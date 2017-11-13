Book Signing with Julie Checkoway at Barnes and Noble in Lahaina

Julie Checkoway will finally do a Maui book-signing for her book The Three Year Swim Club on Saturday, Nov. 18. Hosted by the Nisei Veterans Memorial Center at Barnes & Noble in Lahaina, Checkoway will talk story about Maui’s sugar ditch kids, Coach Soichi Sakamoto and their quest for Olympic glory. Learn how a group of plantation kids who learned to swim in Pu`unene irrigation ditches (which is actually really dangerous so don’t do it!) become international swim champions. Free. 2pm. Barnes and Noble, (325 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-662-1300; Barnesandnoble.com

Photo courtesy Deidre Tegarden