2018 MauiTime Charity Gift Guide

The season of giving is here, and for many of us that means it’s the season of shopping. With the sea of mailers, emails, and advertisements having begun weeks before Black Friday, it’s clear that the holiday season isn’t just a season to give, but to buy. There’s much to be said about the mass consumerism frenzy this time of year has become, but suffice it to say, there are causes in this world more pressing than getting your nephew the latest Nintendo Switch game or iPad (sorry, buddy).

This isn’t call to abandon your Christmas lists. But in the rush that the holiday season can all too easily become, it’s important to remember the less fortunate, and the organizations that work year round to ensure the people, environment, and animals of Maui County are taken care of and given the opportunities they deserve.

So consider adding one of these organizations to your gift-giving list this year, and enjoy the season knowing you contributed to those who need it most.

ALA KUKUI

WHAT THEY DO

Ala Kukui, located in Hana, is a non-profit retreat center for native Hawaiian spiritual and intellectual advancement. Retreats support weekly community programming and provides guests the opportunity to engage with our local community of cultural practitioners who pay respect to the environment through traditional Hawaiian practices.

WHAT THEY NEED

• Mirrors for halau studio

• Gift certificates for Fabric Mart

• New color printer/faxer/scanner

• Riding lawn mower

• Polaris utility vehicle

HOW TO CONTACT

Kau‘i Kanakaole, Executive Director

PO Box 489, Hana

808-248-7841

[email protected]

Alakukui.org

Social media: Facebook, Instagram

ALOHA HOUSE

WHAT THEY DO

Aloha House’s mission is to promote recovery and healthy lifestyles to individuals and families by providing compassionate, effective, and comprehensive behavioral health services with the spirit of excellence and aloha. Residential and outpatient programs include a medically monitored detox facility, substance abuse/addiction treatment, sober living homes, crisis outreach and support, family therapy, community-based case management, and the Maui Counseling Group clinic (for anyone who needs help with issues related to stress, depression, anxiety, family relationships, and more). Aloha House serves more than 5,000 people in the Maui community each year.

WHAT THEY NEED

• Twin or full size sheets and blankets

• Towels (of any size)

• Socks

• Slippers/flip flops (men sizes 10-13)

• Marble notebooks and pens

• Stationary

• Cotton tub mats

• Cash donations

HOW TO CONTACT

Frances Duberstein

PO Box 791749, Pa‘ia

808-579-8414 ext. 8102

[email protected]

Aloha-house.org

Social media: Facebook

BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF MAUI, INC.

WHAT THEY DO

Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui, Inc., is a nonprofit organization providing positive and enriching activities for Maui youth after school, during school-closed holidays, and summer break. The BGCM mission statement is “To inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens.” BGCM Clubhouses provide a safe, supportive, inclusive, and nurturing environment where youth ages 9- to 17-years-old can receive academic supports, participate in health and fitness activities, engage with positive role models, and learn the values and skills that promote success.

BGCM operates six Clubhouses and several community outreach programs serving more than 9,000 Maui County youth annually. BGCM six clubhouses are located in Kahului (Central), Kahekili Terrace (ages 6-17), Paukukalo (ages 6-17), Ha‘iku, Makawao, and Lahaina. Membership is just $5 for a full year.

WHAT THEY NEED

• Volunteers (all Clubhouses)

• New game tables (pool, foosball, ping pong)

• Arts and crafts supplies (paint, brushes, markers, canvas, poster board)

• Non-perishable food items

• Sports equipment

• New vans for Makawao & Paukukalo Clubhouses

• Folding tables (6-foot) and folding chairs

HOW TO CONTACT

Stephen Bennett, Director of Operations

100 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului

808-242-4363 ext. 221

[email protected]

Bgcmaui.org

Social media: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter

EAST MAUI WATERSHED PARTNERSHIP

WHAT THEY DO

The partnership actively manages 40,000 acres of fragile high elevation forests on the windward slopes of Haleakala. They do this by building and maintaining ungulate-proof fencing in order to protect what is left of our native pristine forest from cattle, goat, pig, and deer damage. In managed areas, their crew controls invasive weeds and monitors the forest’s health. We also have an extensive outreach program that works with the community on watershed education. EMWP helps protect the water we drink! They also protect habitat for 40 rare plants species and 11 native birds.

EMWP ensures East Maui’s upland watershed function and protects habitat for native species. They provide opportunities for school kids to learn about watershed function both in and outside of the classroom. EMWP partners with other conservation agencies to provide trainings to tour guides about Maui’s unique natural environment.

WHAT THEY NEED

• Cash donation

• Tour company sponsorship for tour guide trainings, to keep them free

• Bus transportation for school groups to bring them to native forest areas

• Handheld tablets/phones to teach students about using technology in the field

• New tarps (any size)

HOW TO CONTACT

Allison Borell

PO Box 431, Makawao

808-573-6999

[email protected]

Eastmauiwatershed.org

Social media: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter

FAMILY LIFE CENTER

WHAT THEY DO

Family Life Center provides emergency shelter, food, clothing, and living essentials. Their ultimate goal is to provide housing and assist clients of all ages to connect with resources such as transportation, and link clients to healthcare and other social services. Their hope is for clients to achieve a stable, happy life.

WHAT THEY NEED

• 10 folding, washable tables, 4 or 6 feet long

HOW TO CONTACT

Jackie Harp, Development Office

95 S Kane St., Kahului

808-877-0880

[email protected]

CHILDREN’S JUSTICE CENTER OF MAUI

WHAT THEY DO

The Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Maui begins the healing process for children from 0- to 18-years-old who have been traumatized by physical, sexual, emotional abuse, and/or neglect. The organization supports education services, gift giving, medical support, self-esteem building activities, and transportation.

WHAT THEY NEED

• Unwrapped Christmas gifts (approximate retail value of $20)

• $20 gift cards for Target or Walmart

HOW TO CONTACT

Paul Tonnessen, Executive Director

1773A Wili Pa Lp., Wailuku

808-986-8634

[email protected]

Mauicjc.org

Social media: Facebook

HALI‘IMAILE COMMUNITY GARDEN

WHAT THEY DO

The mission of Hali‘imaile Community Garden is to build community around food self-sufficiency. Through educational outreach and provision of garden space, Hali‘imaile Community Garden aims to increase access to fresh and healthy produce, encouraging food self-sufficiency and reducing hunger. Organic gardening and the food that it provides families go a long way towards bettering the environment, building community involvement, improving family finances, increasing good health, and reducing stress through better nutrition. To their community, the garden is an important resource for physical, material, mental, and social health.

WHAT THEY NEED

• Resin patio chairs

• Glass-top patio tables

• Garden tools

• Rolls of commercial weed mat

• 20’x100’ rolls of 6mil black plastic sheeting

• Cash donations

• Items from Amazon wish list (see website)

HOW TO CONTACT

Hali‘imaile Community Garden

PO Box 1296, Pu‘unene

415-480-4769

[email protected]

Haliimailegarden.com

Social media: Facebook, Google+, Twitter, YouTube

HOSPICE MAUI

WHAT THEY DO

Hospice Maui is committed to serve patients and families in the setting of their choice. They provide hospice services to dying people and their families in their home, in the Hospice Maui Hale, and in assisted living facilities. Their work is to provide physical comfort and emotional and spiritual support for people who are terminally ill, while supporting and assisting their families, both before the death and while they are grieving. At Hospice Maui Hale, patients receive specialized, compassionate care to meet their medical, social, emotional, and spiritual needs.

Hospice Maui also fills the need for quality, compassionate, end-of-life care in a setting that is far more appropriate than a hospital when care at home is not possible. The Hale offers access to the most appropriate and specialized care and can avoid expensive hospital stays, and keeps the limited hospital beds on Maui open for acute care. In the first nine months of 2018 Hospice Maui served 84 patients in Hospice Maui Hale. They serve an average of 65-70 patients any given day in the Maui community.

If hiring a paid caregiver is more than individuals can afford, the Hospice Maui Kokua Fund can make a big difference in their lives. So far this year, 13 patients were recipients of the Hospice Maui Kokua Fund.

WHAT THEY NEED

• Cash donations to be used towards Funeral Support Fund, Alternative Comfort Fund, fund for cell phones and phone cards for patients and families, Hospice Maui Kokua Fund for those needing extra caregiving without the ability to pay, fund for patient holiday and birthday gifts, Portable Oxygen Concentrator, and Bladder Scanner Device

HOW TO CONTACT

Astrid Grupenhoff, Advancement Director

400 Mahalani St., Wailuku

808-244-5555

[email protected]

HospiceMaui.org

Social media: Facebook, Instagram



IMUA FAMILY SERVICES

WHAT THEY DO

Imua Family Services provides comprehensive early childhood development services to children and their families with the support and resources needed to reach their full potential in life.

WHAT THEY NEED

• Volunteers

• Cash donations

HOW TO CONTACT

Jim Therrian

161 S Wakea Ave., Kahului

808-244-7467

[email protected]

Imuafamilyservices.org

Social media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

KIHEI YOUTH CENTER

WHAT THEY DO

Providing quality youth services on Maui since 1983, Kihei Youth Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides year-round supportive and vital services and activities for youth ages 8- to 17-years-old during after-school, school-closed holidays, and school vacations. Membership is only $10 for the first year and $5 every year thereafter. KYC typically scholarships upwards to 65 percent of its members. Their program consists of being a drop-in center that has various programs for all members including education, health and wellness, character development, leadership, character appreciation, free snack and meals, arts and crafts, prevention education, and more.

The mission of the Kihei Youth Center is “To strengthen the community through positive youth and family development by providing educational, recreational, vocational, cultural, social, and prevention programs in a safe and nurturing environment embodied by native Hawaiian values. KYC has been the only youth center in Kihei for over 35 years and has over 600 registered youth members.

WHAT THEY NEED

• Financial donation

• Gift cards to Costco, Walmart, Target, Office Depot or Food Depot

• 8 new desktop computers with general software programs

• Meal sponsorship or non-perishable food items

• Non-styrofoam plates and cups

• Recreational supplies (rugby balls, footballs, dodge balls, volleyballs, flag-football kits, cones, etc.)

HOW TO CONTACT

Lehuanani Huddleston-Hafoka, Executive Director

PO Box 1722, Kihei

808-879-8698

[email protected]

MALAMA FAMILY RECOVERY CENTER

WHAT THEY DO

Malama Family Recovery Center’s mission is to provide caring and holistic substance abuse treatment to women and children so families can live safe, independent, and healthy lives. Malama is Maui’s only women-specific addiction treatment center and the only place on the island where babies and young children can stay with their mothers in treatment. Programs include therapeutic and sober living, outpatient treatment, and BabySAFE (Substance Abuse Free Environment), which ensures pregnant women can access treatment, prenatal care, and case management so they can get clean and give birth to healthy babies. Malama also provides free childcare, parenting training, connections with sober support in the community, and transportation to/from treatment, medical appointments, AA/NA meetings, mother-child visitations as part of the reunification process, and more. Malama helps approximately 150 women and children combined each year.

WHAT THEY NEED

• Baby items (diapers, wipes, diaper rash cream, baby bath products, pacifiers, baby bottles, etc.)

• Twin-size linens and blankets

• Towels (of any size)

• Gift cards to Home Depot, Lowe’s, Ace Hardware

• Gift cards to Safeway, Longs, Target, Walmart, Ross

• Cash donations

HOW TO CONTACT

Frances Duberstein

PO Box 791749, Pa‘ia

808-579-8414, ext. 8102

[email protected]

Malamafamilyrecovery.org

Social media: Facebook

MALAMA MAUI NUI

WHAT THEY DO

Malama Maui Nui is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to educate, inspire, and empower individuals and communities to beautify and maintain Maui Nui’s environment, thereby supporting its economy, quality of life, and unique Hawaiian culture. Through litter pickups, marine debris cleanups, recycling events, and more, MMN brings individual volunteers, local businesses, community organizations, and government agencies together to promote the environmental health of Maui County.

WHAT THEY NEED

• Volunteers

• Cash donations

• Reusable work gloves (nitrile dipped for adults and youths)

• Safety vests (all colors)

• Duct tape

• Twine

• Generators

• Sewing machine

• Rakes

• Shovels

• Cordless drills

• Weed whackers

• Cambro (500LCD110) 4-3/4 gal. beverage carrier

HOW TO CONTACT

PO Box 757, Pu‘unene

808-877-2524

[email protected]

Malamamauinui.org

THE MAUI FARM

WHAT THEY DO

The Maui Farm offers affordable transitional housing to homeless women and their children, primarily survivors of domestic violence. They also offer horticultural therapy, job training, and family strengthening through farm-based programs.

WHAT THEY NEED

• Cash donations

• Playground

• Volunteers and service project groups

• Seeds or plant starts from Native Hawaiian plants, especially medicinal herbs and plants (la`au lapa`au)

• Heirloom seeds or starts for vegetables and herbs

• Wide brimmed hats

• Small fruit trees/plants

• Outdoor paints

• Volunteers (including a car mechanic and handyman)

• Giant parachute for kids play

• Hydroflasks

• Gardening gloves for women and children, all sizes appreciated

• New pillows

• Pillowcases

• Fabric paints

HOW TO CONTACT

Stacey Moniz

PO Box 1776 Makawao

808-579-8271

[email protected]

Themauifarm.org

Social media: Facebook

MAUI FOREST BIRD RECOVERY PROJECT

WHAT THEY DO

Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project is a research and management organization dedicated to the recovery of Maui’s native forest birds. They focus efforts on the most endangered bird, which is the Kiwikiu (Maui Parrotbill). There are only about 312 of them left in the world and they are only found on Maui! They study their breeding biology, population status, and productivity. They are also working hard to restore high elevation native forest on leeward Haleakala where Kiwikiu were once found. We will reintroduce them here once the forest is ready for the birds. We have planted almost 65,000 trees!

Not only do the forest and birds benefit from what we do, so does Maui’s watershed and island community. The water that we have on Maui mostly comes from native forests replenishing our aquifers and streams. By helping to restore our native forest, this will in turn help our water resources. This water comes from the forests at the top of the mountain and goes all the way down to the ocean. Maui needs clean water going to our coral reefs and forests help to prevent soil runoff and erosion. Trees are also good for our air and climate!

WHAT THEY NEED

• Hawaiian Air Miles

• Cash donations for trees to be planted

• Hand trolley

• Gas gift cards

• Work gloves

• Field camp consumables (toilet paper, paper towels, biodegradable dish soap, large garbage bags, ziplocs, AA/AAA batteries, or Costco gift cards)

• Office supplies (envelopes, printer cartridges, stamps)

• Raingear and backpacks

• Good Nature A24 traps

• Nikwax Tech Wash (available at REI or Amazon)

• Rite in the Rain field notebooks

• Generator

• Outdoor lights

• Gravel

• Volunteers

• Landscaping help (mowing and weed whacking)

• Computer services

HOW TO CONTACT

Laura Berthold

2465 Olinda Rd., Makawao

808-573-0280

[email protected]

Mauiforestbirds.org

Social media: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Youtube

MAUI HUMANE SOCIETY

WHAT THEY DO

Maui Humane Society is Maui County’s only open-admission shelter, handling all animal management services on Maui. MHS provides an aggressive spay/neuter program to the community and in 2018, MHS did over 6,000 spay/neuter surgeries, all at at low or no cost. MHS provides a robust adoption program and more than 2,000 homeless pets found their forever homes through MHS in 2018. MHS also provides lost and found services and nearly 1,000 animals found their way home through with assistance from MHS. Maui Humane Society also offers volunteer opportunities as well as educational programs to the community as they work to educate the next generation of compassionate pet owners. Finally, they work to help prepare families for safety in times of disaster.

MHS is committed to providing exemplary service to the community and encourage the creation and growth of programs, services, and partnerships that will enable them to better carry out their mission. Maui Humane Society is proud of the services and programs provided to Maui County and are diligently working to reduce the number of neglected and unwanted animals through education, outreach, and spay-neuter programs, thereby increasing the number of happy forever homes in our community.

WHAT THEY NEED

• Canned food for kittens, puppies, cats, and dogs

• Dog jerky treats

• Fresh greens and fruit for our guinea pigs, rabbits, and other critters

• Easy walk harnesses (all sizes)

• Cat toy wands

• Guinea pig or rabbit fortified pellet food

• Towels, especially hand towels

• Kong toys for dogs

• Kong ‘Easy Treat’ (for filling Kong toys)

• Kuranda Beds for cats and dogs

• Gift cards to Home Depot, Lowes, Target, Walmart, Petco

HOW TO CONTACT

Nancy Willis

PO Box 1047, Pu‘unene

808-877-3680

[email protected]

Mauihumanesociety.org

Social media: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter

MAUI MEDIATION SERVICES

WHAT THEY DO

Maui Mediation Services has been bringing people together in an effective, inexpensive way to resolve disputes since 1982. Mediation is a voluntary and confidential process where the participants of all ages are empowered to develop their own best solutions. MMS mediators are volunteer professionals who receive specialized training in communication and conflict resolution.

Cases are referred from a variety of sources including Maui County courts, social service agencies, attorneys, and past participants. Clients come from all over Maui County including Hana, Moloka‘i, and Lana‘i. MMS handles all types of cases including domestic, landlord/tenant, neighbor/neighbor, and workplace disputes. Besides mediation, MMS also offers facilitation services, workshops to address workplace conflict, and a conflict resolution training for youth that is customized for schools or community organizations.

WHAT THEY NEED

• Volunteers

• Cash donations

HOW TO CONTACT

Bevanne J. Bowers, Executive Director

95 Mahalani St. Ste. 25, Wailuku

808-244-5744

[email protected]

Mauimediation.org

Social media: Facebook

MAUI NUI BOTANICAL GARDENS

WHAT THEY DO

Maui Nui Botanical Gardens is dedicated to the protection of Maui Nui’s rich native plants and cultural heritage. By collecting, cultivating, and distributing native and Polynesian-introduced plants, MNBG provides people with a gathering place to see and understand the important relationship these plants have to our economic, social, and cultural livelihoods.

WHAT THEY NEED

• Garden gloves (all sizes)

• New 5-gallon buckets (with or without lids)

• Sickles

• Hand pruners (clippers)

• Outdoor tables and chairs

• Hawaiian Air Miles (for interisland travel for staff training)

• Handicapable gardening tools

• Cement or ceramic pots (MNBG can arrange pickup; no plastic)

HOW TO CONTACT

150 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului (Garden)

PO Box 6040, Kahului (Mailing)

808-249-2798

[email protected]

Mnbg.org

Social media: Facebook

MAUI NUI MARINE RESOURCE COUNCIL

WHAT THEY DO

Maui Nui Marine Resource Council is working for healthy coral reefs, clean ocean water, and an abundance of native fish for the islands of Maui County. The Maui-based nonprofit organization was created 11 years ago by the late community visionary Edwin Lindsey and marine biologist Robin Newbold, along with other Maui residents.

Maui Nui Marine Resource Council is proud to co-manage a unique community-based ocean water quality monitoring program called Hui O Ka Wai Ola, which regularly tests ocean water quality at 39 locations along the south and west shores of Maui. Dozens of trained volunteers visit these sites every three weeks to monitor for nutrients, turbidity, dissolved oxygen, and more. The data is provided to the State Department of Health and available online.

The nonprofit is also launching a campaign to Save Ma‘alaea Bay. The corals in this area are suffering from poor water quality and sediment runoff (brown water). One method is a pilot project that will use caged oysters to help filter the water in the harbor.

Maui Nui Marine Resource Council also recently funded a watershed report that identifies important steps to reduce runoff and pollution from flowing into Ma’alaea Harbor and Ma‘alaea Bay. Maui Nui Marine Resource Council’s “Get a Jump on Protecting Maui’s Coral Reefs: Make the Sunscreen Switch Today” campaign is encouraging visitors and residents to choose sunscreens that are free of oxybenzone and octinoxate, two chemicals that harm and kill corals. Other educational campaigns will be launched at the airport in 2019 to teach visitors how to responsibly enjoy Maui’s coral reefs.

WHAT THEY NEED

• Dive floats and flags

• A stable ocean kayak, paddles, and flotation vests

• Volunteers to help care for and monitor the oysters.

• Volunteers to help with clean-up and trash removal projects

• Cash donations

HOW TO CONTACT

Anne Rillero

PO Box 331204, Kahului

[email protected]

Mauireefs.org

Social media: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter

MAUI POPS ORCHESTRA

WHAT THEY DO

Since 2004, the Maui Pops Orchestra has been entertaining audiences of all ages and enriching the musical culture of Maui, its residents, and visitors. In order to continue offering diverse, live concerts featuring outstanding local musicians and guest artists from around the world, Maui Pops Orchestra depends upon support from the community!

WHAT THEY NEED

• Cash donations (may donate online)

HOW TO CONTACT

95 Mahalani St. #6, Wailuku

808-868-2639

Mauipops.org

MAUI YOUTH & FAMILY SERVICES

WHAT THEY DO

Maui Youth & Family Services’ mission is to empower youth and families challenged with behavioral health issues to become responsible, self-fulfilled, and contributing members of the community. MYFS provides opportunities for youth to succeed within a supportive and safe environment. Programs include adolescent outpatient and school-based substance abuse treatment, emergency shelter, therapeutic foster care, outreach and advocacy, support for homeless and former foster youth, prevention programs, and one-on-one mentoring for youth in the juvenile justice system. MYFS serves more than 1,000 youth each year.

WHAT THEY NEED

• Basic hygiene supplies

• Socks and rubber slippers (flip flops)

• Fleece blankets

• Backpacks

• Gift cards to Ross, Target, Walmart, Office Max

• Gift certificates for activities/outings (whale watching, snorkel trip, horseback riding, etc.)

• Gift certificates or services for foster parents (hair/auto care, restaurant coupons/ discounts, etc.)

• Cash donations

HOW TO CONTACT

Contact Name: Frances Duberstein

PO Box 790006, Pa‘ia

808-579-8414 ext. 8102

[email protected]

Myfs.org

Social media: Facebook

NA HALE O MAUI

WHAT THEY DO

Na Hale O Maui’s mission is to secure and preserve a permanent supply of affordable housing alternatives for low and moderate income households in Maui County. They provide information seminars about our program, including a financial segment and referrals to HUD approved homebuyer education classes. So far they have 34 homes with families and are building 12 more homes next year.

WHAT THEY NEED

• Cash donations

• Matching grant fund

• Rehab and construction of acquired and new homes

HOW TO CONTACT

Cassandra Abdul, Executive Director

190 N Church St., Wailuku

808-244-6110

[email protected]

Nahaleomaui.org

‘OHANA MAKAMAE

WHAT THEY DO

‘Ohana Makamae provides a continuum of culturally based substance abuse treatment programs, personalized mental health counseling services, community based activities, community food distribution, and case management and referral services. Their mission is “To strengthen the families of East Maui through Hawaiian culture and spiritual values.”

WHAT THEY NEED

• Commercial espresso machine

• Office repairs

HOW TO CONTACT

Hailama Akoi

PO Box 914, Hana

808-269-0069

[email protected]

Ohanamakamae.org

Social media: Facebook, Instagram

PACIFIC CANCER FOUNDATION

WHAT THEY DO

The Pacific Cancer Foundation provides free support services to Maui’s cancer community. Their mission is to provide access, knowledge, and support to all those affected by cancer in Maui County. Their staff includes patient navigators, a registered dietician, a patient care coordinator, and a licensed therapist. They also bring visiting specialists from O‘ahu three times each month a host a variety of wellness classes and workshops.

WHAT THEY NEED

• Cash donations

• Volunteers

• $10-$20 gift cards to Walmart, Target, Safeway, Pharmacy, etc

• HawaiianAir Miles

• iPods

• iPads

HOW TO CONTACT

Nancy La Joy

95 Mahalani St. Ste. 8, Wailuku

808-242-7661

[email protected]

Pacificcancerfoundation.org

Social media: Facebook, Twitter

PACIFIC PRIMATE SANCTUARY, INC.

WHAT THEY DO

Pacific Primate Sanctuary’s mission is to stop the suffering of our fellow beings and protect their precious lives. The Sanctuary offers refuge and protection to Central and South America primates from research labs, tourist attractions, and the pet trade. These animals are victims of exploitation and are given safe haven at Pacific Primate Sanctuary. They are cared for with devotion and respect by our volunteers. The Sanctuary provides rehabilitative care, which enables primates to recover from the trauma and abuse that they have suffered, and provides them with a life in the natural world shared with others of their own kind.

At the Sanctuary, animals eat fruit and vegetables from the PPS garden and orchard and spend their days exploring the trees and vines in their enclosures. Pacific Primate Sanctuary is an entirely volunteer, nonprofit organization, serving the community by offering extensive animal caregiving and conservation training to students and other interested volunteers. When possible, Sanctuary volunteers also offer free environmental education to local schools.

WHAT THEY NEED

• Volunteer animal caregivers, horticulturists, office assistants, groundskeepers, and handy people.

• Cash donations (online)

• Gift Cards to Costco, Lowes, Home Depot, Walmart, Target etc.

• Gardening/grounds keeping equipment and tools including a push mower and rototiller

• Pet carriers,

• Baby blankets

• 8-ounce Lixit water bottles

• Vegetable seeds and starts

• Soil amendments and mulch

• Photovoltaic Energy System.

HOW TO CONTACT

Erin Enriques, Operations Manager

808-572-8089

[email protected]

Pacificprimate.org

Social media: Facebook, Twitter



