. Campers will have an opportunity to develop creativity and art skills by exploring the wide variety of art media in this fun-filled academy. Hands-on projects designed to build fine art skills and develop innovative thinking will inspire teens. Sessions include painting, drawing, metalsmithing, jewelry fabrication, silkscreen, photography, printmaking, ceramics and more. Open to ages 11+, camp runs Monday-Friday, 8:30am-4pm. 5-Day Tuition: $225 ($282 non-member) + $45 supply fee. Pre-registration is required. (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com/camp-kaluanui

WAIPUNA CHAPEL: SPORTS AND ARTS CAMP – Mon. Jun 18 – Fri. Jun 22. In addition to quality sports and arts instruction, campers will enjoy, singing, games, Bible teaching and small group discussions. Choose one of these five camp options; Arts Camp, Sports Camp: Dance and Cheer, Soccer, Flag Football or Fit Kidz. Open to ages 6-12, camp runs from 9am-12:30pm. Cost is $45 for Arts Camp and $35 for Sports Camp. (17 Omaopio Rd., Kula); 808-878-6343; Waipunachapel.com

MAUI COMMUNITY HOME SCHOOL: SUMMER SCHOOL CAMP – Mon. Jul 2 – Fri. Jul 20. Review the academic year for grade 4-6 through games, cooperative problem solving and hands-on projects. Have fun with excursions, field trips and lots of outdoor games and play. Open to ages 9-12, camp runs Monday-Friday, 9am-3pm. Cost is $240–3 days or $300–5 days. Reservations required. (125 Pauwela Rd., Haiku); 808-264-5821; Mauicommunityhomeschool.com

OHANA RANCH OF MAUI: SUMMER CAMP – Mon. Jul 9 – Fri. Jul 13. Campers will enjoy, organic gardening and cooking classes, arts and crafts, horseback riding and horse care. Open to ages 5+, camp runs Monday-Friday, 9am-2pm. Cost $100 per day. (2055 Na‘alae Rd., Kula); 808-298-5864; Ohanaranchmaui.com

South Maui Summer Camps

MAUI FAMILY YMCA: CAMP NALU – Mon. Jun 4 – Fri. Jul 20. Enjoy summer with archery, basketball, soccer, swimming, baking, cooking and gardening camps. Offered to ages 4-13, and campers who are 14-16 may register for the Counselors in Training Program. (Kihei School, 250 Lipoa Ave., Kihei); 808-242-9007; Mauiymca.org

SURF CLUB MAUI: KIDS – Mon. Jun 4 – Wed. Aug 1. Participants will learn about the ocean, and how to ride safely while having a fun experience. Open to ages 5-14, camp runs Monday-Wednesday, 8:30-11:30am. Cost is $225 per week. (Kalama Park, Kihei); 808-280-7060; Surfclubmaui.com

KUPONO MUSIC STUDIOS: EARLY MUSIC MINI-CAMP AND VIOLIN BOOT CAMP – Mon. Jun 4 – Fri. Jun 8. Students will start the morning learning piano, ukulele and singing. In the afternoon, students try a quick intro tour of the violin. Come for the hour or extend your morning camp with a 4th instrument. No experience necessary for either camp. There will also be a performance on the last day. Students must bring their own ukulele, all violins will be provided. Open to ages 8-13, camp runs Monday-Friday, 9am-12pm for morning camp and 12-1pm for Violin Boot Camp. Cost is $150 for morning camp and $50 for Violin Boot Camp. (115 E. Lipoa St., Kihei); 808-276-4847; Mkluth.com

COUNTY OF MAUI: KIHEI SUMMER JUNIOR MINIS LIFEGUARD PROGRAM – Mon. Jun 4 – Fri. Jun 8. Sign-ups are on a first-come, first-served basis and registration is accepted until spots are filled, all participants must take and pass a swim test. Open to ages 7-9, programs will be from 9am-noon. Registration starts on April 28, Monday-Friday from, 3-4:30pm. (Kihei Aquatic Center, 303 E. Lipoa St,, Kihei)

MAUI SCIENCE CENTER: SUMMER DISCOVERY CAMP – Mon. Jun 11 – Fri. Jul 27. Camp is designed to inspire the inner scientist and engineer in your child. Children will engaged in hands-on activities, supervised exploration, team-based projects and interactive fun. Open to kids entering grades 1-8, camp runs Monday-Friday, 9am-3pm. Cost is $265 per week, with optional before and after care, offered from 8am and/or till 4pm for an additional fee. (Kihei Location TBA); 808-281-4691; [email protected]; Mauisciencecenter.com/summer-camp-2018

KUPONO MUSIC STUDIOS: SUMMER MUSIC INSTITUTE – Mon. Jun 11 – Fri. Jul 27. Students will have fun in this in-depth musical summer camp. Learn piano, violin, ukulele, melodica and singing with choreography with instructor Marti Kluth. There will also be a performance on the last day. Open to ages 8-13, camp runs Monday-Friday, offering two sessions June 11-29 and July 9-27. Cost is $450 per session. (115 E. Lipoa St., Kihei); 808-276-4847; Mkluth.com

HOPE CHAPEL: KIDS SPORTS CAMP – Mon. Jun 11 – Fri. Jun 15. Kids will enjoy activities including basketball, drama, baseball, cheer, soccer, ultimate frisbee, tennis, art, Bible teaching and more. Open to ages 4-5, camp will be from 9am-12:15pm. Cost is $49. Registration begins in May. (300 E. Welakahao Rd., Kihei); 808-879-3853; Hopechapelmaui.com/sports-camp-2

COUNTY OF MAUI: KIHEI SUMMER JUNIOR LIFEGUARD PROGRAM – Mon. Jul 9 – Fri. Jul 20. Sign-ups are on a first-come, first-served basis and registration is accepted until spots are filled, all participants must take and pass a swim test. Open to ages 10-14, programs will be held from 9am-noon. Registration starts on April 28, Monday-Friday from, 3-4:30pm. (Kihei Aquatic Center, 303 E. Lipoa St,, Kihei)

KUPONO MUSIC STUDIOS: LATE MUSIC MINI-CAMP AND VIOLIN BOOT CAMP – Mon. Jul 30 – Thu. Aug 2. Students will start the morning learning piano, ukulele and singing. In the afternoon, students try a quick intro tour of the violin. Come for the hour or extend your morning camp with a fourth instrument. No experience necessary for either camp. There will also be a performance on the last day. Students must bring their own ukulele, all violins will be provided. Open to ages 8-13, camp runs Monday-Friday, from 9am-12pm for morning camp and 12-1pm for Violin Boot Camp. Cost is $150 for morning camp and $50 for Violin Boot Camp. (115 E. Lipoa St., Kihei); 808-276-4847; Mkluth.com

West Maui Summer Camps

KA‘ANAPALI GOLF RESORT: SUMMER JUNIOR GOLF CAMP – Fri. Jun 8 – Sun. Jul 15. Learn the rules and etiquette of golf, mastering the golf grip, how to to chip and putt and the mechanics of the golf swing. Open to ages 6-13, offering 2 sessions on June 8-10 and July 13-15 from 12-4pm. Cost is $50 per session. Space is limited. (2290 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 866-454-4653; Kaanapaligolfcourses.com

THEATRE THEATRE MAUI: WEST SIDE YOUTH SUMMER THEATRE CAMP – Mon. Jun 11 – Sun. Jul 22. Enjoy a fun summer with singing, dancing, and acting. Campers will participate in camp workshop making props and set pieces for the summer show. Camp will end with a live performances of Oliver. Open to ages 9-18, camp runs Monday-Friday, 8:30am-2pm. (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-611-1168; Ttmwestmaui.org

KID ZONE MAUI: SUMMER CAMP – Mon. Jun 11 – Wed. Jul 25. Work on your movin’ and groovin’ in this fun camp including dance and tumble with Coach Sue. Camp runs Monday-Friday, 9am-12pm. Cost is $130 per week or $30 per day. Additional time for tumble development is from 12-2pm and can be added as an extension to the morning camp or independent. Cost is $90 per week or $20 per day. (147 Kupuohi St., Lahaina); 808-276-9781; Kidzonemaui.com

KIDS DESERVE TO THRIVE: KEIKI WELLNESS CAMP – Mon. Jun 11 – Thu. Jul 19. Designed to guide your keiki to disconnect from electronic devices and reconnect to their minds, bodies, souls, and peers. Children will explore areas of wellness including: physical, nutrition, mindfulness, creativity, group work, positive thinking, self empowerment, and everyday life skills. There will be three-weekly sessions, June 11-14, June 25-29 and July 16-19 from 9am-3pm. Cost is $250 per weekly session, daily options also available. (219 Kupuohi St., Lahaina); Kidsdeservetothrive.com

MAUI SCIENCE CENTER: SUMMER DISCOVERY CAMP – Mon. Jun 18 – Fri. Jun 29. Camp is designed to inspire the inner scientist and engineer in your child. Children will engage in supervised exploration, team-based projects and interactive fun. Open to kids entering grades 1-8, camp runs Monday-Friday, 9am-3pm. Cost is $265 per week, with optional before and after care, offered from 8am and/or till 4pm for an additional fee. (Lahaina Intermediate School, 871 Lahainaluna Rd.); 808-281-4691; [email protected]; Mauisciencecenter.com

MAUI SURFER GIRLS: TEEN GIRLS SUMMER CAMP – Mon. Jul 23 – Sun. Jul 29. Dedicated to empowering teenage girls through Maui’s water sports. After surfing each morning, afternoon activities may include zip-lining, wakeboarding, snorkeling and waterfall hikes. Open to ages 12-17, camp is 7 nights and 8 days. Cost is $2,350, with 10 percent discount for Hawai‘i residents if registered by June. (800 Olowalu Village Rd., Lahaina); 808-518-4820; Mauisurfergirls.com