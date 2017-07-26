Free old, possibly haunted piano in Wailuku!

Hey, if you’re interested there’s a free piano located in an alley in Wailuku Town. No fooling. Last time I checked (2pm on Wednesday, July 26 to be exact), the piano was sitting there all by its lonesome.

The piano’s nameplate indicates that it’s a Valley Gem, manufactured in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Though there doesn’t seem to be a year listed on the piano that I could locate, Antiquepianoshop.com says Valley Gems were made from 1879 to 1925.

By the looks of it, the piano is very old and in rather poor condition. But that’s a given, seeing as how the piano is sitting in the sun in an alley and not in the grand parlor of some Kula mansion.

Hey, beggers can’t be choosers. And if you’re curious as to whether this is actually a free piano for anyone to drive by and scoop up, there’s a totally not suspicious wooden sign lying on the ground next to it:

“FREE Pianno [sic] Please restore me,” it says in bright yellow letters. At the top, in much smaller writing, the sign states, “This is NOT a Bathroom OR Your Livingroom! You are being filmed!! Yep–we’re watching.”

Okay, so that’s a little alarming. But near the bottom, the sign is almost endearing, stating, “Ive [sic] many stories to tell and years of Joy to bring.”

Look: while I know the odds of this piano being haunted by the ghost of some vengeful, murderous pianist are considerable, I really think someone should rescue this piano and give it a good home.

Anyway, the piano is located in the short alleyway adjacent to the building located at 2020 Main St. in Wailuku.

Photos: MauiTime