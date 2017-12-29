Internment: Stories from Maui exhibit at Nisei Veterans Memorial Center

You can see the exhibit “Internment: Stories from Maui” at the Nisei Veterans Memorial Center through Friday, Feb. 23. In early 1942, President Franklin Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, authorizing the internment of Japanese Americans. Approximately 110,000 people of Japanese ancestry were interned during the war. The exhibit will feature personal stories, photographs and information on the two locations on Maui that served as detention centers. Free. Monday-Friday from noon-4pm, and Saturdays by appointment only. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (665 Kahului Beach Rd., Kahului); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org

Photo of internee in 1942: National Archives/Wikimedia Commons