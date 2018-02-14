MauiTime readers write to us about sexual harassment

[The following letters were written in response to our Feb. 1, 2018 cover story “The Patriarchy is Bad for Men, too!”]

What a farce. Consider a interview with a female librarian rather a stripper next time. And give your readers some substance. And stop piling on us men.

-Tim Siver, via email

After completing the article ‘The Patriarchy Is Bad For Men, Too!’ I was left with some thoughts I’d like to share. No ill intent is intended here. Just some ideas that might well expand your readership and deepen the quality of your publication.

(1) For instance, when tackling such controversial issues as you do in this article, why not do a follow up article titled “Would Matriarchy Do Any Better?” And in it, do an interview with a man who has been taken to the cleaners by his “lovely” sweetheart. You know that there are many men who have their own stories of abuse to tell. So why not open up the conversation a bit, and include a section on “how women can be better.” Actually, I think this would be a hit.

(2) Also, have you given any thought to providing the readers of each issue with an opportunity for responses to your articles? Do take a second to think about it. Afterall, given the highly charged political and cultural commentary that Mauitime takes on, there are–I think–a number of us who might like to participate in a kind of “open mike” Readers Forum.

Just a thought! Carry on! And thanks for Barry [Wurst]’s fine movie reviews.

-Charles Johnson, via email

​So grateful you had the courage to run “The Patriarchy is Bad for Men, Too!” An incest survivor, at 16 I was drugged, then taken out of club (kidnapped) by five men and raped by another man the same night. Last year on election night, I was criminally assaulted.

I would like to have this discussion/meeting/meet-up with love/light and peace to all who are ready. Any takers?

I am.​ Time’s up.

-JT, via email

