2017 Transgender Remembrance Day at Kam I Beach Park

Please join Maui Pride in their observance of Transgender Day of Remembrance on Monday, Nov. 20 at Kam I Beach Park. The event will take place at 5pm. Organized by local transgender author and activist Danielle Bergan, the event will commemorate all transgender men and women who suffered violent, senseless deaths in 2017.

During the event there will be a reading of the names of those who were killed this year. Everyone attending is welcome to participate. The event will end at sunset with a flower ceremony. All those who would like to participate should bring loose flowers.

Transgender Day of Remembrance (TDOR), a nationwide event, was started by transgender advocate Gwendolyn Ann Smith as a vigil to honor the memory of Rita Hester, a transgender woman who was brutally murdered in 1998.

“The Transgender Day of Remembrance is a day of solemnity,” Smith wrote in this 2016 Huffington Post essay. “It is a day where we remember those we have lost, when we mourn, and when we consider that we live in a world where we or our friends could very well be next on the list. We know that we live in a time when the right to live our genuine lives without fear of murder is far from guaranteed. Our world is still a violent one, and we still have a very long way to go to see anti-transgender violence and prejudice wiped out.”

Photo courtesy Danielle Bergan