Loyalty, Courage, Sacrifice: 442nd Story Exhibit at Nisei Veterans Memorial Center

You can see the new “Loyalty, Courage Sacrifice: 442nd Story” exhibit at the Nisei Veterans Memorial Center through Friday, Aug. 24. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the formation of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, one of the most highly decorated units in the U.S. military during World War II. See rotating displays and memorabilia from Maui’s Nisei veterans. Free. Monday-Friday, 12-4pm. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (665 Kahului Beach Rd.); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org
Photo courtesy Deidre Tegarden
